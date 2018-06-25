The five best Wear OS devices right now

Share

Wear OS smartwatches let you instantly access notifications, map directions, and even Google Assistant on your wrist. When manufacturers began making Wear OS watches — then called Android Wear watches — they were bulky and clunky. These watches have since slimmed down and they look attractive. More and more fashion and watch brands have come on board to make Wear OS smartwatches, such as Michael Kors and Movado.

Before you go browsing our guide to all of 2017’s Wear OS smartwatches, or even our best smartwatches guide, take a look at the models below. We’ve selected the best Wear OS watches at varying price ranges and laid out what features they pack. You should know, Wear OS works best on Android phones. If you have an iPhone, we strongly recommend taking a look at the Apple Watch Series 3.

The best

The original Huawei Watch quickly became one of our favorite Wear OS smartwatches thanks to its beautiful design. We think the original looks better than its successor, but the Huawei Watch 2 is another hit, and it packs all the features you want.

The Huawei Watch 2 comes in a few different models — including the Huawei Watch 2 Sport and Watch 2 Classic, though thankfully the differences are largely only aesthetic. Unlike many other Wear OS watches, you get a heart rate monitor, which is great for those looking for deeper fitness tracking features, as well as GPS. Our favorite addition is “Watch Mode,” which turns off Wear OS for an analog watch face that keeps the device alive for 25 days. Other than that, it has a 420mAh battery that will give you about a day of battery life.

It has NFC so you can make contactless payments with Android Pay, and it’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 2100 chip. Like all recent Wear OS smartwatches, you can press and hold the crown to access Google Assistant, and access the Google Play Store to download third-party apps. The only feature that’s missing is LTE, which is not available on the U.S. model. Still, add everything else up and you get our pick for the best Wear OS smartwatch out there.

The rest

Movado Connect ($595+)

The Movado Connect may not have all the features the Huawei Watch 2 does, but it does pack a whole lot of style. The minimal design mimics Movado’s traditional timepieces, and our favorite watch face changes its color throughout the day from sunrise to sunset. It comes in a few different color and strap choices, with sleek lugs that cover up any excess space in between the watch and the straps.

It has all the basic Wear OS features, including support for Android Pay with NFC. You’ll only miss a heart rate monitor and GPS, but this isn’t necessarily a sporty watch. The biggest downside is the price tag — it starts at $595.

Misfit Vapor ($200)

The Misfit Vapor has had a long road to release, but it’s now finally available to the public — and it may well be the best Wear OS watch for you. For starters, the Misfit Vapor features a sleek and stylish design, and while these days bezel-less is the new trend, the bezels that this watch has are touch-sensitive and can be used to control certain aspects of the watch’s software. On top of that, the watch has a beautiful AMOLED display, and interchangeable bands, meaning you can set the watch up to better fit your style.

Unlike many other Wear OS smartwatches out there, the Misfit Vapor features a heart rate sensor, meaning you can use it to track your workouts. It’s also waterproof up to 50 meters — so you don’t have to stop tracking your workouts when you get in the pool.

Fossil Q Explorist/Q Venture

Fossil’s Q Explorist and Q Venture are members of Fossil’s latest smartwatch lineup, and like the Michael Kors watches, they offer Wear OS and a pretty stylish design.

The Q Explorist offers a nice, forward, thin-bezel look with three buttons and options for metal chain or leather straps. The Q Venture, on the other hand, is a little more understated, offering a thinner strap and a more curved overall look.

Kate Spade Scallop ($295+)

Kate Spade is known as a very fashion-forward company, and the Kate Spade Scallop proves that. The Scallop features an understated and classic design, along with a series of fun watch faces to complete the look. It’s pretty slim too — which is helpful in ensuring that the watch looks stylish.

The watch is simplistic more than full-featured, so you won’t get things like NFC for Android Pay or a heart rate sensor, but plenty of people won’t need those features anyway.

