PicsArt Gold brings ad-free photo edits with thousands of graphics

PicsArt

Mobile editing powerhouse app PicsArt is going gold — on March 13, the company announced PicsArt Gold, a subscription option for expanding the otherwise free app with access to additional editing resources and an ad-free experience.

PicsArt Gold unlocks the app’s premium tools that are available using an in-app purchase of either a monthly or annual subscription. Subscribers will have access to over 3,000 stickers, 300 frames, 250 fonts, 200 backgrounds, 200 collages, and 100 masks in addition to the free options. That’s just the numbers at the start, however — PicsArt Gold users will also have access to new content delivered bi-weekly.

Downloading all the premium packs individually would cost over $2,500, PicsArt says. The Gold subscription will cost $8 a month or $47.88 for an annual subscription (equivalent to about $4 a month). PicsArt users will also have access to a free 7-day trial to explore the different perks in the paid plan.

PicsArt says that the Gold subscription is a direct result of requests from the app’s users. The free version of the app isn’t going anywhere, although it will remain ad-supported, and the app’s selection of free stickers and other tools will remain the same. The subscription creates an option for users that want access to the premium downloads without making individual purchases.

“Our mission is to be the best place to make, find and share awesome interactive content,” said Hovhannes Avoyan, PicsArt CEO and founder. “PicsArt Gold helps us do just that. Giving our community full access to unlimited premium content will lead to more amazing creations and more sharing, on and off PicsArt. Whether our users join PicsArt Gold or not, PicsArt will always remain free to use, we’ll always deliver a fantastic free experience for all PicsArt fans, around the world.”

The PicsArt Gold subscription is launching today in over 150 countries. After updating the app, users can find the subscription options in a pop-up by navigating to the Store and tapping any content.

The app already has 500 million installs and 100 million monthly active users on iOS, Android, and Windows, sharing some 850 million images each month created in the app. PicsArt contains both photo filters and graphics tools, including brushes, masks, shapes, stickers, text, and even effects powered by artificial intelligence. The company makes additional apps for illustration, animation, and video editing.