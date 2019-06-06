Share

Finding just the right gift for dad on Father’s Day can be a real challenge, especially if he happens to be an outdoorsy kind of guy. If your dad likes to hike, camp, and backpack, chances are giving him a new necktie or a gift card to Starbucks just isn’t going to cut it. Fortunately, we’re here to help with a number of great suggestions that any adventurous father is sure to love. Here are our favorite outdoor gifts for 2019.

Suunto 5 GPS Watch ($329)

Suunto’s newest GPS-powered fitness watch arrives just in time for Father’s Day. The Suunto 5 is tough, durable, and built for use in the outdoors. It also includes many of the same features as the company’s awesome Suunto 9 model, but in a slimmer, lighter, and more affordable package. The Suunto 5 is capable of tracking 80 different activities, including running, hiking, cycling, rowing, and dozens more. It offers onboard GPS navigation, a built-in heart rate monitor, and an easy-to-use, intuitive interface. It also offers 24/7 fitness tracking, excellent battery life (up to 7 days even with GPS turned on!), and adaptive training guidance to help dad hit his fitness goals. Best of all, this full-featured adventure watch costs just $329, which is a relative bargain for so much functionality.

$329 from Suunto

Osprey Manta 24 Daypack ($160)

A good backpack is a must-have for any hiker and Osprey’s new Manta 24 delivers plenty of features. Not only does this pack come equipped with a fantastic suspension system designed to keep dad cooler and more comfortable on the trail, it also includes 2.5-liter hydration reservoir so he never runs out of water, either. The Manta features four zippered pockets, three internal mesh pockets, and a spacious main compartment for hauling all of his gear. It even comes with an integrated rain cover, trekking pole attachments, and a dedicated ice tool loop for those winter climbing excursions.

$160 from REI

Goal Zero Sherpa 100AC Power Bank

If dad needs to keep a number of gadgets charged while traveling in the backcountry, the Sherpa 100AC power bank from Goal Zero will quickly become his new best friend. The battery pack not only features two standard USB ports and two USB-C ports, it also comes equipped with a 100-watt AC outlet. And if that wasn’t enough, the top of the Sherpa 100AC can serve as a wireless charging pad as well. An integrated OLED screen provides information on how much power is coming in and out, while the 25,600mAh battery provides enough juice to recharge an iPhone ten times over.

$300 from Goal Zero

Midland X-Takler T290VP4 Two-Way Radios ($90)

When venturing off the grid, cell service isn’t always a reliable way to stay in contact with others while out on the trail. Thankfully, good old fashioned two-way radios still exist, and Midland continues to make some of the best. The company’s new T290VP4 model (catchy, huh?) offers over 36 channels and 121 privacy codes to choose from, ensuring crisp, clear communications at all times. These walkie-talkies have a range of up to 40 miles, include a weather-alerts station, and have a hands-free mode that functions nicely with the included headsets. The T290VP4 even ships with rechargeable battery packs for extended use in the backcountry.

$90 from B&H

Mountain Khakis Original Mountain Pants ($85)

If your dad is the kind of guy who likes to look good both on and off the trail, then a pair of Mountain Khakis pants will be a welcome addition to his closet. Durable and comfortable, with a classic look that never goes out of style, the company offers a wide variety of different options. Our favorite is the Original Mountain Pant, which comes in a variety of colors and fits, include referenced heel cuffs (something hikers will appreciate), and have deep, well-angled pockets, too. These are the kind of pants that can be worn out and about town or while spending the weekend on the Appalachian Trail without missing a beat.

$85 at Backcountry

DJI Osmo Action Camera ($349)

DJI has made the leap from drones to action cameras and the company’s new Osmo Action offers some outstanding features at an attractive price. The tiny device captures video in 4K resolution at up to 60 frames per second, includes onboard image stabilization, and is waterproof down to 11 meters. It even comes with a touchscreen on the front and the back, includes integrated voice controls, and can take HDR and 8x slow mode videos as well.

$349 from Amazon

Klean Kanteen Insulated TKWide 20oz Water Bottle ($33)

Staying hydrated on the trail, at the campsite, or even in the office is never a problem with a water bottle from Klean Kanteen. The company makes some of the most durable and attractive bottles on the market, with a variety of different lids and caps to go along with them. One of the best is the 20-ounce TKWide model, which is made from stainless steel and features vacuum-insulated construction. That translates to keeping cold beverages cold for up to 58 hours and hot liquids hot for as many as 17 hours.

$33 at REI

BioLite Headlamp 330 ($50)

Lightweight, comfortable to wear, and with an incredibly bright light, BioLite’s Headlamp 330 can bring some much-needed illumination to the trail and campsite. The rechargeable battery is capable of producing as much as 330 lumens on its highest setting or provide as much as 40 hours of light on its lowest. Perfect for hikers, backpackers, runners, or just for use around the house, dad will be amazed at how versatile this little headlamp is.

$50 at BioLite

Eddie Bauer BC Uplift Rain Jacket ($140)

Traditional rain jackets can be thick and bulky, but that isn’t the case with Eddie Bauer’s BC Uplift. Not only does this jacket weigh just 7 ounces, it has the ability to stow away in its own chest pocket for easy storage and carrying when not in use. With its adjustable hood, seam-sealed construction, and uncanny ability to shed moisture, this is a jacket that your dad will always be happy to have in his pack when bad weather strikes.

$140 at Eddie Bauer

Garmin GPSMap 66i ($600)

Garmin has created the ultimate backcountry gadget in the form of its new GPSMap 66i handheld GPS device. This device features a 3-inch color display optimized for viewing even in bright sunlight. That makes it much easier to read the preloaded topographical maps, which include satellite images, trailheads, campsites, and other points of interest already preloaded. If that wasn’t enough, the device is even capable of sending text messages and SOS alerts from virtually anywhere on the planet, while also using a cellular connection to pull in weather updates even in remote areas. The GPSMap 66i can pair with your mobile device for extended functionality and comes with a rechargeable battery pack that can keep it running for up to 200 hours. In short, it is the most fully featured and best GPS device available today.

$600 from Garmin