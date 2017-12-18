Can the first smartphone Steadicam live up to all the hype?

Steadicam has been making gimbals since Sylvester Stallone ran up those stairs in the first Rocky movie — which means their first smartphone stabilization system was about as heavily anticipated in the photography community as Rocky II among film fans. The Steadicam Volt uses some of the same mechanical gimbal stabilization in the very first gimbals, but mixes that with an electronic system for even smoother video.

With the hybrid system, the Volt is a bit unlike other smartphone (and GoPro) gimbals on the market. There’s no Bluetooth connection to the smartphone required and no joystick control — in fact, the entire thing only has one button and an on-off switch. The simple scheme and connection-free setup means simpler operation without sacrificing too many advanced features, but the mechanical design also means investing some time to properly balance the gimbal.

So does the Steadicam Volt live up to all the hype that turned into a million dollar Kickstarter campaign? We got our hands on the company’s first smartphone gimbal for a Steadicam Volt review to find out — and while the Steadicam Volt wasn’t love at first video, the more we used the system and figured out all the nuances, the more we fell in love.

Steadicam Volt Design

The original mechanical Steadicam design plays a heavy role in the design of the Volt. Unlike most smartphone gimbals, the Volt has a long stabilizing arm extending from the top platform. By adding weights to the bottom of the arm, the Volt balances the weight of the smartphone or GoPro to create a steadier shot. The arm can also fold up against the platform for storage, while when in use, a small metal brace holds the arm in place.

The top platform houses the Volt’s electronic side, encasing a motor for the movements that the balance arm can’t compensate for. That platform sits on top of a handle that interacts with both the stabilizing motor and the balancing system so hand movements don’t become video shake.

On top of the platform, a spring-loaded handle accommodates most smartphone sizes and is also roomy enough to add the gear without taking most cases off. To use with a GoPro instead, the smartphone mount slides off the top after removing the screw (tool free) and a platform with a standard GoPro bracket slides in instead.

Of course, that big balancing arm means the Volt isn’t the smallest gimbal on the market — but it’s also nowhere near the size of the professional mechanical rigs. The Volt weighs about one pound. When not in use, the smartphone holster snaps down, the metal support is unlocked, the handle locks forward and the balancing arm folds down. When folded, the Volt is roughly ten inches long and about 3.5 inches at the widest point, which of course isn’t pocketable but will easily slide into a backpack.

The majority of the Volt is constructed from plastic pieces, with the exception of the metal bracket for the support arm (which is also plastic), the weights and the top part of the handle. While the feel is noticeably plastic, the Volt doesn’t feel too chintzy and the material likely plays a role in that one pound weight.

The Steadicam Volt is larger than most gimbals because of the mechanical system, but the gimbal’s features wouldn’t be possible without that big balancing arm — which means there’s not much to complain about design-wise.

Setting up the Steadicam Volt

After trouble connecting the Bluetooth in the last smartphone gimbal I tried, I was intrigued when I realized there’s no connection to the smartphone required to use the Volt. A big part of the stabilization is from that traditional mechanical gimbal design, so to get started, you have to balance the Volt for however much your smartphone and any accessories weigh.

The Volt has two shooting modes and the control scheme couldn’t possibly be any simpler.

To balance the gimbal, you first need to add weights to bottom portion of the gimbal until the gimbal is balanced while holding the system horizontally — if the gimbal moves up, you add more weight, if the gimbal moves down you take off weight. The first weight screws into the bottom piece but any subsequent weights are then held by a pretty tough magnet system (I had to really try to get those magnets off, so they aren’t likely to come off during normal use). For my iPhone 7 with an Otterbox case, I used all but one weight. To get an exact balance, a small dial at the bottom balances when the proper weight is less than adding one of the weights.

Once the weights are added, you then need to make sure the top platform isn’t pointing the phone too far forward or too far backwards. A small dial will move the phone forwards or backwards on the platform to make sure the camera is pointing straight and not at the sky or the ground.

Finally, you need to make sure the platform isn’t tipping to one side or the other by nudging the phone in the cradle until it’s balance. The gimbal is rather touchy and millimeters will make a difference. If you don’t switch phones or accessories, this last step will be the only balance you have to do the next time you want to use the gimbal, since the phone needs to slide into that cradle just so to get the perfect balance. If you want to switch to a GoPro, you’ll need to repeat the entire process of balancing the gimbal again.

I had a bit of trouble getting the gimbal to balance perfectly, partially because this is the first mechanical gimbal that I’ve used and partially because one of the middle steps in the instructions was a bit confusing. But once I figured out that I was turning the dial to move the smartphone forward the wrong way, I was able to get a pretty good balance. This is part of the reason why the Volt wasn’t love at first video — I didn’t quite get a perfect balance the first time, but once I did, the entire experience improved.

