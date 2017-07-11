11 annoying Apple Watch problems, and how to fix them

It may be one of the most accessible smartwatches on the market, but the Apple Watch doesn’t always work as it should. We’ve been lurking on forums, digging through comments, and gathering opinions on a host of issues, glitches, and everyday annoyances. These are some of the most common Apple Watch problems. If you’ve been suffering, don’t let that Apple Watch wind you up — we’ve got workarounds and possible fixes for you to try. And once you’ve dealt with those, take a gander at our roundup of Apple Watch tips and tricks.

Glitch: Bluetooth won’t connect or frequently disconnects

There are a couple of different possible glitches at play here. Some people find that their Apple Watch will disconnect from their iPhone, even when they’re in close proximity. Others are having Bluetooth problems when they’re trying to use headphones for a run or a workout. There are a few different things you can try to get Bluetooth working again.

Workarounds:

Proximity matters for Bluetooth, and different devices have different ranges. Some people report better performance after switching the device they were using to the same side of their body as the Apple Watch. You could also try switching your Apple Watch to the other wrist. Such a small change in distance shouldn’t really make a difference, but it’s worth a try.

If the issue is with Bluetooth headphones and music streaming, then sync your playlist onto your Apple Watch and turn the Bluetooth on your iPhone off. This should allow your music to play seamlessly without annoying disconnections, and you can still sync data from a run or workout at the end of the session.

Potential fixes:

If the issue is with your iPhone, then try turning Airplane mode on your iPhone on and off again. Alternatively, you can go to Settings > Bluetooth and toggle it off, then wait a few seconds and toggle it back on again.

Press and hold the side button on your Apple Watch until the slider appears, then drag Power Off to the right. To turn it back on, hold down the side button until the Apple logo appears.

If the iPhone is giving you problems, try un-pairing. Open the Apple watch app on your iPhone. Tap on Apple Watch > Unpair Apple Watch > Unpair. It might take a while. Once it’s done, set the connection up afresh.

Your final resort is to erase all content and settings on your Apple Watch. Go to Settings > General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings. Once it’s done, you’ll have to pair your Apple Watch with your iPhone and other devices again.

Annoyance: Poor battery life

Battery life is definitely one of the main weaknesses of the Apple Watch, but it should generally still get you through the day before needing a refuel. If you find that your Apple Watch battery is draining suspiciously fast, then you may have a problem.

Workarounds:

You can choose to put your Apple Watch in Power Reserve mode, so it only shows the time. Press and hold the side button on your Apple Watch until the sliders appear, then drag Power Reserve to the right.

Open up the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and go into Notifications and turn off anything that you don’t need.

Go to Settings > Brightness & Text Size on your Apple watch and reduce the brightness.

On your Apple Watch go into Settings > General > Wake Screen and toggle off Wake Screen on Wrist Raise. You can also do this in the Apple Watch app on your iPhone via General > Wake Screen.

Buy an Apple Watch strap with a battery in it.

Turn off the heart rate sensor by opening the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, tapping Workout, and then toggling Power Saving Mode on.

Possible solutions:

Some Apple Watch owners have reported an improved battery life after updating their device to WatchOS 3.2.2.

If you’ve signed up for the WatchOS beta and are using a beta version of WatchOS 4.0, that could also be the culprit. Some have said a simple re-pairing has fixed this issue.

Simply turning it off and on again. Press and hold the side button on your Apple Watch until the slider appears, then drag Power Off to the right. To turn it back on, hold down the side button until the Apple logo appears.

Maybe an app is causing problems. Try uninstalling everything you don’t need. Tap and hold on the Apple Watch screen until your app icons begin shaking, then pick the app you want to get rid of and tap Delete App. Don’t worry, it won’t uninstall the app on your iPhone. You can also get rid of apps on your Apple Watch by opening up the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, tap on any app you don’t want and toggle Show App on Apple Watch to off.

The last thing to try is to erase all content and settings on your Apple Watch. Go to Settings > General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings. Once it’s done, you’ll have to pair your Apple Watch with your iPhone and other devices again.

Problem: Apple Watch won’t charge

If you find that your Apple Watch won’t charge up, then you’re not alone. Remember that it can take a few seconds for the charging icon to pop up when the Apple Watch is completely drained. Here’s what you should check before you start to panic:

Potential solutions:

If it’s brand new, then make sure that you don’t have any plastic still attached to the Apple Watch or the charger.

Use the Apple Magnetic Charging Cable and the USB Power Adapter that came with your Apple Watch. If you were using those when the problems began, consider using a different charging cable, stand, or dock.

Check that both surfaces are clean and remove any case or anything else you might have on your Apple Watch.

Try plugging the cable into your laptop, computer, or another power adapter in a different socket.

Hold down the side button on the Apple Watch and swipe Power Off to the right. Hold down the side button again to turn it back on.

Once again, hold down the side button on the Apple Watch and swipe Power Off to the right. This time, hold down the side button and the Digital Crown together for at least ten seconds, until you see the Apple logo.

The last thing to try is to open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and go to General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings.

If none of this works, then it’s time to contact Apple.

Glitch: Apps crashing or freezing

There have been a few reports of Apple Watch apps crashing and freezing up, especially the Nike app. If you find that your Apple Watch crashes frequently or locks up and won’t respond at all, there are some things you can try.

Potential solutions:

The first thing you should try is checking to make sure the problem app(s) are up to date. If they aren’t update them and try the apps again.

If you’re able to, then hold down the side button on the Apple Watch and swipe Power Off to the right. Hold down the side button again to turn it back on. This might only be a temporary fix.

If your Apple Watch is locked up and unresponsive, try holding down the side button and the Digital Crown together for at least ten seconds, until you see the Apple logo.

