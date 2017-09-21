Capture all your precious moments in 4K quality with the Moment Drone

Why it matters to you Can't afford a videographer to follow you around? The Moment Drone might be a good alternative.

Who says a moment can’t last forever? Certainly not the team behind the Moment Drone, heralded as the best foldable 4K aerial camera. With features like auto-tracking and image stabilization, you’ll have your own personal videographer to help you document every moment of your life — if that’s what you’re into.

The lightweight drone is about as portable as any other camera you might own, with the added benefit of being able to fly. You can control the Moment with your smartphone, and can call it back to you with a one-button auto return function. Capable of flying for 15 minutes at a time, you can direct this drone to capture a wide range of memories and activities, all in 4K quality.

Despite ringing in at less than $200 (if you take advantage of early bird pricing on Indiegogo, that is), the Moment Drone features many of the same capabilities that accompany devices with a much higher price tag. For example, the camera promises to deliver 4K UHD 25 fps video and 12-megapixel images, as well as multiple shooting modes, including sweep panorama, continuous capture, and delay capture.

Thanks to Moment’s visual detection technology, the drone can track your face or your body and follow you quite literally everywhere you go. Simply turn on the auto-tracking feature and take advantage of a hands-free flying experience. Of course, if you’d rather control the drone yourself, you can easily do so with the companion smartphone app.

As impressive as the camera features of the drone are, it’s a pretty decent quadcopter, too. Thanks to its four-inch tri-blade propellers and a 1906-brushless motor, this drone promises steady flight even with gusts of winds of up to 11 miles per hour. So no, you can’t exactly fly this guy in a hurricane, but if you’re dealing with a windy day, you won’t have to worry about blurry images or your drone getting knocked out of the sky. Moment also comes with three different flight modes to fit your individual comfort levels.

Weighing in at just 400 grams (less than a pound), the Moment can be folded down to the size of a tablet, which means it’s as portable on the ground as it is in the air. Early birds can get the drone for $199 with an expected shipment date of October 2017.