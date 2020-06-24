Save Facebook videos to your device to watch later

Though you can save Facebook posts to watch later, sometimes you want to download a video you’ve found on your feed. Whether it’s a how-to video that you want to save for when you’re working on a project, or a funny video that you want to share with friends, you can download Facebook videos from your feed to your device with just a few simple steps.

How to download a video from Facebook using a computer

This trick only works on Facebook.com and won’t work on the app, so you’ll need to go to Facebook on your browser, first. Then, find the video you want to download and right-click on the video. Next, click on the option Show video URL.

A little box with the video’s URL will pop up. Copy the link and then paste it in a new tab or window’s address bar. Then, change the the www in the address to mbasic. So, for example, if the video’s URL is https://www.facebook.com/DigitalTrends/videos/593414421380089, you are going to change it to https://mbasic.facebook.com/DigitalTrends/videos/593414421380089. Once you’re done, tap Enter on your keyboard. What this does is change the address to a mobile basic interface address, which will then let you download the video. If you did it right, the screen will look a little funny, like you are trying to look at the Facebook app on your browser.

Next, right click on the video and choose Open link in new tab from the menu. In the new tab, the video won’t have any of the Facebook additions like comments and a like button. It will just be the video.

From there, right click on the video and choose Save video as… from the menu. Then, save it to your computer like you normally would any other video or photo. Now you can play the video with whatever video player you have installed on your computer.

How to download a Facebook video from the app

If you don’t have a computer, downloading from the app using your phone will require some help. First, you’ll need to download a third-party app to your phone that gives the Facebook app extra features. For this demonstration, we used the Friendly for Facebook app.

Once the app is downloaded, it will ask you to log into your Facebook account. Log in as you normally would. Then, the app will open up Facebook and it will look exactly like you are using the Facebook app.

Next, find the video you want to download. At the bottom of the video post you will see a little alien icon next to the share button. Tap the alien icon. From the menu that pops up, tap on the Video Downloading… option. That’s it. The video will download and save to your phone.