Open up the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, go to My Watch > General > Software Update, and make sure it’s up to date. You should be on WatchOS 3.2.2.

Try removing and re-installing the app(s) having and causing issues. Open up the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, tap on the problematic app and toggle Show App on Apple Watch to off.

Sometimes a factory reset will get rid of glitches like this. Go to Settings > General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings to try it, but you will have to set your Apple Watch up again.

Problem: Apple Watch isn’t tracking activity

Some users on Apple’s forums have stated that their Apple Watch has failed to properly track their exercises, routes, or heart rate. Fortunately, there are a few things you can check to try to fix this.

Potential solutions:

On your iPhone (that’s paired to the watch), launch the Watch app, and then go to My Watch (tab) > General > Wrist Detection. Turn this on if it isn’t already. Additionally, make sure Bluetooth is turned enabled on your iPhone at Settings > Bluetooth.

Make sure your Apple Watch isn’t too loose on your wrist. Adjusting the band may help the watch better track your activity.

Keep your personal information, such as your height and weight, updated as the Apple Watch uses this info to determine things like how many calories you burn. Open the Watch app on your iPhone and tap My Watch > Health > Edit.

When it comes to tracking your routes, try opening the Workout app and changing the settings from Quick Start Walk to Outdoor Walk. On your iPhone, go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services and have Apple Watch Faces set to While Using, then scroll down to System Services and enable all settings related to location and distance tracking.

Your watch may need re-calibrating. Start this process by opening the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap My Watch > Privacy > Motion & Fitness > Reset Calibration Data. Then follow Apple’s calibration instructions.

Issue: Apple Watch won’t turn on

There have been multiple threads on the Apple forums containing reports of Apple Watch devices not turning on, not booting past the Apple logo, and the screen not responding when touched.

Potential solutions:

If you’ve enabled Power Reserve, the watch won’t respond to wrist movement or tapping. Try pressing the side buttons to see if the watch will turn on.

It may sound silly, but try charging your Apple Watch. The battery may have simply run out.

Press and hold the Digital Crown and side button for at least 10 seconds to trigger a forced restart. You’ll know you did it right if you the Apple logo appears.

If the watch comes on after the restart, but never fully starts, or if you’re met with a red exclamation mark, reach out to Apple Support, as you may have run into a hardware issue that can’t be fixed on your end.

Annoyance: Notifications don’t appear on Apple Watch

You’re used to seeing and checking notifications on your iPhone, and they’ll continue to appear there when your iPhone is unlocked, but when it’s locked or asleep you should get those notifications on your Apple Watch. If you’re wondering why you aren’t getting notifications on your Apple Watch, it’s probably because your Apple Watch is locked, Do Not Disturb is enabled, or you turned off Wrist Detection.

Solutions:

If you set a passcode for the Apple Watch (this is done on your iPhone), it’ll lock automatically when you’re not wearing it, when it loses contact with your skin, or while it’s charging. Consider removing the passcode, or tightening the watch band. If you forgot your passcode, you’ll need to erase the Apple Watch. To do so, launch the Watch app, tap My Watch > General > Reset > Erase Apple Watch Content and Settings, and tap to confirm. If you don’t have your iPhone paired with your Apple Watch, follow the steps on this page to erase everything on the watch.

If Do Not Disturb is the culprit, there will be a moon symbol on the watch face. Turn this on/off by swiping up on the watch face, swiping to the Settings glance, and tapping the crescent moon icon.

If you believe Wrist Detection is not longer enabled, open the Watch app on your iPhone and go to My Watch > General > Wrist Detection.

Problem: Apple Watch won’t update

Some users have been unable to update their Apple Watches to the latest version of WatchOS. This has become such a common problem than Apple has published official steps outlining what you should do.

Official solutions:

Restart — not force restart — the Apple Watch and the iPhone paired to it. Try updating the Apple Watch again.

If the install won’t download or start, open the Watch app on your iPhone, tap the My Watch tab, and go to General > Usage > Software Update. Then, delete the update file and try to download and install the update again.

Annoyance: Lines on display

A few Apple Watch owners took to MacRumors to share their stories and pictures revealing the vertical lines plaguing their watch displays. The lines are very faint and difficult to see, though, they have affected both the Apple Watch Series 2 and Apple Watch Nike+.

Official solution:

Reach out to Apple and get a replacement Apple Watch, or have the screen on your watch replaced. According to other users in the aforementioned thread, the lines on the display are often the result of a laminating issue.

Problem: Apple Watch goes into Airplane Mode on its own

A rather odd issue has been discussed on the iMore forums about how the Apple Watch will suddenly switch into Airplane Mode without any input from the user. Others have said their watch will occasionally activate other features as well, such as Night Mode.

Potential solutions:

A future WatchOS update may deal with this problem.

Un-pair your Apple Watch, restart it, and re-pair it with your iPhone. Then, continue using it to see if it triggers Airplane Mode, or any other feature, again.

Factory reset your Apple Watch by opening the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and going to My Watch > General > Reset > Erase Apple Watch Content and Settings.

Issue: Screen pops off

A number of people on these MacRumors threads have had the displays on their Apple Watches come off. Their watch will continue to work just fine, but, understandably, no one wants to walk around with the display on their watch hanging off.

Official solution:

Reach out to Apple Support and see about a replacement watch or repair. According to some, prior to the display coming off, the battery on their Apple Watch became hotter than usual, which may have caused some internal damage. Others have also noticed a bulging battery, which can result in the display being pushed out.

Workarounds:

You could try pushing the display back into place, but if the cause is related to the battery, we recommend talking to Apple before things get worse, and while you’re still under warranty.

Update: Added two problems related to the display, and one regarding Airplane Mode.