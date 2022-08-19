Put away the gas can. Noisy, smelly generators used to be the only way to get electricity off the grid, but a new generation of portable power stations are now more than capable of taking their place. By combining modern batteries and high-power inverters in a luggable brick, portable power stations can power everything from phones to refrigerators, and keep them running for hours and days on end. Campers, RVers and even construction workers are turning to these clean, quiet power stations to keep the lights on and the work going miles from the nearest outlet.