Digital Trends
Smartwatch Reviews

Marc Jacobs Riley Touchscreen Smartwatch review

The Marc Jacobs Riley Touchscreen Smartwatch has an understated look, but makes an impression

1 of 13
Marc Jacob Riley Touchscreen app icons
Marc Jacob Riley Touchscreen flower watchface
Marc Jacob Riley Touchscreen clasp closed
Marc Jacob Riley Touchscreen crown detail
Marc Jacob Riley Touchscreen screen off
Marc Jacob Riley Touchscreen clasp open
Marc Jacob Riley Touchscreen wrist angle
Marc Jacob Riley Touchscreen google assistant
Marc Jacob Riley Touchscreen scrolling
Marc Jacob Riley Touchscreen arm down
Marc Jacob Riley Touchscreen screen on
Marc Jacob Riley Touchscreen retro watchface
Marc Jacob Riley Touchscreen info watchface
DT Recommended Product
Fashion-forward and sleek, the Marc Jacobs Riley Touchscreen is your go-to smartwatch for any occasion
Fashion-forward and sleek, the Marc Jacobs Riley Touchscreen is your go-to smartwatch for any occasion
Fashion-forward and sleek, the Marc Jacobs Riley Touchscreen is your go-to smartwatch for any occasion

Highs

  • Sleek design
  • Large watch face
  • Versatile
  • High-quality build
  • Smooth performance

Lows

  • Watch strap isn’t interchangeable
  • Heavy, thick case
  • iOS capabilities are limited
  • Battery could be better

DT Editors' Rating

6.0
DT Recommended Product
Scores Explained
Brenda Stolyar
By
Research Center: Marc Jacobs Riley Touchscreen

Throughout its existence, the Marc Jacobs aesthetic has become synonymous with words like quirky, playful, and fun. But with the Riley Touchscreen Smartwatch — the first of its kind for the brand — the design is the complete opposite, in a good way.

While the Riley Hybrid Smartwatch was Marc Jacobs’ initial attempt in the wearable space, we found it looked a bit too loud for our tastes. That’s why we were relieved to see the touchscreen version dials the original design down a few notches. While $295 is a higher price for Wear OS watches, the Riley Touchscreen Smartwatch blends a sleek and versatile timepiece with smart features, allowing you to track activities, fitness, and receive notification alerts.

But is it worth the high price? We take a closer look.

Sleek and refined design, chunky case

With a 42MM case, the Marc Jacobs Riley Touchscreen smartwatch doesn’t seem too large on the wrist when glanced from above, but at 11.2 mm thick it’s a little too bulky and heavy. After a while, we became used to the weight but still felt relieved when taking it off after wearing it for an entire work day. As a unisex smartwatch, men may find it isn’t too different than traditional watches, aside from it possibly being a little bit smaller.

It comes in three color variants — but we tested the rose gold case with a cement colored watch strap. Other options are a black case with a black watch strap and gold case with a white watch strap.

Even though it follows the common rose gold color scheme that’s become typical in women’s smartwatches today, the Riley Touchscreen is sleek. Similar to the Kate Spade Scallop smartwatch, both the case and strap look and feel high-end — giving the watch a chic and minimalist look.

The 1.19-inch AMOLED display is small in comparison to other smartwatches. Even though it’s the same size as the Kate Spade Scallop touchscreen smartwatch, the metallic bezel stops it from looking too overwhelming. So, those with small wrists won’t feel like it looks too big.

The subtle look of the case allows us to wear it both day and night.

It’s extremely versatile, blending in with all our outfits nicely — a task the hybrid version struggled with. While we thought a silicone watch strap would make the smartwatch look too sporty, the subtle look of the case allowed us to wear it both day and night, as well as comfortably at the gym. Rather than a buckle or clasp, the watch strap on the Riley requires you to slide one strap through the other and snap it closed through the preferred notch.

Unfortunately, the straps aren’t interchangeable, so you’ll have to commit to a specific color variant. But the solid color options make it easy to mix and match with all your outfits.

The crown on the right side of the Riley is a large button, which opens a list of installed apps such as contacts, the weather, and the Google Play Store when pressed. Hold it down to trigger Google Assistant – which we’ll get to later.

Large display, smooth performance

Like nearly all Wear OS smartwatches, the Riley is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and backed by 512MB of RAM. With 4GB of storage, you can also store music on the smartwatch and play it via Bluetooth-connected earbuds. For the most part, we didn’t have any issues with performance. Scrolling through the menu felt fast and fluid, as did opening the apps.

The screen is vivid enough to allow the colors and graphics to pop.

The Riley Touchscreen Smartwatch has a display resolution of 390 x 390 pixels — which is fairly high for a 1.19-inch AMOLED screen. The screen is vivid enough to allow the colors and graphics to pop, it also gets bright enough to comfortably see content outdoors. But we did prefer sticking with the highest brightness level rather than keeping the setting on automatic.

