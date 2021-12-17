Menu
CES 2021
Latest Stories
Computing
The 5 most exciting laptop trends from CES 2021
By
Luke Larsen
A behind-the-scenes look at the Digital Trends Experience Center at CES 2021
News
At CES 2021, TCL put all other TV makers on notice: We’re just getting started
Home Theater
The 15 coolest gadgets at CES 2021
Emerging Tech
CES 2021 Awards
Latest Stories
Digital Trends Top Tech of CES 2021 Awards
January 13, 2021
Audience Choice Awards: Top Tech of CES 2021
Digital Trends Tech For Change CES 2021 Awards
The best COVID tech of CES 2021: Smart masks and sanitizers
The best new laptops of CES 2021
The best new headphones of CES 2021
The best TVs of CES 2021: Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL
The best smart home tech of CES 2021
By
John Velasco
The best new robot vacuums of CES 2021
By
Erika Rawes
The best monitors of CES 2021: HDMI 2.1, OLED, and more
By
Luke Larsen
Best wearables of CES 2021: Fossil, Amazfit, Vuzix, and more
By
Andy Boxall
The best new soundbars of CES 2021
By
Simon Cohen
The best new gaming laptops of CES 2021
By
Luke Larsen
CES 2021 Must-See
Home Theater
Sony CES 2021 TV lineup: Sony is back In a big way
By
Caleb Denison
This mask with a built-in phone and speakers is the most 2021 invention ever
By
Chris Morris
This outrageous massage chair has A.I voice control and blackout-proof power
By
Chris Morris
Razer’s high-tech face mask filters air and amplifies your voice, Bane-style
Razer’s immersive gaming chair wraps your head in a 60-inch rollable OLED screen
LG TVs at CES 2021: OLED gets a brightness boost
Samsung’s 2021 TV lineup surprises with Neo QLED, more MicroLED TVs
CES 2021 Tech for Change
News
The Box is an answer to the unstoppable cardboard pile-up in your house
By
Chris Morris
This clever attachment gives any powered wheelchair autonomous superpowers
By
Luke Dormehl
Got poop? Toto’s Wellness Toilet promises health advice based on poop analysis
By
Patrick Hearn
New A.I. hearing aid learns your listening preferences and makes adjustments
Futuristic new appliance uses A.I. to sort and prep your recycling
Tech for Change: At CES 2021, new devices and tech aim to help beat COVID-19
DrLupo shares how gamers worked together to raise over $2M for St. Jude
CES 2021 New Products
Smart Home
A non-connectivity approach can be practical for a smart home
By
Adam Doud
STM Myth backpack gets stealthy new look, retains all its style and comfort
By
Andy Boxall
This full-body muscle stimulation suit promises to supercharge short workouts
By
Patrick Hearn
Denon’s Dolby Atmos Home Sound Bar 550 takes versatility to a new level
KEF’s Uni-Core tech could finally mean an end to big-box subwoofers
The future of making stuff: Inside the evolution of 3D printing with Formlabs
The best video doorbells of CES 2021
CES 2021 Innovations
Features
The future of cooking: How a robotic chef is cooking up a crazy new kitchen
By
Luke Dormehl
5 TV trends coming out of CES 2021
By
Caleb Denison
The best robots at CES 2021
By
Erika Rawes
LG’s bendable 48-inch OLED TV is a literal game-changer
At long last, 16:9 laptops are dead and gone. Good riddance
Tech for Change: New gadgets at CES 2021 finally bridge the language barrier
The future of TV: New advances in display tech will transform your TV
More CES 2021
HDMI 2.1 could reinvent PC gaming, and all gaming laptops should have it
January 15, 2021
5 smart home tech trends we saw at CES 2021
January 15, 2021
Touchless doorbell feature shouldn’t be exclusive to new models
January 15, 2021
David Morin gets pumped up about his Ultrahuman app at CES 2021
January 15, 2021
Intel adds Nvidia RTX gaming power to compact NUC 11 Enthusiast mini PC
January 15, 2021
Morgan Freeman talks about how entertainers are performing during the pandemic
January 15, 2021
Reggie Watts talks social media and tech for creatives at CES 2021
January 14, 2021
The most exciting PC gaming trends from CES 2021
Astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor talks about tech on the ISS
Don’t let CES fool you. All these pandemic gadgets aren’t going to save us
January 14, 2021
Sony CES highlights: Everything announced for 2021
January 14, 2021
Everything TCL has announced so far at CES 2021
January 14, 2021
LG CES highlights: Everything announced for 2021
January 14, 2021
Can ARM chips drive innovation in the PC industry?
January 14, 2021
High-end gaming laptops are finally switching to AMD, and it’s Intel’s fault
January 13, 2021
Intel vs. AMD at CES 2021: The processor war wages on
January 13, 2021
Safe graphene battery won’t unexpectedly burst into flames like lithium-ion
AMD CES 2021 highlights: Ryzen 5000 mobile and more
1
2
3
4
5
