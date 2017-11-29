What do emojis mean in Snapchat? Here is a guide to what’s what

Ever notice the emojis that pop up next to a friend’s name in your Snapchat Chat screen (swipe right from the main camera screen)? Frequent Snapchatters likely know what they represent, but casual users may not even be aware they’re there. (If you don’t use Snapchat, first, you can read up on how to get started and, second, learn the tips and tricks. Finally, master it.) These are Snapchat Friend Emojis, a feature about your friends that only you can see. The appearance of these emojis is based on your interaction with a Snapchatter, but there are also some emojis that mean other things.

Even if you’re well-versed in the emoji lexicon for text messaging, in Snapchat they actually mean something specific to that social network. Using Snapchat is already confusing enough for many people, but thankfully the list of Snapchat emojis is relatively short, so it won’t be too hard to memorize (although some are as downright perplexing as Snapchat itself). Keep reading to find out what do emojis mean in Snapchat.

Snapchat Friend Emojis and their meanings

Gold heart: You and this friend are primary best friends (Snapchat calls this No. 1 Best Friend, but you can also have other Best Friends), i.e., the person you send the most snaps to and vice versa.

Red heart: You and this friend have been No. 1 Best Friends for two weeks consistently.

Pink hearts: You and this friend have been No. 1 Best Friends for two months consistently.

Sunglasses: You and a Snapchatter share a Close Friend — one of your Best Friends is also Best Friends with this user.

Smile: One of your Best Friends, but not your No. 1 Best Friend. You send this person a lot of snaps.

Grimace: You aren’t Best Friends with this user, but you both share the same Best Friend. In addition, you both send the most snaps to this mutual best friend.

Smirk: You are this person’s Best Friend, but he/she isn’t yours. This Snapchatter sends you a lot of snaps, but you don’t send back as many (if any).

Fire: You and this Snapchatter have been sending snaps to each other consecutively, or a “snap streak.” Specifically, you have both been snapping (not chatting) within 24 hours for more than three straight days. If you see a number next to the fire emoji, that shows the number of days you both have been on a snap streak. If you see an hourglass, it means your snap streak is coming to an end.

Fire and Hundred: You and this Snapchatter have been sending snaps to each other for 100 days consecutively.

Hourglass: Your snap streak is coming to an end. Send each other a snap to keep the streak going.

Birthday cake: It’s your friend’s birthday (it only appears if a Snapchatter has “Birthday Party” enabled in the Birthday settings menu).

Change the Snapchat Friend Emojis

The aforementioned Friend Emojis are by default, but you can customize them to your liking. First, go to your profile screen by tapping the ghost icon at the top-left, and then do the following:

Tap the gear icon at the top-right to enter settings menu. Scroll down to the Additional Services section and tap Manage. Tap Friends Emoji. Tap each Friend Emoji you would like to customize, and pick an emoji.

Other Snapchat emojis

Zodiac sign: If you enter a birthdate in your profile, then you will see a corresponding zodiac emoji next to the username. For example, you will see the Capricorn symbol if you were born on January 1. You will also see it in your friends’ profile panel.

Gold star: A friend who has had her snaps replayed by one or more of her friends in the past 24 hours.

Baby: A new Snapchat friend.

Sparkles: A sparkle next to a friend means he or she is part of a group chat.