Digital Trends
Social Media

LinkedIn gets serious about video with Vimeo integration

Hillary Grigonis
By
linkedin vimeo integration pts copy
Vimeo

Professional social networking platform LinkedIn is finally bringing professional tools to video — on Monday, October 29, Vimeo announced integration with LinkedIn. The launch is LinkedIn’s first end-to-end integration with any video platform, going beyond LinkedIn’s basic copy-paste URLs for video sharing and mobile app video tools.

With the integration, LinkedIn gains native uploads through Vimeo, which both companies say can increase reach and engagement when posting videos to the professional network. While LinkedIn already allowed users to add a video by posting a video link to places like profiles and timelines, the change brings several tools that were previously missing from video uploads. Vimeo users can now push videos to LinkedIn from the Vimeo platform in one click, using the Publish to Social feature that can also simultaneously send the video to other networks and company websites.

Easier publishing isn’t the only perk of the new integration. Vimeo users can now see video analytics from LinkedIn to better understand how videos perform on the professional network along with the engagement each video received. Uploads destined for LinkedIn also have access to the same suite of hosting, customizing, and monetizing tools on Vimeo.

“Video has become one of the key drivers for member engagement on LinkedIn, and businesses who want to start a conversation with their audiences are increasingly turning to Company Page videos,” Peter Roybal, principal product manager at LinkedIn, said in a press release. “Our new integration with Vimeo is an exciting step for anyone who wants to gain more exposure, and understand their reach to LinkedIn’s highly-engaged professional audiences.”

The tool to publish directly to LinkedIn joins existing tools to publish to Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. The option is available with paid Vimeo subscriptions.

“Over the past year, Vimeo has invested heavily in building a central distribution hub for video content to be shared everywhere and across platforms. Our Publish to Social feature makes it possible for creators and businesses to reach audiences in more places, while also enabling them to better understand video performance,” Mark Kornfilt, chief technical officer of Vimeo, said. “We’re excited to be the first video platform to integrate with LinkedIn, and to extend this feature to an essential destination for professional content.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'Halloween' carves out a winning weekend as October 2018 sets a new record
mark zuckerberg testimony header
Social Media

Some major Facebook investors want to oust Zuckerberg after scandals

After multiple scandals, Facebook investors are proposing founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg leave his position as chairman. The group says that making the position independent would remove Zuckerberg's "unchecked corporate power."
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
twitter q1 2018 report on mobile phone new
Social Media

Grow your Twitter audience overnight with these simple tips and tricks

Using Twitter can be intimidating, but these tips will help you feel less inadequate when you look at your follower count. As long as you use a bit of moderation, you'll soon be one step closer to social media fame.
Posted By Brie Barbee
Social Media

Want internet immortality? Here's how to make the best memes

From Bad Luck Brian to Overly Attached Girlfriend, there's no shortage of memes in the world. But, there's always room for one more. Here's a quick rundown of memes and a guide on how to make your own.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
how to turn off safe mode in tumblr header
Social Media

How to turn off Safe Mode in Tumblr

If you've joined Tumblr after hearing tales about the social network's more adult communities, you may be disappointed by how family-friendly it seems. Here's how to turn off "Safe Search" in Tumblr and delve into the site's seedy…
Posted By Will Nicol
how to use instagram guide 2
Social Media

Save me: How to download Instagram photos from any device

Browsing photos in Instagram is one thing, but saving them is another. Until recently, it wasn't easy to get your photos off the 'gram and saved elsewhere. But Instagram has recently launched a tool that lets you download all of your…
Posted By Gannon Burgett
messenger 4 unveiled messenger4newlook
Social Media

Meet Messenger 4: Facebook’s makeover both simplifies and customizes your chats

Messenger will soon be getting a new look. Facebook has unveiled Messenger 4, an update with the same tools but a simplified look. The chat app is also getting a new customization feature.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
a comic turn by david schwimmer may help british cops to find suspect twitter
Movies & TV

How a comic turn by David Schwimmer may help British cops nab a suspect

When U.K. cops posted a photo of a suspect they wanted to speak to about an alleged theft, many people hit social media to point out the man's striking resemblance to David Schwimmer. The actor heard about it, and you'll love his response.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to get more followers on Instagram Instagram login screen
Social Media

Up your 'gram game: Here's how to get more Instagram followers

Looking to increase your Instagram rep? Whether you plan to gain more followers via hashtags or networking, there are plenty of ways to go about widening your reach on the popular photo-sharing network. Here are a few suggestions.
Posted By Brie Barbee, Will Nicol
dt daily 10 23 quinn slocum interview poster for 5852489778001
Social Media

Superstar influencer Quinn Slocum talks building brands and living well

If you want to become an influencer, but aren't sure how to start, why not take a few pointers from Instagram success story Quinn Slocum? In this DT Daily, we talk to him about his career, his tips for Instagram fame, and more.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
episode 1 smart glasses
DT Daily

Revamped ‘DT Daily’ goes bicoastal with the latest tech talk

'DT Daily' kicked off its first live broadcast from our new studios in Portland and New York with the latest news from Elon Musk's Boring Company, and a look at some of the newest phones to hit the market in the last few months.
Posted By Brie Barbee
disguised toast interview dt daily poster for 5852998992001
Gaming

Twitch streamer Disguised Toast has advice for getting into streaming

Twitch is one of the premier sites for gaming, and Hearthstone personality Disguised Toast has built a great following on the site. Toast stopped by DT Daily to talk about his career, interacting with fans, and how to get into streaming.
Posted By Will Nicol
facebook music on stories profile news feed facebookmusiconprofile
Social Media

Jam to your News Feed, Stories, and profile with Facebook’s new music beat

Turn up the volume -- Facebook now allows users to add music to Stories and soon, the News Feed. Along with a sticker for adding music to photos and video, Facebook is also adding profile music and expanding a tool for lip-syncing.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
snapchat story
Computing

Snapchat finally comes to Windows 10 and MacOS, but it’s not what you think

Not at all similar to its iOS and Android counterpart, Snapchat's new Snap Camera app for Windows 10 and MacOS is all about integrating custom lenses with other video conferencing and social apps like Twitch, YouTube, Skype, and Zoom. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
twitch adobe character extension twitchanimator
Social Media

Trigger live-action animations in Twitch with new tool coming from Adobe

Why use Bits for your favorite Twitch streamers when you can use Bits and trigger an action in the live stream? Adobe is developing an extension for Twitch that will allow viewers to trigger an action within the animation.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis