The Max is a massive speaker with great sound quality, but at $400 it will drain your wallet

Google’s answer to Amazon’s Alexa-enabled Echo last year was the Google Home, a $120 speaker that’s powered by the artificially intelligent Google Assistant. The Home family expanded just a month ago when Google announced third-party manufacturers are building Assistant-enabled speakers, but Google itself now has two alternatives to its main offering: The Google Home Mini, and the Google Home Max.

Last year’s Google Home is still available for sale, and it’s the middle-ground between the new Mini and the Max. We tried out both at Google’s October 4 hardware event — let’s take a look at the Max.

Big, bold, and all about that bass

As the name suggests the Google Home Max sits at the top tier of the Google Home product line. It’s a massive speaker meant to rival Apple’s upcoming HomePod, but with Google Assistant integration.

It weighs 11.7 pounds, and it’s wrapped in “acoustically transparent” fabric like that on the Mini. It looks elegant and sleek, but we don’t think it will blend seamlessly into your home. It’s eye-catching thanks to its size.

Juliana Chokkattu/Digital Trends Juliana Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Juliana Chokkattu/Digital Trends Juliana Chokkattu/Digital Trends



For you audiophiles, the Max supports HE-AAC, LC-AAC+, MP3, Vorbis, WAV, FLAC, and Opus audio formats, and you’ll find 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi for high-performance streaming, and Bluetooth 4.2. There’s an auxiliary port on the rear if you want to connect the Max to a record player (believe us, you do), and a USB-C port lets you connect an Ethernet cable via a USB-C to Ethernet dongle. There are two 4.5-inch woofers and two 0.7-inch tweeters. Google said the Max optimizes sound based on the room it’s placed in (the company calls this “Smart Sound”), and the Max can hear you across the room even when it’s playing.

We tried the latter when the Max was blasting music, and it took two tries. It didn’t hear us the first time, but when we practically shouted “Hey Google” when we were standing near us, it picked up the voice trigger and let us command it. We’re skeptical how well the Max will pick up voice commands when you’re playing music at louder volumes, but we’ll have to do more testing.

The sound quality felt crystal clear, with rich bass and detailed highs.

You control sound similar to the Mini — double tap the right or left edges to increase or decrease the volume. Tap the center to play and pause, and press and hold to activate the Assistant (or say “Hey Google). You can slide your finger on the side or top of the device to control sound — depending on whether it’s sitting upright or laying flat horizontally. Like the Mini you can perform all the same Assistant functions like controlling your smart home, but this device is meant for blasting tunes.

How does it sound? Impressively loud. The sound quality felt crystal clear, with rich bass and detailed highs. It’s even more impressive when you pair one Max with another for stereo audio. You can also pair it with all other Chromecast Audio or Google Home products in case you want to play your music around the house.

Google Home Max Compared To

Even if the sound quality is great, you’ll still want to use your preferred music service. Google thankfully has a wide-array of support including Spotify, Google Play Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, TuneIn, and iHeart Radio. Apple Music and Tidal streamers, you’re out of luck.

There’s currently no way to have the Google Home Max act as a sound bar for your TV. Google told Digital Trends it’s a highly requested feature that the company is looking into, but it will take time to overcome some technical challenges such as syncing the audio and video.

The downside of the Max is its price tag. At $400, it’s more expensive than the upcoming Apple HomePod, which aims to offer high-quality audio playback and quick access to Siri. Even the recently announced Sony LF-S50G is just $200, and that product builds on the company’s heritage and history in the music space. The Google Max isn’t as expensive as audio products made for audiophiles, but we’ll do more testing to see if it really is worth the cost.

The Google Home Max is expected to release towards the end of the year, but you can join the waitlist on