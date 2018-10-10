Digital Trends
Snapchat is using VR to let you step inside its new original shows

Hillary Grigonis
Snapchat’s Discover already features a slate of unique shows — but now viewers can actually step into those shows using virtual reality. On Wednesday, October 10, Snap Inc. debuted Snap Originals, a series of shows on Discover that bring a handful of new takes on mobile entertainment, including exploring a scene from the show on the app.

While Snapchat’s Discover section is already home to a number of different shows, the Originals backed by Snap will capitalize on some of the social platform’s popular tools. Show Portals will allow viewers to take a break from the show and step into the set. The virtual reality-like experience allows viewers to turn their phone around to explore the scene, right down to the props. When available, viewers can enter show portals by swiping up, Snap says.

Snap Originals will also incorporate other Snapchat favorites, including Lenses and filters taken from the new shows. The shows are all vertical episodes designed for smartphone viewing. And as the “Originals” in the name suggests, the new shows are exclusive to Snapchat.

Snap Originals launch with three new shows. Co-Ed is a comedy created by the Duplass Brothers, Jay and Mark Duplass. The independent filmmakers are already responsible for titles like The One I Love, The Overnight, and Jeff Who Lives At Home. Class of Lies is a mystery thriller — Snapchat says the show is created by one of the creators behind Riverdale. The show follows two college students who run a true crime podcast and end up facing a mystery of their own. The third Snap Original is a docuseries from Laguna Beach called Endless Summer. Bunim/Murrary, the creators of Keeping up with the Kardashians, are behind the docuseries.

Listing beginning today, October 10, inside Snapchat Discover, Snapchat fans can subscribe to receive notifications when the next episode airs. The episodes are short and are interspersed with unskippable six-second ads.

Snapchat is already home to a number of different exclusive shows, mixing a TV-like style with a vertical format designed for the show’s mobile platforms. Snap Originals builds on the popularity of some of those series and adds in Snapchat’s more popular features like Lenses. All three new Snap Originals are available today.

