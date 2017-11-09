Live-stream from almost any camera with a single cord and a little black YoloBox

Live-streaming is either smartphone-quality or pro-level complexity, but one Las Vegas startup is aiming to create a solution that meets in the middle. The YoloBox, by YoloLiv, is a smart encoder that creates high-end live-streams from any DSLR, camcorder, action camera or even drones.

The YoloBox is an encoder, monitor, control panel and switcher in one, which means users can go live with just the YoloBox, a single HDMI cord and their camera gear. With some Wi-Fi enabled gear, like GoPros, the Yolo can also live-stream wirelessly.

Integrating everything into one system makes going live easier, the company says. After connecting through HDMI or a wireless connection, videographers use the built-in touch-screen monitor and Android operating system to create an event, set up a name and time and select the platform.

Facebook, YouTube, and Periscope are all compatible, and the company says users can even stream to multiple platforms at the same time. Resolution is limited to 1080p, with no 4K option, however. The YoloBox sends video to the cloud for that live-stream using either Wi-Fi, Ethernet or 4G.

“Current live-stream solutions are either too complicated, expensive or not powerful enough for the average user,” YoloLiv Core team member Haixiang Chi said in a press release. “YoloBox is an easy-to-use, powerful and affordable solution to help all kinds of cameras live stream instantly.”

Despite integrating several devices in one, the YoloBox is about the size of a thicker iPhone, with a 5-inch screen. The built-in battery makes it possible to take the live-stream more places, with about three hours of use before needing a recharge.

The company is also launching an advanced YoloBox Plus, which will also allow users to switch between two different cameras during the live-stream using two different HDMI ports.

While several different products allow videographers to live-stream from DSLRs and video cameras, YoloLiv says its solution is simpler and more affordable than existing options.

YoloLiv is taking to Kickstarter to fund the YoloBox and it has already exceeded its $30,000 goal. The campaign remains open until December 18. If the project is successful, early backers can pick up a YoloBox for pledges starting at $359. The company expects the product to retail at $549 after delivering to backers around March.