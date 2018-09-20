Digital Trends
Printer Reviews

Canon Pixma Pro-10 review

1 of 19
Canon Pixma Pro 10 front closed
Canon Pixma Pro 10 front tray closed
Canon Pixma Pro 10 left side
Canon Pixma Pro 10 back
Canon Pixma Pro 10 back closed
Canon Pixma Pro 10 right side
Canon Pixma Pro 10 right side open
Canon Pixma Pro 10 disc drive
Canon Pixma Pro 10 front angle
Canon Pixma Pro 10 front controls
Canon Pixma Pro 10 front port
Canon Pixma Pro 10 front top angle
Canon Pixma Pro 10 ink
Canon Pixma Pro 10 ink cartridges
Canon Pixma Pro 10 logo
Canon Pixma Pro 10 power button
Canon Pixma Pro 10 power front angle
Canon Pixma Pro 10 tray
Canon Pixma Pro 10 USB port
DT Recommended Product
Speed is not the Canon Pixma Pro-10’s specialty. Rather, this professional inkjet large-format printer will give you print quality that’s worthy of being displayed at an art gallery.
Speed is not the Canon Pixma Pro-10’s specialty. Rather, this professional inkjet large-format printer will give you print quality that’s worthy of being displayed at an art gallery.
Speed is not the Canon Pixma Pro-10’s specialty. Rather, this professional inkjet large-format printer will give you print quality that’s worthy of being displayed at an art gallery.

Highs

  • Very good output quality when printing high-resolution image files
  • Large capacity ink cartridges
  • Three black inks can generate excellent monochrome prints
  • Wi-Fi connectivity

Lows

  • Large and heavy
  • No memory card slots
  • Can only handle cut sheet paper, not rolls
  • Speed is not its forte

DT Editors' Rating

8.0
DT Recommended Product
Scores Explained
By and
Research Center: Canon Pixma Pro-10

Many of the photographs taken these days are shot with smartphones, and most of these cameras are between eight to sixteen megapixels, with a few notable exceptions. That’s fine if you’re going to post the images online or print them out at 4 x 6 or 8 x 10 inches, which a standard photo inkjet printer will suffice.

But if you shoot with a digital SLR or other high-end camera, however, especially a “prosumer” model, it’s an entirely different story. These cameras capture images with a very high pixel count and enough metadata to produce professional-quality prints at very large sizes. To print these high-resolution images with the sharpest details and accurate colors, you’ll need a printer capable of doing justice to the image file. One such model is the Canon Pixma Pro-10 ($400), a wide-format photo printer specifically targeted at users who want the very best output. We’re talking prints worthy of an art gallery.

Features and design

Keep in mind that the Pro-10 is a very high-quality professional photo printer, not a general-purpose inkjet. Even though Canon supplies the printer with the consumer-friendly My Image Garden, an extensive software suite with creative applications for making cards and banners, that’s kind of like using a Lamborghini for grocery shopping. This printer is for putting beautiful photographs and artwork onto paper for displaying.

Other than its sheer size, there’s nothing unusual about the Pro-10. It has very few controls, just a button and a paper feed/resume button below it. At the bottom right of the front panel is a USB jack covered by a plug to hide it; this is for use only as a PictBridge port for connecting digital cameras.

Wide-format printers have varying capabilities. Depending on the intended market or use, wide-format printers may be able to handle roll, rather than sheet, paper up to 44 inches wide. The Pixma Pro-10 is somewhat more limited, having a maximum paper size of 13 x 19 inches. While some wide-format photo printers can handle 13-inch roll paper, the Pro-10 can only use cut sheet media.

If you are willing to put in the effort in tweaking your photos’ color settings, and put up with the cost, the Pro-10 won’t disappoint you.

The front panel of the printer folds down and becomes the output tray. It extends to accommodate large sizes of paper. On the top of the Pro-10, toward the rear, are the two paper feeds. The one nearest to the front can accommodate 120 sheets of letter-size paper or 20 sheets of photo paper. Behind it, there is a single-sheet feed for use with specialty papers and heavier stock.

When all of the feeds and the output tray are retracted, the Pixma Pro-10 has a modern, sleek gray appearance. Nobody is going to not notice this on your desk or mistake it for anything other than what it is, but it’s no eyesore either.

As with many Canon printers and MFP’s, the Pro-10 comes with a tray that lets you print on CDs and DVDs. We usually don’t get too excited about this feature, but with the high-quality output that the Pro-10 is capable of, if you take the time to set up the format using the My Image Garden utility that includes CD printing, your printed CDs/DVDs can come out looking like they were professionally printed.