Wear OS works best with Android phones

The Marc Jacobs Riley Touchscreen Smartwatch runs Google’s Wear OS 1.4. For people on Android, the watch is simple to use even if you’ve never owned a Wear OS smartwatch. To view your notifications, swipe up on the display, swipe to the left or right to change your watch face, and swipe down to access your settings. You can also swipe left or right to clear notifications and alerts. For messaging, you can either use the quick responses provided, swipe type, or voice reply.

When connected to an iPhone, the Wear OS capabilities are a bit more limited. As with Android, you’ll have to download the Wear OS app, but it also always has to run in the background. Otherwise, you won’t receive notifications to your smartwatch and will have to reconnect the watch to the app every time. If you pair with an iPhone then you also can’t answer text messages, though you can accept or decline calls.

You can enable Google Assistant by holding down the crown button, and it allows you to send messages, set reminders, and ask for weather updates. For fitness, the Riley uses Google Fit to track steps, distance traveled, and calories burned. But it doesn’t use GPS or a heart rate sensor for further tracking.

While you’re able to keep track of your activity using the smartwatch, you can also see a more in-depth analysis via the Wear OS app. It’s also where you’re able to control which apps you receive notifications from.

If you pair with an iPhone then you also can’t answer text messages, though you can accept or decline calls.

There’s a great range of pre-installed watch faces on the Riley Touchscreen smartwatch — from basic and understated to loud and eccentric. We found that any of the watch faces looks great against the plain rose gold case, no matter how flashy. While we enjoy the designs the one critique we have is that most of them are animated — which tends to deplete the battery.

We specifically enjoyed the “Make a MARC” watch face, which allows you to set multiple dials on the watch face to show different information. Ours specifically shows the amount of notifications you have, a second time zone, the date, battery status, and the weather. To edit each one, hold down on the watch face and tap on the part of the watch face you’d like to change. You can then save the changes on Marc Jacobs’ microapp.

With the Google Play Store available on the watch, there’s also the option to browse and install a variety of great third-party Wear OS apps.

Standard one-day battery life

The Marc Jacobs Riley Touchscreen Smartwatch has a 300mAh battery that supposedly returns 24-hours of use.  After taking it off the charger at 100 percent at 8:30 a.m., it’d be down to about 6 percent by 11:30 p.m. — and that’s with notifications on.

Marc Jacob Riley Touchscreen google assistant
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends

With the Kate Spade Scallop, we found the battery lasted a bit longer if we didn’t use an animated watch face. With a static watch face displayed we still had 13 percent battery left at 2 a.m. While we had a static watch face displayed on the Riley Touchscreen, we did also keep the brightness at its maximum which drains the battery faster.

We used it with an iPhone, so for Android users, it’s important to note the battery might drain even faster — especially if you’re using it to reply to text messages. Regardless, it generally did last us through an entire work day and through the evening that followed.

Warranty information

The Marc Jacobs Riley Hybrid Smartwatch has a 2-year warranty that covers the internal pieces of the watch. External components – like the case, band, crystal, and battery – are not included.

The rose gold case with a cement colored watch strap; a black case with a black watch strap; and gold case with a white watch strap are all available for $295. Each one can be purchased through Marc Jacobs’ site.

Marc Jacobs Riley Touchscreen Compared To
tag heuer connected modular 41 prod
Tag Heuer Connected Modular 41
Mondaine Smart Helvetica review
Mondaine Smart Helvetica
nixon regulus review
Nixon Regulus
Alpina AlpinerX Hands-on Review
Alpina AlpinerX
apple watch series 3 applewatch3prdthmb
Apple Watch Series 3
motorola moto 360 2015
Motorola Moto 360 (2015)
lg watch sport product
LG Watch Sport
huawei watch 2 sport product
Huawei Watch 2 Sport
huawei fit product
Huawei Fit
apple watch series 2 product
Apple Watch Series 2
martian passport watches mp100wsb press image
Martian Passport MP100WSB
garmin fenix 2 press image
Garmin fenix 2
LG G Watch R 3
LG G Watch R
martian notifier watch press image
Martian Notifier Watch
phosphor touch time review
Phosphor Touch Time
Our Take

The Marc Jacobs Riley is a fashion-forward watch that looks sleek on the wrist. With a large display, you can easily view your notifications in one swift motion and its subtle look makes it an easy go-to pick that will match with any outfit. While the battery depletes faster than we’d like it to, it did last us an entire day which is the average for most Wear OS smartwatches.

Is there a better alternative?

