See SpaceX’s mighty Starship on the launchpad ahead of sixth test flight

By
spacex starship on pad sixth test flight gcnypiwa4aaqgll 75
SpaceX

As SpaceX gears up for the sixth test flight of its mighty Starship, the company has shared images of the rocket out on the launchpad at the Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The images capture the striking view of the almost 400-foot-tall rocket, with the 165-foot-tall upper stage mounted on top of the Super Heavy booster.

The test flight is scheduled for Monday, November 18, with the aim being to test new facilities such as burning one of the Raptor engines on the upper stage while in space to test future abilities to perform a deorbit burn. The company will also be hoping to once again catch the incoming booster for reuse using the giant “chopsticks” at its pad, as it previously did for the first time during the fifth test flight of the Starship in October.

SpaceX

“The next Starship flight test aims to expand the envelope on ship and booster capabilities and get closer to bringing reuse of the entire system online,” SpaceX wrote in an update. “Objectives include the booster once again returning to the launch site for catch, reigniting a ship Raptor engine while in space, and testing a suite of heatshield experiments and maneuvering changes for ship reentry and descent over the Indian Ocean.”

SpaceX

Notable in the images is the fun decal of a banana attached to the side of the Starship, showing a pixelated banana holding a real banana. It seems to be a shout out to the engineers’ joke of using a banana for scale, because why not.

In addition to preparing for this next test flight of Starship, SpaceX has also been busy today with a Starlink launch, which marks the company’s 17th launch in just 31 days. A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 24 Starlink satellites launched at 8:21 a.m. ET (5:21 a.m. PT) on November 14 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, and deployed its satellites shortly after. This follows another launch yesterday — this was a Starlink mission too, with 20 Starlink satellites launched at 9:23 p.m. PT on November 13 (12:23 a.m. ET on November 14) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

SpaceX shared images of today’s launch as well, with a Falcon 9 launching into clear blue skies over Florida:

Falcon 9 lifts off from pad 40 in Florida, completing our 17th launch in 31 days! pic.twitter.com/w0snRDcUA9

&mdash; SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 14, 2024

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
