Don ‘Justice League’ masks using augmented reality effects inside Facebook

Why it matters to you DC Comics fans can become any of the five Justice League characters using augmented reality.

Ever want to be Batman, or maybe Wonder Woman or a cyborg? Now, Facebook Camera’s augmented reality program makes it happen with the launch of five new masks by Warner Brothers for its new film, Justice League.

With the new masks, users can use the front-facing camera to turn into Aquaman, Batman, Cyborg, The Flash, and Wonder Woman. The camera will automatically detect any faces inside the image, then apply that character’s mask in the live camera view. Facebook Camera’s usual slew of controls allows users to take a photo inside the mask.

Facebook

But, the facial recognition technology takes it even further — the program can recognize a raised eyebrow, which triggers more special effects designed to reflect that character’s superpowers. For example, wiggle your eyebrows while wearing the Wonder Woman mask and see her shield at work.

Warner Brothers is the first studio that worked with Facebook to develop effects inside the social media app’s integrated camera and augmented reality. The production company used some of the same computer-generated assets from the movie, Facebook said, allowing for the highest possible quality.

The effects are accessible by swiping to the right in the Facebook app to access the camera. Tapping on the magic wand opens up the different masks and special effects — the new Justice League masks are designated with JL icons and accessible inside the starred favorites menu as well as under the theatrical mask icon.

Facebook’s Camera Effects Platform launched earlier in 2017, allowing artists and developers — and now Hollywood — to develop their own effects. The AR Studio uses object recognition and facial recognition technology to add art to the camera’s live feed. The feature was launched alongside a Frame Studio that allows for custom digital photo frames. Images captured from the AR mode can be directly shared on Facebook or saved to the camera roll.

AR Studio is still in a closed beta version that only allows approved developers access to the code in order to design their own effects. While Justice League, in theaters November 17, is the first major motion picture to contribute to the effects, Facebook suggests that the superhero masks are just the beginning for the new AR features.