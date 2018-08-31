Digital Trends
Smart Home Reviews

Nanoleaf Canvas hands-on review

Light up your life with Nanoleaf Canvas

1 of 5
Nanoleaf Canvas – Hands On at IFA 2018
nanoleaf canvas blue
nanoleaf canvas blue close
nanoleaf canvas green
nanoleaf canvas award
Nanoleaf Canvas is smart lighting and customizable art rolled into a delightful, tactile package.
Nanoleaf Canvas is smart lighting and customizable art rolled into a delightful, tactile package.
Nanoleaf Canvas is smart lighting and customizable art rolled into a delightful, tactile package.

Highs

  • They look amazing
  • They react to music
  • Modular system
  • Touch control

Lows

  • Expensive
  • Pattern is fixed
Simon Hill
By
Research Center: Nanoleaf Canvas

We first met Nanoleaf in 2016 when the Canadian company debuted its triangular, modular LED lighting system called Aurora at CES. That was actually a follow-up to the original Kickstarter hit, the Nanoleaf One, which debuted in 2013.

The idea of sustainable, design-focused lighting remains at the heart of Nanoleaf, but the product has evolved. The latest generation is the Nanoleaf Canvas, which was just unveiled at IFA 2018, and it represents the culmination of everything the company has learned over the last few years.

The Nanoleaf Canvas comes in a starter pack of nine square tiles that you can arrange in whatever pattern you prefer. There are small connectors to link each panel together, and you can either use adhesive pads or buy a separate mounting kit to attach them to your wall or even your ceiling.

Each panel is lightweight, and Nanoleaf has not placed the connectors centrally, so you can create offset patterns. This means you’re not limited to grid layouts.

The idea of sustainable, design-focused lighting remains at the heart of Nanoleaf, but the product has evolved.

If you’re familiar with the triangular Aurora panels, then you know that they connect via Wi-Fi and you can use the Android or iOS app to set the brightness, choose block colors, or pick animated scenes. You can also set color scenes that react to music by adding the rhythm module.

There’s integration with all the popular voice assistants as well, so you can ask Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant to turn your lights on and off, change the brightness, or activate a new scene or color.

All of that functionality is available in the Canvas panels, but instead of having a plug control unit and rhythm module, there’s a command square with controls built-in. A single command square can have up to 500 panels linked to it, so you could cover an entire wall.

nanoleaf canvas on wall

The second big upgrade is the addition of touch. Tap one of the Nanoleaf Canvas squares and it will send mesmerizing ripples of color across your entire panel display. You can also use touch to control the panels, double-tapping to turn them on and off, or swiping to choose new scenes. It may sound like a minor addition, but we think the reaction to touch elevates the product to a whole new level.

Co-founder Gimmy Chu told us that the final gesture controls are still being worked on, so they may change slightly by release time.

Tap one of the Nanoleaf Canvas squares and it will send mesmerizing ripples of color across your entire panel display.

The modular nature of Nanoleaf Canvas gives you the freedom to design your own layouts, and we think it’s more versatile than the triangular Aurora. You can also choose from a vast array of lighting scenes that combine various colors to evoke different moods or suit different environments. Because people can create and upload scenes, there’s a huge library of them to choose from.

While Nanoleaf panels work best in a party environment, they can also serve as a functional light source with a strong white light, or as dimmer and warmer lighting that’s conducive to relaxation.

Nanoleaf Canvas Compared To
philips hue white and color ambience starter kit prd
Philips Hue White and Color Ambience…
philips hue calla 2
Philips Hue Calla
ecobee switch switchplus prd
Ecobee Switch+
philips hue white ambiance starter kit prd
Philips Hue Starter Kit
lutron caseta wireless smart lighting dimmer switch 2 count starter kit prd
Lutron Caseta Smart Lighting Dimmer…
Amazon Echo Second Generation
Amazon Echo (2017)
wiz smart connected lights prod
Wiz Smart Connected Lights
asrock x10 iot router face
ASRock X10 IoT Router
samsung connect home press
Samsung Connect Home
trashed 6 singlecue gen 2 prod
Singlecue Gen 2
netatmo presence product
Netatmo Presence
nanoleaf aurora smarter kit product
Nanoleaf Aurora Smarter Kit
wink hub 2 product
Wink Hub 2
lifesmart smart home kits
LifeSmart Smart Home Kits
nyrius smart outlet
Nyrius Smart Outlet

If you’re looking for a catch that might prevent you from wallpapering your house with Nanoleaf Canvas panels, then here it comes – they’re expensive. The nine-panel starter kit will cost $200 and you can buy add-on packs of four panels for $60 each. You can also snag optional extras, like the mounting kit at $10 and the crazy 12-sided dice controller for $50.

You also have to plan the pattern you’re going to make carefully, because they’re not easy to rearrange or remove without doing some damage to your wall.

Minor gripes aside, we love this product. It’s something that never fails to capture attention and put a smile on people’s faces. A steady stream of people was drawn to the booth at IFA during our demo and there’s little doubt the company has a bright future. The Nanoleaf Canvas will be available to buy before the end of the year.

Google Booth CES 2018
Smart Home

Google Assistant goes bilingual, lets you speak two languages interchangeably

As multicultural households become more common, Google has stepped up its language support, announcing that the Google Assistant can now recognize and speak two languages interchangeably.
Posted By Clayton Moore
amazon whole foods delivery prime now
Smart Home

Whole Foods delivery via Amazon Prime arrives in more cities. Is yours among them?

Amazon continues its quest to conquer American commerce as Whole Foods expands free delivery, in under two hours no less, to Prime members in 28 cities serving major markets across the country.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Lenovo smart home essentials
Smart Home

Lenovo augments its smart home line with new camera, plug, and bulb

Lenovo makes a lot of products from laptops to smart televisions but this year it's launching a smart home essentials line that will initially include a plug, smart bulb, and a surveillance camera.
Posted By Clayton Moore
yale smart alarm
Smart Home

Yale’s refreshed Sync security system set to launch in Europe

U.K. security system and lock manufacturer is launching an updated Sync security system in European markets this fall . It includes integrations for Amazon Alexa and Philips Hue smart lights.
Posted By Clayton Moore
netgear orbi voice mesh wi fi speaker 2018 07 product
Smart Home

Netgear’s Alexa-enabled Orbi Voice Mesh Wi-Fi speaker packs Harman Kardon audio

Netgear's Orbi Voice Smart Speaker and Wi-Fi Mesh Satellite is a multifunction device for smart homes that extends Wi-Fi networks, adds an Alexa-enabled voice assistant, and uses Harman Kardon audio for high-quality music streaming.
Posted By Bruce Brown
eve light switch strip powerstrip homekit ifa 2018 eu lifestyle 02
Smart Home

Eve’s latest products aren’t sexy, but they’ll make your house smarter

At IFA 2018, smart home company Eve went for practical instead of sexy and introduced an internet-connected light switch, light strip, and power strip -- all of which feature Apple HomeKit compatibility.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
nest x yale review
Product Review

Nest x Yale Lock looks beautiful, but delivers less than the sum of its parts

The Nest X Yale lock is stylish and beautiful, but offers surprisingly little substance, with limited features and smart home integrations. The device now works with Google Assistant, which is welcome news.
Posted By Terry Walsh
anker soundcore flare s and eufy robovac 30c soundflare
Smart Home

Anker debuts robot vacuum and Alexa-friendly smart speaker at IFA 2018

Anker introduced the Soundcore Flare S+ smart speaker and Eufy Robovac 30C at IFA 2018. The Flare S+ speaker adds battery power and Alexa compatibility. The Robovac 30C, now Alexa and Google Assistant compatible, also gains suction power.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ge eletrolux appliances google assistant support electrolux
Smart Home

GE and Electrolux kitchen appliances get helpful with Google Assistant support

Your GE and Electrolux appliances will soon respond to your voice. The devices are getting new functionality that will make them respond to voice commands through Google Assistant.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
huawei ai cube smart speaker news ifa hands on 10
Smart Home

There is nothing even slightly cube-like about the Huawei AI Cube smart speaker

Huawei has announced a smart speaker. It's called the AI Cube, but confusingly, it isn't shaped like a cube at all. It doesn't use Google Assistant either, and instead has Amazon Alexa inside.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Dyson V6 Mattress
Smart Home

Your mattress is probably dirtier than a toilet seat. Here's how to clean it

It might not occur to you to clean your mattress, but trust us, it needs it. Here's how to clean it without using harsh chemicals. You'll be resting on a clean and fresh mattress in no time.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Smart Home

The best humidifiers for your home or office

Dry air in the home or office can cause a multitude of health issues. Thankfully, powerful desktop solutions and robust home humidifiers are available if you're looking to improve the air quality of your home.
Posted By Gia Liu
k cup inventor has regrets about invention keurig cups
Smart Home

Keurig’s new coffee makers expand their repertoires to lattes and cappuccinos

Keurig now has an answer for when you crave more than just a normal cup of coffee in the morning. Its new machines can make cappuccinos and lattes, and even froth the milk to mix with the drink. Both retail for less than $200.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Botvac D6
Smart Home

Neato adds extra smarts to new and older Botvac robot vacuum cleaners

At IFA 2018, Neato announced two new Connected robot vacuum cleaners: The entry-level Botvac D4 and midrange Botvac D6. The D4 has improved mapping and charging capabilities, while the D6 offers features designed for pet owners.
Posted By Denny Arar