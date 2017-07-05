Up your ‘gram game: how to get more Instagram followers

In the digital age, the thirst for followers (and elusive likes) is very real. However, outside of our social circles, it can be difficult to add followers in order to promote our brand or simply stroke our egos. That said, there are plenty of easy ways to gain more Instagram followers. You may not garner as many likes as Selena Gomez anytime soon, but these helpful tips should bring your page to a broader audience. And don’t worry about all of these new people perusing the posts you’d like to keep private: The new Favorites feature allows you to share certain posts with only a selective group of friends. Read on to find out how to get more followers on Instagram.

Remember to hashtag

One of the easiest ways to increase your followers is to simply use hashtags. Using popular hashtags will make your photos more accessible to those who utilize the search feature. Lucky for you, we’ve created a list of some of the most popular hashtags, which should make daily hashtag incorporation even easier.

Communicate

Engagement is crucial to increasing your follower base. While liking images is an easy way to engage users, commenting on photos and responding to others on Instagram adds a little personality to your profile.

Timing is everything

As it turns out, when you post on Instagram matters perhaps more than what you are actually posting. For example, people are more than twice as likely to engage with an image posted at 7 p.m. ET on a Monday, opposed to the same image posted at 5 p.m. ET that same day. Instead of listlessly waiting to post your images at these exact times, you can use the Later app to plan and schedule posts for these peak times.

Wait until Wednesday

Later analyzed Instagram data and determined that Wednesday has the highest engagement rate of the week, so, when in doubt, save that selfie for hump day.

Follow other thirsty folks

Don’t worry, you aren’t the only person out there attempting to unabashedly amass followers. You can easily search for other thirsty Instagrammers using #followforfollow, #followme, and #likeforlike. These individuals may be willing to barter a follow for a follow. However, don’t be surprised if they unfollow you days later — it’s simply part of the game.

Add a bio

Filling out the bio portion of your account is another easy way to boost your page. For entrepreneurs and artists, this allows you to clearly express your brand message and link to your other professional webpages.

Network effectively

It’s important to utilize your full social network when trying to increase your Instagram following. You can connect your Instagram account to your contacts list and Facebook, which will allow you to quickly add friends, family members, and other people you marginally care about.

Similarly, to maximize your existing network, it can be helpful to link to your Instagram page via your other social networks — meaning LinkedIn might actually be good for something after all. Also, if your Instagram page is pertinent to your professional life, it can be helpful to list the account on your business card.

Instaglam

With an app based on the visual appeal of images, anything that gives your photos a little extra pop can increase the odds of engagement. Thankfully, Instagram’s apt-titled Layout (iOS and Android) app allows you to create collages, helping your photos stand out in a crowd.