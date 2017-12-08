The Kodak Mini Shot packs in Bluetooth and a printer — for $100

The $70 Kodak Printomatic is one of the cheapest digital instant cameras on the market but now the budget camera has a big brother with a few more features. The Kodak Mini Shot is a compact digital camera with a built-in printer and unlike the budget option, the camera includes an LCD screen and Bluetooth connectivity. Prinics Co. Ltd. announced the new camera on Tuesday, December 5.

Like the Printomatic, the Mini Shot uses a 10-megapixel digital sensor to capture photos and while the camera uses a different type of ink-cartridge-free paper with credit-card-sized 4Pass paper, both print small instant photos with sticker backs. The built-in printer uses heat to activate the colors embedded in the paper, a process known as dye-sublimation. The paper has an extra protective layer and is both water- and fingerprint-resistant, the company said.

While the Mini Shot has similar sensor specs to the Printomatic, the Mini Shot contains a handful of extra features warranting the $30 price increase. The Mini Shot uses a 1.7-inch LCD screen for previewing the shots before printing, while the Printomatic has no screen or menu options.

The Mini Shot also includes Bluetooth connectivity, which means photographers can edit those shots before printing by using the Kodak Mini Shot app (available for iOS and Android) then sending the file back to the camera. The app also allows users to trigger a photo remotely and can also print photos that were shot on the smartphone.

“There is a resurgence for ‘instant-print’ photography, and the demand for affordable and versatile products is massive,” Kodak CEO Jeff Clarke said in a press release. “The release of the Kodak Mini Shot and recent launch of the Kodak Printomatic Cameras are a continuation of Kodak’s commitment to instant printing and represent just the beginning of the Instant Print Solutions Kodak plans to bring to market. We are fully committed to growing a diverse product portfolio and investing in the instant photography business.”

The Kodak Mini Shot can print images that are 2.1-by-3.4 inches or square-format 2.1-inch images. The camera retails for $100 and comes in black, white or yellow color options.