You never know when you’re going to need a portable power station, such as when bad weather knocks out the electricity or when you decide to go on an impromptu camping trip. That’s why it’s highly recommended to invest in portable power station deals, which currently includes a $350 discount from Amazon for the EcoFlow Delta 2. From its original price of $999, it will be yours for $649, which is an excellent price considering the benefits that you’ll get from this machine. You need to hurry though, as we’re not sure if it will still be 35% off by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the EcoFlow Delta 2 portable power station

The EcoFlow Delta 2, the successor to the EcoFlow Delta that’s featured in our list of the best portable power stations, offers improvements such as faster charging — with AC input, it goes from zero to 80% in just 50 minutes, and from zero to 100% in just 80 minutes. It has a capacity of 1024Wh, which is enough for about 16 charges of a laptop and 89 charges of a smartphone. The EcoFlow Delta 2 is also equipped with an LFP battery, which will allow it to last six times longer than previous models.

The advantages of the EcoFlow Delta 2 over gas generators include the option to use it indoors because it’s emissions-free, as well as an alternative energy source in the form of solar power if you invest in solar panels. With up to 500W of solar input, you can charge the portable power station during the day and use it throughout the night. You can control the EcoFlow Delta 2 using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth through the EcoFlow app on your smartphone, and it offers several types of ports at the front and back to work with different kinds of devices.

You may not need the EcoFlow Delta 2 right away, but you’ll regret not taking advantage of Amazon’s offer when the time comes that the portable power station would have saved you. That’s why you should buy it while it’s 35% off from Amazon, which pulls its price down to $649 from $999. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before the savings of $350 will disappear though, so you’re going to want to proceed with the purchase of the EcoFlow Delta 2 portable power station as soon as possible.

