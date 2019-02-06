Share

GoPro’s 360 camera can now capture shots for Google Street View. On Wednesday, February 6, virtual tour company Panoskin launched desktop software called Trailblazer that’s capable of converting GoPro Fusion footage into Google Street View.

The software uses the data from the Fusion’s embedded GPS to map footage to the appropriate space on Google Street View. The desktop software, which is available in beta form, converts footage in minutes, Panoskin says.

Panoskin, a Chicago-based company, already developed software for publishing an interior 360 view of spaces on Google. The new software extends the company’s tools to the outdoors. The company says the software can be used for streets and neighborhoods as well as remote locations like trails, ski slopes, and waterways.

“Fusion is a leading 360 camera due to its super-stabilized footage, go-anywhere ruggedness, and ease of capture. It’s a must-have for anyone shooting 360,” Tom Chomiak, Panoskin CTO and creator of TrailBlazer, said in a press release. “Today, we are excited to add to this success by allowing GoPro Fusion users to update Google Street View. Using TrailBlazer, anyone with a GoPro Fusion can pave a path on Google Maps and share their experience with the world.”

The company says that the software, with the GoPro Fusion, allows users to map out areas with limited or no Street View, or for updating outdated images. Businesses can also use the software to update their information on Google Street View.

The beta version of the software is launching first to GoPro Fusion users. Panoskin says a full launch is expected sometime this summer.

Panoskin software is used by more than 9,000 photographers for Google Street View, now responsible for 1.5 million scenes in the 360-degree mapping system. Panoview is approved by Google for Street View, the only U.S.-based company to receive the approval.

The Fusion, announced in 2017, is the action camera giant’s first 360 camera. The camera stitches 360 video from two lenses using either a mobile or desktop app, along with integrating features like Overcapture to edit a 360 shot down to a standard aspect ratio. The latest firmware update, launched last month, boosts the camera’s resolution to a 5.6K.