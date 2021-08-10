Apple’s rumored iPhone 13 is said to be coming at the very least with significant photo and video improvements, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The next iPhone will see Apple apply its popular portrait mode feature to videos as well as photos, alongside new A.I.-enabled filters for post-photo editing.

The iPhone 13 has been rumored to be coming with minor tweaks such as better displays, autofocus in the ultrawide camera, a more powerful Apple A15 processor, and new color options. A new report from Bloomberg indicates that Apple will bring more software improvements to the iPhone’s already impressive camera arsenal along with a faster A15 chip.

“The new handsets will include a video version of the phone’s Portrait mode feature, the ability to record video in a higher-quality format called ProRes, and a new filters-like system that improves the look and colors of photos, according to people familiar with the matter,” Bloomberg reported.

The iPhone 13’s portrait mode is reportedly known internally as Cinematic Video, and it places the focus on the subject of the photo while applying bokeh to the background, much like with regular portrait images. Apple is said to allow users to change the level of blur in editing after capture, a feat enabled by the phone’s depth sensor.

Apple also is reported to be adding a new ProRes video capture mode to the iPhone 13. This will allow iPhone videographers to capture videos in higher quality, allowing them more data to work with during post-production editing with tools that support the format such as Final Cut Pro.

The final Apple camera feature highlighted by Bloomberg is the addition of A.I.-enhanced filters and improved native photo-editing tools. This sounds similar to what Google started offering in 2020 with the Pixel 5 and will reportedly enable multiple editing scenarios — from enhancing contrast to selectively boosting colors.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13 at a launch event in September, with some analysts speculating the latest version of the smartphone will be announced on September 14. The iPhone 13 family reportedly will be the same as last year’s iPhone 12s, consisting of an iPhone 13 Mini, an iPhone 13, an iPhone 13 Pro, and an iPhone 13 Pro Max. Later in the year, Apple is expected to launch a new iPad Mini and a follow-up to the 2020 iPad.

