Light up your life with Nanoleaf Canvas

We first met Nanoleaf in 2016 when the Canadian company debuted its triangular, modular LED lighting system called Aurora at CES. That was actually a follow-up to the original Kickstarter hit, the Nanoleaf One, which debuted in 2013.

The idea of sustainable, design-focused lighting remains at the heart of Nanoleaf, but the product has evolved. The latest generation is the Nanoleaf Canvas, which was just unveiled at IFA 2018, and it represents the culmination of everything the company has learned over the last few years.

The Nanoleaf Canvas comes in a starter pack of nine square tiles that you can arrange in whatever pattern you prefer. There are small connectors to link each panel together, and you can either use adhesive pads or buy a separate mounting kit to attach them to your wall or even your ceiling.

Each panel is lightweight, and Nanoleaf has not placed the connectors centrally, so you can create offset patterns. This means you’re not limited to grid layouts.

If you’re familiar with the triangular Aurora panels, then you know that they connect via Wi-Fi and you can use the Android or iOS app to set the brightness, choose block colors, or pick animated scenes. You can also set color scenes that react to music by adding the rhythm module.

There’s integration with all the popular voice assistants as well, so you can ask Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant to turn your lights on and off, change the brightness, or activate a new scene or color.

All of that functionality is available in the Canvas panels, but instead of having a plug control unit and rhythm module, there’s a command square with controls built-in. A single command square can have up to 500 panels linked to it, so you could cover an entire wall.

The second big upgrade is the addition of touch. Tap one of the Nanoleaf Canvas squares and it will send mesmerizing ripples of color across your entire panel display. You can also use touch to control the panels, double-tapping to turn them on and off, or swiping to choose new scenes. It may sound like a minor addition, but we think the reaction to touch elevates the product to a whole new level.

Co-founder Gimmy Chu told us that the final gesture controls are still being worked on, so they may change slightly by release time.

The modular nature of Nanoleaf Canvas gives you the freedom to design your own layouts, and we think it’s more versatile than the triangular Aurora. You can also choose from a vast array of lighting scenes that combine various colors to evoke different moods or suit different environments. Because people can create and upload scenes, there’s a huge library of them to choose from.

While Nanoleaf panels work best in a party environment, they can also serve as a functional light source with a strong white light, or as dimmer and warmer lighting that’s conducive to relaxation.

If you’re looking for a catch that might prevent you from wallpapering your house with Nanoleaf Canvas panels, then here it comes – they’re expensive. The nine-panel starter kit will cost $200 and you can buy add-on packs of four panels for $60 each. You can also snag optional extras, like the mounting kit at $10 and the crazy 12-sided dice controller for $50.

You also have to plan the pattern you’re going to make carefully, because they’re not easy to rearrange or remove without doing some damage to your wall.

Minor gripes aside, we love this product. It’s something that never fails to capture attention and put a smile on people’s faces. A steady stream of people was drawn to the booth at IFA during our demo and there’s little doubt the company has a bright future. The Nanoleaf Canvas will be available to buy before the end of the year.