Canon Pixma Pro-10 Compared To
brother mfc j4420dw press image
Brother MFC-J4420DW
canon pixma pro 100 review press image
Canon Pixma Pro-100
brother mfc j870dw review press image
Brother MFC-J870DW
epson workforce wf 7510 review wf7510 fca cbs cn 690x460
Epson WorkForce WF-7510
epson stylus photo r2000 review fca oor 690x460
Epson Stylus Photo R2000
hp officejet pro x576dw mfp review press image
HP OfficeJet Pro X576dw MFP
canon pixma pro 1 review press image
Canon Pixma Pro-1
epson workforce pro wp 4530 review press image
Epson WorkForce Pro WP-4530
hp envy 4500 review press image
HP Envy 4500
samsung xpress m2825dw review press image
Samsung Xpress M2825DW
samsung printer xpress c410w review press image
Samsung Printer Xpress C410W
epson workforce wf 7520 review press image
Epson WorkForce WF-7520
epson expression home xp 410 review 140x100
Epson Expression Home XP-410
Canon Pixma MG6320
Epson Expression Premium XP-800

What’s in the box

Besides the massive printer, you’ll find a power cord, a USB cable, a setup poster, two setup CDs (one for Windows, the other for Mac), a set of ink tanks, and a printhead. Not all inkjet printers use a removable print head, but it’s not uncommon on higher-end photo printers. A special tray for printing onto CDs/DVDs is included in the box. A detailed user’s guide can be found on the disc.

Canon Pixma Pro 10 USB portCanon provides several utilities to let you get the best use out of the Pro-10. For using the Pro-10 for more casual and creative tasks, My Image Garden, which is included with many of Canon’s consumer printers and MFPs, lets you print photos in a variety of formats; make collages, cards, calendars and other paper crafts; and even capture stills from videos. But given the very long per-page print times (see below), it makes more sense to use a less expensive, but much faster printer for these tasks.

Performance and use

Setting up the Pro-10 wasn’t difficult, but it took more time than setups usually require. Unboxing the unit was awkward simply because of the size and weight of the printer (27.2 x 15.2 x 8.5 inches and 44 pounds). It wouldn’t be a bad idea to ask someone to help you get it out of the box and set it on a table. You should definitely set aside plenty of space for it.

Once unboxed, the printhead and inks need to be installed. This is where you’ll need to exercise some care as the print head could be damaged by rough handling. The Pro-10 uses 10 large-capacity cartridges of Canon’s Lucia ink, which includes six color and three monochrome inks: photo black, matte black, and gray, red, photo cyan and photo magenta. The tenth cartridge is the Chroma Optimizer, which is a clear coat that levels the printed ink surface for a smoother-looking print.

There’s nothing to stop you from printing a school report with the Pro-10, it’ll just take a while. It’s about the photos

The entire setup process, which included printhead alignment and software installation, took a bit over 20 minutes. You can connect to the printer via USB, Ethernet, or Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n). There’s the aforementioned USB input on the front for connecting a PictBridge-compatible camera, but there are no memory card slots, which would have been more useful. The Pro-10 does support Apple’s AirPrint protocol, which lets you print directly from an iPhone or iPad.

We generally test performance in two areas – print speed and image quality. With the Pro-10 we didn’t bother with print speed –the first page of our four-page Microsoft Word test document took more than four minutes to print, so we just stopped. Canon is very upfront about this: The Pro-10 is a specialized inkjet, and isn’t intended for everyday printing. There’s nothing to stop you from printing a school report or letter if you wish, and text or text with graphics come out looking terrific – even when the driver is set in “Fast” mode (which isn’t that fast) – but it’s about the photos, which will take 3.5 minutes for an 8 x 10 photo with borders, according to Canon’s specs.

Canon Pixma Pro 10 logoTo check out image quality, we printed our three test documents on both Canon’s Photo Paper Pro Luster – a sample of which is supplied in the box – and Canon’s Photo Paper Plus Semi-Gloss, at the highest-quality setting. The images on the two papers were identical – in a side-by-side comparison it was impossible to see any difference. And the quality was very good. It’s not just about color, either. With the three monochrome inks, the Pro-10 can make really nice black-and-white prints.

It was only when we compared the test prints against our reference prints that we noticed any of the problems. In all cases, the Pro-10’s prints were just a touch dark, and the red was just the slightest bit brown. None of these differences would be noticeable if the test images weren’t being compared to reference prints.

To be fair, judging the true image quality capability on a prosumer printer like this involves much more detail and effort than our standard quality and accuracy tests. Getting the best results requires some knowledge of color management and ICC profiles (standards put forth by the International Color Consortium for color output). Few true photographers or graphic artists are going to use the standard ICC profiles for the specific paper type, and even if they do, the image is going to be tweaked in Photoshop or a similar application. It would have been easy enough for us to brighten the image using one of the tools Picasa 3 supplies for image editing or the one found in Canon’s My Image Garden. With the right adjustments, this printer will churn out really great looking output.

