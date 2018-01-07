DJI Ronin S is a one-hand gimbal for DSLRs, Osmo Mobile 2 embraces vertical video

DJI revealed two new stabilizers at the Consumer Electronics Show today, the Osmo Mobile 2 for smartphones and the Ronin S, the company’s first single-handle, 3-axis stabilizer for DSLRs and mirrorless cameras.

The Osmo Mobile 2 offers a refined user interface to make controlling your phone’s camera easier than before. Integrated ISO and shutter speed controls let you set your phone just like a DSLR, enabling you to lock in the exposure for consistent time-lapse sequences or perfect panoramas. Long exposure, light trail, and subject tracking modes are also offered through the DJI Go app for iOS and Android.

Additionally, the Osmo Mobile 2 contains a completely new battery with up to 15 hours of operation time, an impressive three-fold increase over the original Osmo Mobile. It is also the first DJI phone stabilizer that allows for portrait orientation, making it easier to create super smooth Snapchat and Instagram stories. A standard 1/4-inch tripod mount lets you connect the stabilizer to a variety of tripods and other accessories.

The Osmo Mobile 2 will initially be available for preorder exclusively through Apple starting on January 23. It will be available from DJI and Apple retail stores starting in February for a price of $129.

Ronin S: A smaller, sleeker stabilizer

As its first single-handle DSLR and mirrorless camera stabilizer, the Ronin S joins a bevy of popular options from companies like FeyuTech and Zhiyun, putting 3-axis stabilization in a compact form factor. Two different frame sizes are available, one geared for larger DSLRs and the other for mirrorless bodies. High-torque motors support a variety of popular cameras, including the Panasonic GH5, Sony A7R Mark III, and Canon 5D Mark IV .

The Ronin S uses an angled control arm that raises the camera above the roll axis, allowing for an unimpeded view of the rear LCD. This isn’t the first gimbal to employ this clever trick, but we’re glad to see it.

Beyond simply stabilizing your footage, the Ronin S offers several ways to direct your shot via DJI’s mobile app. Just like the Osmo Mobile 2, you can set up time-lapse and panorama shots, track subjects, or use CamAnchor to set predetermined camera positions for the gimbal to automatically rotate to throughout the shot. A new sport mode also allows the gimbal to rotate more quickly to keep up with fast-moving subjects.

DJI has said the Ronin S will be available in the second quarter of 2018, but has not yet announced pricing.