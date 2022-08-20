 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

Merged galaxy gives a glimpse at the future of the Milky Way

Georgina Torbet
By

At the heart of almost every galaxy lies an enormous black hole. These monsters are so massive that they get a classification of their own: supermassive black holes, with masses millions or even billions of times the mass of our sun. And when two galaxies collide, their supermassive black holes get closer and closer until these beasts eventually merge as well.

This almost incomprehensible process is on display in an image recently shared by the European Southern Observatory (ESO), showing an almost-merged galaxy that contains the closest pair of supermassive black holes ever discovered at just 1,600 light years apart. Galaxy NGC 7727 started off as two galaxies, which began merging around a billion years ago, and within the next few hundred million years, the two supermassive black holes are set to collide, creating an even bigger black hole in the process.

The galaxy NGC 7727 was born from the merger of two galaxies that started around a billion years ago. The cosmic dance of the two galaxies has resulted in the spectacular wispy shape of NGC 7727. At the heart of the galaxy, two supermassive black holes are spiralling closer to each other, expected to merge within 250 million years, the blink of an eye in astronomical time. This image of NGC 7727 was captured by the FOcal Reducer and low dispersion Spectrograph 2 (FORS2) instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT).
The galaxy NGC 7727 was born from the merger of two galaxies that started around a billion years ago. This image of NGC 7727 was captured by the FOcal Reducer and low dispersion Spectrograph 2 (FORS2) instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT). ESO

The image was taken using the Very Large Telescope, a ground-based telescope located in the Atacama Desert in Chile that is made up of four individual telescopes, each of which has a primary mirror 8.2 meters across. On one of these telescopes, named VLT UT1, is an instrument called the FOcal Reducer and low dispersion Spectrograph 2 or FORS2, which is capable of taking spectrometry data from multiple targets at the same time as well as measuring the polarization of light.

FORS2 captured the galaxy in which the two black holes are approaching each other in this image, showing how areas of stars, dust, and gas around the edges of the galaxy are stretched out into space, creating tails that reach out from the galaxy’s main body.

This image also provides a creepy preview of what could eventually happen to our home galaxy, the Milky Way, when it merges with the nearby Andromeda Galaxy in billions of years. As ESO writes, “Our home galaxy, which also sports a supermassive black hole at its center, is on a path to merge with our closest large neighbor, the Andromeda Galaxy, billions of years from now. Perhaps the resulting galaxy will look something similar to the cosmic dance we see in NGC 7727, so this image could be giving us a glimpse into the future.”

Editors' Recommendations

Watch SpaceX test fire its next-gen Super Heavy rocket

watch spacex test fire its next gen super heavy rocket

Watch NASA’s trailer for new show on highly anticipated lunar mission

NASA's SLS rocket on its way to the launchpad.

Thousands of stars sparkle in this week’s Hubble image

This star-studded image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the heart of the globular cluster NGC 6638 in the constellation Sagittarius. The star-strewn observation highlights the density of stars at the heart of globular clusters, which are stable, tightly bound clusters of tens of thousands to millions of stars. To capture the data in this image, Hubble used two of its cutting-edge astronomical instruments: Wide Field Camera 3 and the Advanced Camera for Surveys.

Looking back on some of the universe’s oldest galaxies with James Webb

This image is part of a larger mosaic taken with the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on the James Webb Space Telescope. It’s from a patch of sky near the handle of the Big Dipper. This is one of the first images obtained by the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey (CEERS) collaboration.

James Webb Space Telescope may have spotted its first supernova

The potential supernova spotted by the James Webb Space Telescope.

It’s been 25 years since the first NASA rover landed on Mars

This eight-image mosaic was acquired by Pathfinder July 5, 1997, the second Martian day, or sol, of the mission. The newly deployed Sojourner rover – the first of its kind on the Red Planet – sits on the Martian surface after driving down Pathfinder’s ramp.

The sun is even more active than expected right now

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of a solar flare – as seen in the bright flash towards the middle of the Sun – on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The image shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares and which is colorized in teal.

See NASA’s VIPER rover navigate a lunar obstacle course

The VIPER engineering team observe the rover prototype's ability to navigate the fluffy lunar soil simulant in the SLOPE lab at NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

Space-based dust monitoring instrument takes its first measurements

This image shows the first measurements taken by EMIT on July 27, 2022, as it passed over Western Australia. The image at the front of the cube shows a mix of materials in Western Australia, including exposed soil (brown), vegetation (dark green), agricultural fields (light green), a small river, and clouds. The rainbow colors extending through the main part of the cube are the spectral fingerprints from corresponding spots in the front image. The graph on the right shows spectral fingerprints for a sample of soil, vegetation, and a river from the image cube.

NASA condemns Chinese space debris’ free fall to Earth

A Chinese Long March-5B rocket launches from Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan province, carrying the space station module Wentian on July 24, 2022.

How ESA is getting its spacecraft ready to explore hellish conditions of Venus

Artist impression of ESA's EnVision mission.

Future moon explorers could stay cozy in lunar pits

This is a spectacular high-Sun view of the Mare Tranquillitatis pit crater revealing boulders on an otherwise smooth floor. This image from LRO's Narrow Angle Camera is 400 meters (1,312 feet) wide, north is up.

Hubble captures a diverse trio of galactic objects

This luminescent image features multiple galaxies, perhaps most noticeably LEDA 58109, the lone galaxy in the upper right. LEDA 58109 is flanked by two further galactic objects to its lower left — an active galactic nucleus (AGN) called SDSS J162558.14+435746.4 that partially obscures the galaxy SDSS J162557.25+435743.5, which appears to poke out to the right behind the AGN.