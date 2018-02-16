Cyber security has rapidly evolved from a minor concern to a serious problem. Breaches routinely expose our personal data, making it hard to know what and who we can trust. Even governments are frequently victims, and perpetrators, of major hacks.

The news breaks so quickly that it’s almost impossible to keep track of it all. (in)Secure, a weekly column, follows the trends, and screw-ups, you need to know about. We’ll touch on topics ranging from the laws behind cyber security, to the latest major breaches, to new methods that can help keep your data safe or, at least, minimize the damage.