Using the Steadicam Volt

Once balanced, all you have to do is turn the Volt on (while holding the handle, or it will spin like crazy) and start shooting. The electronics inside the platform work together with the mechanical elements to stabilize the video.

The Volt has two shooting modes and the control scheme couldn’t possibly be any simpler. Once turned on using the switch at the side, the three lights at the back flash to indicate the system is powering up, then you can feel the electronics start working and will see only one blue light indicating you are in sport mode. The Volt’s sport mode compensates for the most possible types of movement and is the easiest mode to use. Press the single button on the back two times and you can switch to movie mode which allows more experienced users to take more control of the footage for effects like panning. A single press goes back to the original mode.

When the gimbal is balanced and powered on, hand movements from side to side keep the camera both steady and facing the same direction. One of the gimbals perks over fully electronic competitors is that you can make movements from side to side faster then the motor is able to keep up with and still get a fairly stable video. And for the most part, that claim is true. I can twist my wrist to the side as quickly as I can and the gimbal will remain facing in the same direction.

How you move while using the Volt is still very much important..

But, like other gimbals that I’ve tried, how you move while using the Volt is still very much important. As a three-axis gimbal, the Volt doesn’t try to balance the movement if I move the entire system up and down, so while the Volt eliminates shake and side-to-side motion, the footage will still have a slight up and down movement with my steps. This can be both a good and a bad thing. Good, because if you want to create the feeling of motion in the video you still can. Bad, because if you want the video to look like it was shot on a smooth cable system, you have to walk very carefully — a walk fondly referred to as the ninja walk by many videographers.

Walking shots with and without the gimbal create a noticeable difference because there’s no side to side motion, while the Volt also does a way the the smaller shakes as well. If you master a good gimbal walk, you can get very smooth video, or you can choose to create more of a POV feel with a slight up and down motion with each step.

While unlike fully electronic gimbals there’s no joystick to create smooth panning effects, you can still create panning effects with very soft nudges with your thumb at the base of the platform. The perfect pan takes a bit of practice unlike the electronic type that does it all for you, but you can create panning effects and with practice, figure out just how much to move the base to get the speed you are looking for. The same thumb motion can help turn the gimbal if you turn and want the camera to turn with you instead of the controls keeping the camera fixed in the same direction. Another one of the Volt’s perks that meant I enjoyed the gimbal the more I used the system and the more I practiced perfecting some of those movements.

You can use the Volt with any camera app, including the native camera app.

You can use the Volt with any camera app, including the native camera app. Tiffen does offer an Imagemaker App (Android | iOS) and I really wanted to like the app since there’s a built-in level and it’s easy to adjust exposure compensation to get a well exposed video. Unfortunately, the app goes to sleep mid-recording and tapping the screen to wake it up introduces a slight up and down movement that the gimbal doesn’t compensate for. But, the ability to choose your own app is a perk, since with most electronic gimbals you’re stuck with the included app, like it or not.

Tiffen says you’ll get about eight hours of battery life from the Volt, and if properly balanced, you don’t need to turn the electronics on, though I got better results using both electronic and mechanical.

While I was on the fence the first time I tried the Volt, I grew to really love the gimbal the more I used the system. With some practice, I learned how to create different effects smoothly, including panning and creating a zoom-like effect from a smartphone that has no zoom. The balance is a bit tricky at first, but I like being able to choose my own app and being able to start shooting without waiting for a Bluetooth connection.

Steadicam Volt Review: Is it Worth all the Hype?

The Steadicam Volt creates smooth video with the option to create POV-like walking movements or add effects like panning — and overall it’s an excellent smartphone gimbal. But, the Volt isn’t as easy to jump into as fully electronic gimbals. Learning how to balance a gimbal is almost an artform in itself, then there’s learning how to best walk with the gimbal and perfecting the slightest hand movements needed to create a panning effect.

If you are looking for a gimbal that gets great video right out of the box, then the Volt probably isn’t for you. But, if you don’t mind spending some time with your gear to get that effect just right, you should consider the Volt. While the Volt isn’t quite as ready out of the box, there’s no Bluetooth connection (which means no connection troubleshooting), you can use your favorite video app, stabilization is solid and advanced users can use the mechanical system for creating panning effects. The lack of a dedicated app and a spring-loaded phone mount also means you can still use the gimbal when you upgrade your smartphone and I could easily see the Volt lasting for several years of use.

The Steadicam Volt is also priced similar to the competition at $195, which includes the gimbal, weights, two rechargeable batteries and a charger and a slip case for storage. The DJI Osmo Mobile sells for about that price as a fully electronic gimbal with joystick controls. For GoPro users, the Karma Grip offers three-axis stabilization for $100 more.

The Steadicam Volt takes some practice to fully take advantage of the smartphone gimbal’s features, but the more I used the Volt, the more I enjoyed the system. The Volt is a good option for serious smartphone videographers (or GoPro shooters) because the gimbal can create a variety of different effects and grows with your own video skills.