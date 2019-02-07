Digital Trends
Social Media

Twitter users are declining but more people are seeing ads every day

Hillary Grigonis
By
twitter
Emevil/123RF

After a year of focusing on the network’s “health,” Twitter’s monthly active user numbers are down while revenue for the company is up. On Thursday, February 7, Twitter shared the fourth quarter and 2018 year-end report with investors, highlighting the company’s financial growth and user decline.

Twitter’s total monthly active users numbered 321 million in the fourth quarter. That is a decline from the same time period in 2017, where the network boasted 330 million users. Compared to the third quarter of 2018, the numbers are still a decline from 326 million. About 66 million of those users are from the U.S with the national number of users reached 255 million.

Twitter is ditching the monthly active user metric, however. The company says it is moving to a monetizable daily active user (mDAU) count to better measure the number of users for stakeholders and advertisers. This number doesn’t include the total user base, but only the users that are using portions of the network that display ads.

With those new metrics, Twitter says that the network’s mDAUs were 126 million in the fourth quarter. During the same period in 2017, mDAUs were only 115 million. While Twitter’s monthly users are declining, the number of users seeing ads daily is increasing.

As mDAUs, however, it’s difficult to compare Twitter’s user numbers with other networks. Snapchat, for example, posted a significantly higher DAU of 186 million. DAU and mDAUs are not directly comparable, however, and Twitter didn’t share how many daily users are logging on without visiting areas of the platform that deliver ads.

Twitter focused on improving the health of the network in 2018, tackling spam and abuse and cleaning up the terms of use. “2018 is proof that our long-term strategy is working,” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said. “Our efforts to improve health have delivered important results, and new product features like a single switch to move between latest and most relevant Tweets have been embraced by the people who use Twitter. We enter this year confident that we will continue to deliver strong performance by focusing on making Twitter a healthier and more conversational service.”

While monthly user counts dropped, the company posted a 25 percent year-over-year increase in revenue. GAAP net income for the whole year was $1.2 billion after posting a loss the previous year. In 2018, the company’s staff also increased by almost 550 people.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Disney Plus: Here's what we know so far about the upcoming streaming service
facebook messenger 2017 android
Mobile

Facebook wants to merge messaging in Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram

Facebook is reportedly planning on merging messaging services in Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. The goal seems to be to allow users to message each other no matter what platform they are using. The change is planned for 2020.
Posted By Christian de Looper
facebook messenger 2017 android
Social Media

Don't kill the Messenger. You can still use service without a Facebook account

Facebook is a great way to keep in touch with friends and family, but for many, simply using the Facebook Messenger app is enough. Thankfully, it's pretty easy to use Facebook Messenger without having a normal Facebook account. Here's how.
Posted By Christian de Looper
snapchat story
Mobile

Snapchat reportedly toys with the idea of making its snaps permanent

Snapchat could soon make public posts last forever. According to Reuters, the company is considering extending the lifespan of public posts shared in Our Story to make snaps more easily shareable outside the app.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Mobile

Teens, young adults willingly shared private data with Facebook for cash

Would you willingly share data like private messages with Facebook in exchange for $20 a month? A Facebook Research app does just that. After a report questioned the app's data collection, Apple removed the iOS app.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
made for google
Computing

Download your archive and get ready to bid farewell to Google+ on April 2

Get ready to say goodbye to Google+. Starting April 2nd, all data, photos, and comments on the social media platform and all Google+ pages will be removed, but you still have time to back up your data.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
california review of images and mark zuckerberg ceo at facebook 2
Social Media

Facebook plans ‘major improvements’ as platforms grow to 2.7 billion users

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger now have an estimated 2.7 billion users -- and Facebook is making big plans. During the end of year conference call to investors, CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the company's plans for expansion in…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
twitter q1 2018 report on mobile phone new
Social Media

Social media sites can predict your behavior even if you don’t use them

Bad news for people trying to preserve their privacy by staying off social media: a new study shows that privacy on social media is like second-hand smoke -- it's controlled by the people around you.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
twitter auto crops improve with ai
Social Media

Twitter boss again teases the idea of a button to edits tweets

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has suggested the company is still looking at options for allowing people to edit tweets. Ideas include a function that gives you up to 30 seconds to recall a tweet before it goes live on the service.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
a photo of an egg has become the most liked post on instagram
Social Media

‘Instagram egg’ embarks on a new adventure as man behind it is unmasked

The Instagram egg made global headlines recently after it became the most-liked post on the photo-sharing app. The person behind the account has now been revealed, as has his reason for choosing an egg for the stunt.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
periscope super hearts lauunched application on a cell phone
Social Media

Periscope tool adds guests to feeds so streamers can become talk show hosts

Periscope users can now invite viewers to chime into the conversation with more than just the comment tool. By enabling the option to add guests, livestreamers can add guests to the conversation, in audio format only.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
instagram husbands study adobe kamra shootra copy
Photography

Crouching, climbing, and creeping, the perfect Instagram shot knows no bounds

Just how far will you go for the perfect Instagram? A recent survey shows just how willing Instagram users -- and Instagram husbands -- are to climb, lie down, embarrass themselves or let their food go cold for the perfect shot.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
unsend a message in facebook messenger messengerunsendupdate
Social Media

Facebook’s long-promised ‘unsend’ feature arrives. Here’s how to use it

Send a message to the wrong person? Messenger now gives you 10 minutes to take it back. After an update beginning to roll out today, users can now retract messages if they act within the first 10 minutes after sending the message.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
youtube rewind 2018 is about to become the most disliked video ever
Social Media

YouTube boss admits even her own kids gave the ‘Rewind’ video a thumbs down

YouTube's 2018 Rewind video went down like a lead balloon at the end of last year, becoming the most disliked video in its history. And now YouTube's CEO has admitted that even her own kids thought it was pretty darn awful.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
snapchat story
Social Media

Snapchat finally recovers from its redesign — so here comes an Android update

Snapchat's drop in users after launching a controversial redesign has finally stagnated. During the fourth quarter and 2018 earnings report, Snapchat shared that the company is rolling out an Android update designed to increase performance.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis