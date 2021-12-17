Now Playing
Up Next

CES 2021

Latest Stories
Computing

The 5 most exciting laptop trends from CES 2021

By Luke Larsen
2021 Razer Blade 15 Advanced
ces 2021 experience center gdqtdbyy

A behind-the-scenes look at the Digital Trends Experience Center at CES 2021

News
TCL Mini LED

At CES 2021, TCL put all other TV makers on notice: We’re just getting started

Home Theater
Brink Bionics device

The 15 coolest gadgets at CES 2021

Emerging Tech
CES 2021 Awards
Latest Stories

Digital Trends Top Tech of CES 2021 Awards

Top Tech of CES 2021 Awards Feature

Audience Choice Awards: Top Tech of CES 2021

Audience Choice Awards

Digital Trends Tech For Change CES 2021 Awards

Tech for Change Awards Feature

The best COVID tech of CES 2021: Smart masks and sanitizers

Razer Project Hazel

The best new laptops of CES 2021

best laptops ces 2021 thinkpad x1 titanium 3 1

The best new headphones of CES 2021

Earin A-3 true wireless earbuds

The best TVs of CES 2021: Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL

Sony CES 2021 TV 1

The best smart home tech of CES 2021

By John Velasco
best smart home tech ces 2021 coldsnap 2

The best new robot vacuums of CES 2021

By Erika Rawes
best robot vacuums ces 2021 roborock s7

The best monitors of CES 2021: HDMI 2.1, OLED, and more

By Luke Larsen
best monitors ces 2021 monitor lead image

Best wearables of CES 2021: Fossil, Amazfit, Vuzix, and more

By Andy Boxall
fossil gen 5 lte verizon ces 2021 news wrist

The best new soundbars of CES 2021

By Simon Cohen
Cowin Soundbar

The best new gaming laptops of CES 2021

By Luke Larsen
acer predator triton 300 se hands on photos specs video ces 2021 05
See More CES Awards
CES 2021 Must-See
Latest Stories
Home Theater

Sony CES 2021 TV lineup: Sony is back In a big way

By Caleb Denison
Sony CES 2021 TV 1

This mask with a built-in phone and speakers is the most 2021 invention ever

By Chris Morris
maskfone bluetooth face mask ces 2021

This outrageous massage chair has A.I voice control and blackout-proof power

By Chris Morris
bodyfriend quantum massage chair bang and olufsen ces 2021

Razer’s high-tech face mask filters air and amplifies your voice, Bane-style

Razer Project Hazel smart mask

Razer’s immersive gaming chair wraps your head in a 60-inch rollable OLED screen

razer project brooklyn

LG TVs at CES 2021: OLED gets a brightness boost

LG OLED EVO wall mount 2021

Samsung’s 2021 TV lineup surprises with Neo QLED, more MicroLED TVs

Smasung Micro LED 2021
CES 2021 Tech for Change
Latest Stories
News

The Box is an answer to the unstoppable cardboard pile-up in your house

By Chris Morris
ces livingpackets the box shipping

This clever attachment gives any powered wheelchair autonomous superpowers

By Luke Dormehl
Luci

Got poop? Toto’s Wellness Toilet promises health advice based on poop analysis

By Patrick Hearn
toto touchless tech makes bathrooms cleaner ces 2021 wellness toilet

New A.I. hearing aid learns your listening preferences and makes adjustments

Widex Moment

Futuristic new appliance uses A.I. to sort and prep your recycling

Lasso

Tech for Change: At CES 2021, new devices and tech aim to help beat COVID-19

coronavirus covid tech prevention ces 2021 misty robot

DrLupo shares how gamers worked together to raise over $2M for St. Jude

ces 2021 drlupo 3juerakw
CES 2021 New Products
Latest Stories
Smart Home

A non-connectivity approach can be practical for a smart home

By Adam Doud
non connectivity approach practical smart home opinion ces 2021 benjilockbyhampton tuscan bronze fingerprint door lock 010

STM Myth backpack gets stealthy new look, retains all its style and comfort

By Andy Boxall
stm myth backpack black news logo

This full-body muscle stimulation suit promises to supercharge short workouts

By Patrick Hearn
xenoma bodysuit provides full workout 20 minutes e skin emstyle body suit

Denon’s Dolby Atmos Home Sound Bar 550 takes versatility to a new level

Denon Home Sound Bar 550

KEF’s Uni-Core tech could finally mean an end to big-box subwoofers

KEF Uni-Core tech

The future of making stuff: Inside the evolution of 3D printing with Formlabs

future of 3d printing formlabs ces 2021 castablewax40

The best video doorbells of CES 2021

arlo-touchless-video-doorbell
CES 2021 Innovations
Latest Stories
Features

The future of cooking: How a robotic chef is cooking up a crazy new kitchen

By Luke Dormehl
moley robotics kitchen future ces 2021 moley1

5 TV trends coming out of CES 2021

By Caleb Denison
TCL Mini LED

The best robots at CES 2021

By Erika Rawes
CES 2021 Samsung Robots

LG’s bendable 48-inch OLED TV is a literal game-changer

LG Display introduces world’s first 48-inch Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED display

At long last, 16:9 laptops are dead and gone. Good riddance

best laptops ces 2021 thinkpad x1 titanium 3 1

Tech for Change: New gadgets at CES 2021 finally bridge the language barrier

language barrier real time translation ces 2021 ambassador interpreter lifestyle 3

The future of TV: New advances in display tech will transform your TV

qd oled hybrid display technology fully explained quantum dots of different size
More CES 2021
Latest Stories

HDMI 2.1 could reinvent PC gaming, and all gaming laptops should have it

January 15, 2021
acer predator triton 300 se hands on photos specs video ces 2021 07

5 smart home tech trends we saw at CES 2021

January 15, 2021
arlo-touchless-video-doorbell

Touchless doorbell feature shouldn’t be exclusive to new models

January 15, 2021
arlo smart home security for peace of mind video doorbell lifestyle image

David Morin gets pumped up about his Ultrahuman app at CES 2021

January 15, 2021
ces 2021 david morin 4tjryqf7

Intel adds Nvidia RTX gaming power to compact NUC 11 Enthusiast mini PC

January 15, 2021
intel nuc 11 enthusiast nvidia rtx 2060 ces 2021 phantom canyon customized by simply

Morgan Freeman talks about how entertainers are performing during the pandemic

January 15, 2021
ces 2021 morgan freeman wkwhd0a8

Reggie Watts talks social media and tech for creatives at CES 2021

ces 2021 reggie watts zuqmcozz

The most exciting PC gaming trends from CES 2021

asus rog strix 43 inch hdmi 21 ces 2021 swift pg32uq

Astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor talks about tech on the ISS

ces 2021 serena aunon chancellor egqqvxus

Don’t let CES fool you. All these pandemic gadgets aren’t going to save us

January 14, 2021
airpop active plus smart mask news yellow training

Sony CES highlights: Everything announced for 2021

January 14, 2021
Sony X95J Series TV

Everything TCL has announced so far at CES 2021

January 14, 2021
TCL 2021 6-Series 8K TV

LG CES highlights: Everything announced for 2021

January 14, 2021
LG transparent rollable smart bed TV

Can ARM chips drive innovation in the PC industry?

January 14, 2021
Top Tech 2020

High-end gaming laptops are finally switching to AMD, and it’s Intel’s fault

January 13, 2021
everything amd has announced at ces 2021 so far 6

Intel vs. AMD at CES 2021: The processor war wages on

Safe graphene battery won’t unexpectedly burst into flames like lithium-ion

Graphene super battery

AMD CES 2021 highlights: Ryzen 5000 mobile and more

everything amd has announced at ces 2021 so far 6
12345
Archive