Yes. If you’re looking for another smartwatch with the same features and price but that’s a bit more feminine, there’s the Kate Spade Scallop Smartwatch. Aside from looking daintier, it’s also thinner than the Riley Touchscreen — the case measures just 9mm thick. With interchangeable watch straps, it’s more customizable too. We also found the battery lasted us a little longer.

If you’re looking for another unisex smartwatch with an even larger watch face, the Misfit Vapor features a 1.39-inch display. With a touch-sensitive bezel, you can browse through menus and notifications by brushing your finger along the black edges of the watch. There’s also a built-in heart rate sensor. As for price, it’s not as expensive, with a price tag of $200.

For iOS users keen to take advantage of all the features on a smartwatch, we recommend the Apple Watch Series 3.

How long will it last?

The Marc Jacobs Riley Touchscreen Smartwatch should last you beyond the two-year limited warranty. But the battery will deplete overtime, and it’s unclear how long it will receive software updates for — especially with reports of Qualcomm releasing a new chip in the Fall.

The smartwatch is IP67 water-and-dust resistant, so you can take it underwater up to 1 meter for 30 minutes — meaning it’ll survive a shower.

Should you buy it?

Yes. Even though it’s more expensive than other women’s smartwatches on the market, you’ll wear it enough to get your money’s worth. Its fashion-forward design makes a statement but is subtle enough to be worn every day

awesome tech you cant buy yet laowa macro lens feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Another insane cooler, ‘probe’ lenses, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
fitbit versa full review 22
Mobile

Keep track of your workout intensity with our Fitbit syncing guide

Want to buy a Fitbit tracker or smartwatch but lack technical expertise? All you have to do is pair it with your Apple, Android, or Windows device to have access to its benefits. We compiled a walkthrough for how to sync a Fitbit.
Posted By Amanda Ellis
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for August 2018

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Wearables

How to unpair an Apple Watch

Has your Apple Watch seen better days? Do you want to replace it, resell it, or give it to a friend? First, you have to unpair it from your devices and erase the settings. We'll show you exactly how to do it.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best apple watch deals
Deals

The time is right to take advantage of these Apple Watch deals for August 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
fossil q explorist hr venture news close face
Wearables

Fossil’s sexy smartwatches let you watch your heart skip a beat

Fossil has announced two new smartwatches that include a heart rate sensor, NFC, GPS, and a high level of water resistance. The Q Explorist HR is for larger wrists, while the Q Venture HR is for smaller ones.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Wear OS - Google Asssitant
Mobile

Qualcomm may finally reveal a new wearable chipset on September 10

It looks like Qualcomm's next wearable chipset may be ready. The company hasn't released a chipset for wearables since 2016. Now, it has sent out press invites for what we assume is the launch of a new wearable chipset.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best fitbit deals
Deals

Start your fitness journey with the best Fitbit deals available now

If you're ready to kick-start your fitness regimen (or just take your current one to the next level), we've created a quick rundown of the best, most current Fitbit deals to help you decide which one is best for you.
Posted By Lucas Coll
ford workers exoskeleton vests exoskeleton1 2
Cars

Robotic exoskeletons help Ford employees build cars worldwide

Ford Motor Company announced the worldwide rollout of wearable exoskeleton vests to assist assembly line workers. By reducing the physical toll on the bodies of workers, the robotic vests lessen fatigue, injury, and discomfort.
Posted By Bruce Brown
google glass monthly update october
Emerging Tech

There’s a new use for the failed Google Glass: Helping kids with autism

Stanford University researchers may have found the perfect application for Google’s ill-fated Google Glass smart glasses: Helping kids with autism to deal better in social situations.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
samsung s pen
Mobile

The countdown is on: Here's how to watch Samsung Unpacked 2018

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is today, and the excitement is becoming very real. But how do you watch it? Here's how you can watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2018 event and keep updated.
Posted By Mark Jansen
samsung gear watch news galaxy
Wearables

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch touts ultra-tough glass, multiday battery life

Samsung has finally introduced a sequel to the Galaxy Gear S3 smartwatch -- called the Samsung Galaxy Watch. The new device features a slick design, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a heart rate monitor to help you track your fitness.
Posted By Christian de Looper
what to expect at samsung galaxy unpacked august 2018 note 9
Mobile

From the Note 9 to smart speakers, here's everything from Galaxy Unpacked

From the jaw-dropping Galaxy Note 9, to the surprising Galaxy Home smart speaker powered by Bixby, and the all-new Galaxy Watch. Here's everything that was announced at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2018.
Posted By Mark Jansen
samsung gear s4 galaxy watch prd
Product Review

Samsung's Galaxy Watch could fool you into thinking it's analog

Samsung’s new smartwatch -- the Galaxy Watch -- is a successor to the Gear S3 and Gear Sport. The key new feature? The processor has been optimized to deliver up to four to six days of battery life.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu