Save $100 on this Blackstone griddle with an integrated air fryer

The Blackstone 28-inch propane griddle with air fryer in a yard.
Blackstone

Today one of the best air fryer deals is also one of the best grill deals, and it’s taking place at Walmart. The retail giant has the Blackstone 28-inch propane griddle with an integrated air fryer marked down to just $397. This is a savings of $100 from its regular price of $497. You’ll also get free shipping with a purchase, which is a nice freebie for such a bulky item, or you can pick it up at your nearest Walmart in many areas.

Why you should buy the Blackstone 28-inch propane griddle with air fryer

Warmer weather has started reaching the northern hemisphere and with it is coming plenty of reason to gather around the grill. The Blackstone 28-inch propane griddle is a good one to gather around, as it offers a large cooking surface, independent cooking zones, and a lot of conveniences that make it easy to use. Its two independently-controlled cooking zones pair for a combined 34000 BTU cooking experience. The cooking surface comes in at 524 square inches, offering all the room you need to cook for large groups of people. The Blackstone propane griddle is capable of multiple different cooking modes, including baking, searing, roasting, and sautéing.

Additionally, the Blackstone propane griddle includes built-in air frying functionality This will help you cook in a healthier way, as air frying requires less cooking oil than traditional frying. The air frying capacity is about two quarts, which isn’t particularly large, but should come in handy if you want to air fry some appetizers or sides while you cook the main course on the griddle area. This griddle and air fryer combo also has a warming drawer, four industrial strength wheels for movement and storage, and a rear grease management system. If you’re looking for one of the best outdoor grills or one of the best air fryers, this might be a good solution that’s right down the middle.

While the Blackstone propane griddle with air fryer typically costs $497, you can grab it at Walmart for just $397 right now. This deal makes for a savings of $100, and free shipping is included with a purchase.

