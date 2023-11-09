 Skip to main content
Sony A7 III mirrorless camera is $635 off in Walmart’s Black Friday Sale

Andrew Morrisey
By
Long a favorite of photographers and videographers, the Sony A7 III mirrorless camera is one of the best camera deals during the Black Friday shopping season. Walmart has the A7 III marked down to just $1,365 for Black Friday, which is a massive savings of $635, as the popular camera regularly costs $2,000. It’s not often you can get a camera of this caliber at a price like this, so jump on this Black Friday savings while you can. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Sony A7 III mirrorless camera

Because off its compact size, full-frame sensor offering, and interchangeable lens system, Sony’s A7 mirrorless camera lineup has become extremely popular. The A7 is meant to be the lineup’s all-around camera, and the A7 III is its third generation. For years the Sony A7 III has been the go-to camera for photographers and videographers looking to take a step up in their abilities, as the camera offers professional specs and hardware at a price accessible even to the likes of budding film students. And while the A7 III has been on the market for quite some time now, it spent years competing amongst the best mirrorless cameras and has specs that hold up well even by today’s standards.

With the Sony A7 III in hand you’ll be able to shoot cinema-like 4K video and take stunning still portraits and other photos. It has a 24.2-megapixel full-frame sensor that lets in more light than most mirrorless cameras, as full-frame sensors aren’t often found in cameras this size. It has an interchangeable lens system that allows you to build a lens collection and swap out as necessary for whatever you may be filming or photographing. And when it comes to more practical aspects of the camera, it has super fast autofocus, the ability to send photos and videos straight to your smartphone wirelessly, and two media card slots for storing and transferring media.

While the Sony A7 III mirrorless camera regularly costs $2,000, it’s marked down to just $1,365 at Walmart for Black Friday. This deal makes for a savings of $635, and Walmart is including free shipping with a purchase.