Canon Pixma Pro 10 front top angleCanon gives the page yield as 165 A4 (letter sized) pages from a cartridge. But the ISO (International Standards Organization) test protocol for determining page yield isn’t really valid for this type of printer. Ink usage is going to vary considerably depending on the prints that you make and the size paper that you’re printing on. Printing 13 x 19-inch images is going to result in a page yield considerably lower than the ISO rated yield. That’s not the fault of the Pro-10 – it’s just the nature of the beast. Wide-format printers from Epson and HP also suffer from the same phenomenon.

Conclusion

A wide-format printer in general is a different animal from a standard photo printer. You can get exceptional prints from the Pro-10, but it’s going to cost you time tweaking the image and possibly doing multiple prints before you hit the right spot.

It’s also going to cost significantly more in supplies, both in ink and specialty papers. There’s really no point in buying a printer like the Pro-10 if you aren’t using it to obtain gallery-quality prints. And that means using specialty papers, either from Canon or another supplier. Canon’s website provides a list of vendors and their specific papers for which there is an ICC profile available.

But none of these things are negatives when measured in context of obtaining a print worthy of being framed and hung on the wall. If you are willing to put in the effort of tweaking your photos’ color settings, and put up with the cost, the Pro-10 won’t disappoint you.

Highs:

  • Very good output quality when printing high-resolution image files
  • Large capacity ink cartridges
  • Three black inks can generate excellent monochrome prints
  • Wi-Fi connectivity

Lows:

  • Large and heavy
  • No memory card slots
  • Can only handle cut sheet paper, not rolls
  • Speed is not its forte
awesome tech you cant buy yet driftw1 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Self-balancing skates, tiny tripods, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best 3D printers, how do 3d printers work
Emerging Tech

How do 3D printers work? Here’s a super-simple breakdown

How do 3D printers work, exactly? If you ever wondered how these magical machines create 3D objects in a matter of hours, then look no further than this dead-simple breakdown of the four most common printing technologies.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Canon Pixma P8720 front full closed 2
Product Review

Canon Pixma iP8720 review

The Canon Pixma iP8720 is a wide-format, single-function home printer that’s ideal for photos, crafts, and documents.
Posted By Ted Needleman
M3D Micro 3D printer
Emerging Tech

The best 3D printers of 2018

On the hunt for a new 3D printer? We've got your back. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, this list of the best 3D printers has what you're looking for.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best dslr cameras dslrs
Photography

When you're ready to shoot seriously, these are the best DSLRs you can buy

For many photographers the DSLR is the go-to camera. With large selection of lenses, great low-light performance, and battery endurance, these DSLRs deliver terrific image quality for stills and videos.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
lg g7 thinq vs samsung galaxy s9 plus camera shootout comp feat
Mobile

Too close to call: Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs LG G7 ThinQ camera shootout

We take the LG G7 ThinQ and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus to Rome for a camera shootout, photographing everything from the amazing local sights to an impressive showjumping event. How do these two excellent phones compare?
Posted By Andy Boxall
instagram shopping from stories launches shoppablestories
Photography

Instagram’s shopping stickers for businesses see wide rollout

As the Stories format continues to grow, Instagram is allowing users to shop the items inside a Stories photo or video. Instagram recently expanded stickers that let people shop inside a Story by tapping on the sticker.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
black friday deals 2017 products header
Deals

Black Friday 2018: When it happens and where to find the best deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
loupedeck plus impressions review 2
Photography

Not just for photographers anymore, Loupedeck+ now supports Adobe Premiere Pro

Video editors can now get physical with the Loupedeck+ control board. Originally for Lightroom, a software update allows the controls to adapt to video editing, including color grading, clip trimming, and navigating through the timeline.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
cyberlink photodirector powerdirector 2018 announced auto keystone copy
Computing

PowerDirector, PhotoDirector aim to balance advanced tools with easy editing

CyberLink's latest photo- and video-editing programs fix advanced tools with a simple UI. PowerDirector adds Chroma-Key tools and multicam features, while PhotoDirector gains tethered shooting, an updated layer, and Content-Aware tools.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
how to resize an image
Computing

Photoshop isn't required to resize images. Here are 6 ways to do it in seconds

Resizing an image isn't the toughest thing in the world, even if it may seem like a hassle. Here's how to resize an image using six tools that allow you to make quick work of any photo, regardless of your operating system.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
GoPro Hero7 Black Action Shot
Photography

No gimbal required: GoPro’s HyperSmooth stabilizer makes Hero7 a must-have upgrade

Just how good is the stabilization inside the new GoPro Hero7 Black? GoPro calls it gimbal-like, and it works well. Also new: live-streaming, shooting modes, and menus. Plus, Hero7 Silver and Whit.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
sony 24 mm f14 g master lens announced img 4789
Photography

All about that bokeh: Meet the Sony 24mm f/1.4 G Master with updated autofocus

The Sony 24mm f/1.4 G Master lens uses primary XD elements at the front and rear of the lens for better chromatic aberration suppression and smooth bokeh. The 30th native E-mount lens, the 24mm also uses a new autofocus motor.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis