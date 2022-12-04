 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. Guides

How to block people on Snapchat

Anita George
By

Sometimes to maintain your peace on social media apps you need to block certain users from being able to contact you. On Snapchat, you might need to block a friend or just prevent strangers from contacting you at all. We can show you how to do both and how to unblock people if you change your mind later.

Let's take a look at how to block people on Snapchat.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • A mobile device

  • The Snapchat mobile app

How to block people on Snapchat

If it's time to block one of your friends on Snapchat, here's how to do that:

Step 1: Open the Snapchat app on your mobile device and select the Message bubble icon to open the Chat screen.

(You can also just swipe right on your screen to open the Chat screen.)

Step 2: Long press on the name of the friend you want to block. From the menu that appears, select Manage friendship.

Snapchat's Manage Friendship menu option.
screenshot
Related

Step 3: Then from the Manage friendship menu, select Block. Then choose Block again to confirm.

Selecting the Block menu option on Snapchat.
screenshot

How to unblock people on Snapchat

If you change your mind later and would like to unblock a friend on Snapchat, you can. Here's how:

Step 1: Open the Snapchat app on your mobile device. Then select your Profile icon.

The Snapchat Profile icon.
screenshot

Step 2: Then select the Settings gear icon. On the Settings screen, navigate down to the Account actions section. From this section, choose Blocked.

The Blocked option in the Snapchat Settings menu.
screenshot

Step 3: On the Blocked screen, select the gray X icon next to the name of the person you want to unblock. Then select Yes to confirm.

Unblocking a Snapchat user.
screenshot

How to prevent Snapchat users you're not friends with from contacting you

Maybe the issue for you isn't about blocking specific Snapchat friends and it's more about preventing strangers from contacting you on Snapchat at all. If that's the case, you should know that it is possible to stop those who aren't friends with you from contacting you. To do this, you'll need to access your Snapchat Settings screen instead of your Chat screen.

Here's how to stop strangers from messaging you on Snapchat:

Step 1: Open the Snapchat app on your mobile device and select your Profile icon.

Step 2: Then select the Settings gear icon.

Step 3: On the Settings screen, go to the Privacy control section and select Contact me.

(This option may also show up as Who can contact me.)

The Contact Me option in the Snapchat Settings menu.
screenshot

Step 4: On the next screen, choose the Friends option. This will ensure that only users you have added as a friend on Snapchat will be able to contact you.

That's it!

Note: It's also worth noting that if a stranger does contact you on Snapchat, you can still block them. Just open their chat on the Chat screen and select the Report or block option that appears in their chat.

The Snapchat Contact options screen.
screenshot

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
What is BeReal?
BeReal app notification on an Apple Watch.
What is Ambient Mode on YouTube?
The red and white YouTube logo on a phone screen. The phone is on a white background.
What is Twitter Blue and is it worth it?
Twitter Blue menu option on a white screen background which is on a black background.
What is Mastodon? Here’s why everyone’s talking about this Twitter alternative
Series of four mobile screenshots showing Mastodon's sign-up process.
Having trouble accessing your Instagram account? You’re not alone
Instagram being used on an iPhone.
Elon Musk considers bringing Vine back from the dead
tesla and spacex ceo elon musk stylized image
Staying on Twitter? Here are two ways to make it easier
Twitter app on the OnePlus 10T.
Elon Musk now Twitter CEO after firing entire board
Elon Musk.
Twitter Blue is losing Ad Free Articles and Musk’s latest tweets indicate further changes
Twitter Blue menu option on a white screen background which is on a black background.
Clear Mode on TikTok: Here’s what it is and how to use it
The TikTok app on a smartphone's screen. The smartphone is sitting on a white table.
Twitter’s edit button could soon be free for all users
twitter
Instagram to soon let creators make NFTs and sell them to fans
Series of four mobile screenshots showing the selling of collectibles on Instagram.
Elon Musk to cut half of Twitter workforce, report says
tesla and spacex ceo elon musk stylized image