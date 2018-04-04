The Electric Boda Boda ebike from Yuba is built for urban commuters

Share

One of the fastest growing market segments for electric bicycles has always been urban commuters looking for an easy way to get around town while leaving their car at home. By recognizing this, a number of bike manufacturers have been able to carve out a nice niche for themselves simply by appealing to this specific audience. Take for example Yuba, which offers both traditional and electric cargo bikes built for use while running errands and commuting to and from the office. The company’s latest model continues the evolution of the cargo ebike by offering improved convenience and efficiency.

The new Electric Boda Boda is the ebike version of Yuba’s existing Boda Boda model. Both editions come with similar components, including disc brakes (the ebike’s are hydraulic), a Chromoly fork, and an aluminum frame with the option of either a step-through or step-over approach. Both also offer a cargo-carrying capacity of up to 220 pounds, and come with seats for the rider and a passenger. Fenders and wheelskirts are also standard equipment, with the Electric Boda Boda also sporting a chain guard.

Of course, the ebike model also comes equipped with an e6000 Shimano Steps drive system that offers three levels of pedal assist plus walking mode for when riders are out of the saddle and pushing their bike. The electric motor is powered by a 36-volt, 504-watt hour battery that is capable of providing up to a 93-mile range depending on the pedal assist settings. That same battery can be quick-charged to 80 percent capacity in less than two hours, with a full charge requiring about four hours.

Also included on the Electric Boda Boda is an integrated cycling computer that not only controls the electric drive system but also displays speed, distance traveled, estimated range, and battery life remaining. The bike is equipped with a nine-speed Shimano Altus Shadow drivetrain and a Promax adjustable stem.

In announcing the new model, Yuba founder and CEO Benjamin Sarrazin said “We are excited to offer a more relaxed electric cargo bike option. The Boda Boda was already great for daily trips or weekend long tours along the bike path, but with the new electric motor, there’s nothing this bike can’t do.”

Available in two colors (Aqua Blue and Sandstone), the Electric Boda Boda goes on sale March 12 for $3,399. Find out more on the Yuba website.