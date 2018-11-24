Digital Trends
Photography News: Olloclip's latest bring front and rear lenses to new iPhones

Hillary Grigonis
By
photography news november 24 2018 olloclipxsnewclip001
Olloclip

Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photography News of the Week is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like Spectacles 3 rumors, the new Leica D-Lux 7, and Instagram’s latest purge, find briefs on the latest in accessories and photography news from this week.

Olloclip launches dedicated clips for the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

Owners of Apple’s latest flagship smartphones can now use Olloclip lenses on both the front and rear cameras. On Tuesday, November 20, Olloclip launched new XR, XS, and XS Max clips for the Connect X system.

Olloclip already has a universal lens clip that will adapt the Connect X lenses to a number of different sized devices, but the clips designed to fit a specific model allow lenses to fit over both the front and rear cameras. The new clips are compatible with the Connect X lenses (though because of a wider built-in lens, users should wait for the optimized Essential Telephoto 2X launching next year, Olloclip says). The XR Clip sells for $20 and the XS and XS Max clips for $30.

Tamron expands Nikon Z compatibility with firmware

The new Nikon Z6 and Z7 mirrorless cameras can seamlessly use Nikon lenses with the FTZ adapter but that is not always the case for third-party lenses. This week, Tamron started rolling out firmware updates allowing lenses to be used with the FTZ adapter. The firmware expands compatibility to the SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2, SP 150-600mm f/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2, and 17-35mm f/2.8-4 Di OSD. The firmware can be downloaded using the TAP-In Console or by sending the lenses to Tamron.

The company released a statement earlier this year saying that some Di and Di II lenses had compatibility issues with the new Nikon Z bodies.

Nikon has now made 110 million lenses

How’s this for a massive lens collection? Earlier this week, Nikon shared that the company has now produced more than 110 million Nikkor lenses, surpassing the milestone in October. The tally includes Nikkor lenses produced since 1959, originally for film SLRs, as well as the latest Z mount lenses and, of course, DSLR lenses.

The Nikkor name comes from an abbreviation of the company’s original name (Nippon Kogaku K.K.). Nikkor has now made about 100 different types of lenses. Looking to the future, the Nikkor name will continue with the Nikon Z lenses, including an upcoming f/0.95 lens.

Google Photos now supports Apple’s Portrait Mode

Editing images shot with Apples Portrait mode is now possible inside Google Photos. A recent update expanding the app’s features, allowing support for Portrait Mode shots from a compatible iPhone. The update allows the user to adjust the depth and focus of the image as well as converting only the background to black and white. The updated Google Photos is available from the App Store.

VSCO launches photo Challenges to encourage creativity

Photo-editing app VSCO has a new tool to help get users out of a creative rut: Guided photo challenges. On Thursday, November 22, VSCO launched Challenges. The weekly photo prompts encourage users to try a new shoot, experimenting with ideas, editing, and perspective. VSCO will also feature top entries in each weekly challenge.

The new photo challenges are available for subscribers to VSCO X.

