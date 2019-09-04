Google Photos is prepping a print service with same-day pickup

Photo prints seem to be making something of a comeback as an increasing number of smartphone users look for ways to obtain a physical version of their favorite images, whether through home printers, instant cameras, or online printing services.

Google appears to have spotted the trend and is reportedly prepping the launch of a service offering regular prints and canvas prints for its Google Photos Android app.

Spotted in the app code by 9to5Google, the web giant looks set to begin with standard photo prints 4×6 inches in size, and larger canvas prints, which people often create for display in the home or to give as a gift.

Google is reported to be partnering with CVS and Walmart to offer users of Google Photos a same-day pickup service for regular prints and a three-day service for canvas prints.

The code also mentions “glossy prints” and “matte prints,” and also the option of paying in store when you go to collect them.

The Photos app will also display directions to the closest store so you can make an informed decision about whether it’s actually worth placing an order.

The expected printing option could appear soon alongside Google Photos’ service for photo books, which has been offered by the app since 2017.

The precise terms of any resulting partnership with CVS or Walmart are yet to be agreed, according to 9to5Google, though Google is quoted as saying that the final product will be “for personal photos only” rather than for images shared by others on the service.

News of Google’s apparent plan to start offering prints via its app comes just a week after photo-storage site Flickr did much the same thing.

Flickr, which was acquired in 2018 by another photo site, SmugMug, now lets its users order prints in a variety of styles, including paper, canvas, and metal sheets. Prices start at at 49 cents for a small paper print and increase to $50 for larger canvas prints. The metal option costs between $17 and $25 per print, depending on the selected size.

For more ideas on how to get your photos off your phone and on the wall, check out Digital Trends’ recently compiled suggestions covering a range of printing services for all budgets.

