Amazon just cut the price of this Bluetti power station in half

If you’re in need of great portable power station deals, look no further than Amazon, which currently has a huge 50% price cut on the ever-popular Bluetti AC180 Portable Power Station. It normally costs $999, but it’s down to $499 for a limited time, making today the perfect time to buy. As a limited time deal, there’s no telling when the offer will end. If you need a little more insight, keep reading while we lay out everything you need to know.

Why you should buy the Bluetti AC180 Portable Power Station

Bluetti is a popular name in the best portable power stations world, and one worth paying attention to. With the Bluetti AC180 Portable Power Station, you get a device which can easily be carried around with you while still pumping out plenty of power. It offers 1800W overall, enough juice to power a projector for nearly 10 hours, a hair dryer for 2 hours, or a mini fridge for over 16 hours.

The portable power station has 11 outlets in all with a mixture of different types. There are four AC outlets, one car outlet, one wireless charging pad, a USB-C, and four USB-A ports. Charging is similarly varied, as you can charge via socket, generator, solar panel, or the car port, so you have lots of flexibility here.

The Bluetti AC180 Portable Power Station can be fully charged in just one hour at 1440W AC input. Charging via solar panels takes about three hours. Besides the 1800W output, the Bluetti AC180 Portable Power Station can also be boosted to 2700W via the Bluetti app if you need it too.

The neat thing about the Bluetti AC180 Portable Power Station being so flexible is that it’s ideal for providing power to your home during an emergency but it’s also portable enough to take with you for any camping trips or off-grid adventures.

A great portable power station for many scenarios, the Bluetti AC180 Portable Power Station usually costs $999. Right now, you can buy it at Amazon for $499 as part of this limited time deal. The $500 saving won’t be here for long, so if it appeals to you, buy it now before you miss out.