Digital Trends
Wearables

Huawei hasn’t abandoned smartwatches, but wants to make them better

Andy Boxall
By
huawei watch 2 news mwc 2017 19

Huawei CEO Richard Yu said the company hasn’t abandoned the smartwatch market, and is instead working towards making smartwatches better before releasing a new one. Yu’s comments came during an interview session with Digital Trends and a handful of other reporters.

When asked if smartwatches were still an area the company was interested in, Yu replied, “Yes, but it needs more innovation, and we are working on that.”

“We want to make bigger improvements and make the experience much better than today,” Yu said. “That’s my target. We want to make the smartwatch more useful, more intimate, more functional, and with much longer battery life.”

Huawei last released a smartwatch in April 2017, the Huawei Watch 2, and it was one of the best available at the time. However, it has not followed it up with a new model. This isn’t unique to Huawei, with the only other mobile manufacturer recently embracing the smartwatch being Samsung. In the world of fashion watches, there have been more releases, but all suffer from short battery life and sometimes poor overall performance.

“Today we have two days battery life,” Yu said. “I hope to have one running for a week. We want much better performance, and more usability.”

This usability may extend to adding more artificial intelligence features to smartwatches. Huawei is heavily invested in AI, and Yu said the technology will be “for sure” a major part of future models. He mentioned how on-watch AI processing would help increase functionality, a system key to Huawei’s success with smartphone A.I. processing, due to the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) inside the Kirin 970 and new Kirin 980 chips.

More features, longer battery life

Adding such technology to a smartwatch could potentially speed up voice assistance and other A.I.-related features. However this, along with a built in SIM card for standalone use, means greater power consumption, which quickly leads to the classic smartwatch Catch-22 situation — short battery life.

“We cannot increase the battery size, because the watch will become too big” Yu correctly pointed out, emphasizing the importance of developing low-power consumption technology for watches, resulting in much longer battery life without sacrificing features. Does this mean a Kirin system-on-a-chip for wearables is being developed? Yu declined to comment, but did say it had also talked with Qualcomm, and that a new wearable chipset is essential for longer battery life on a smartwatch.

While this isn’t evidence of a new Huawei watch being released soon, it is confirmation that not only is it still interested in wearables, but it also understands what it will take to make a good one.

There are some major, and very welcome, changes coming to smartwatches this year, including Qualcomm’s announcement on September 10, and Google’s newly revised Wear OS software, so it’s exciting to see a manufacturer that has already produced several excellent examples is still passionate about making more.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Sending money to a friend? Which is the best app for that?
Up Next

Nikon says Z7, Z6 mirrorless cameras will ship on time in the U.S.
nopixgo mosquito wearable thunderstorm ibp1804
Emerging Tech

Who needs bug spray? Wristband scares off mosquitoes by mimicking a thunderstorm

Looking for a smart way to scare off mosquitoes? The Nopixgo wristband emits electromagnetic signals that trick mosquitoes into thinking a storm is brewing and that they should go and hide.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ifa 2017 front entrance
Home Theater

IFA 2018: 8K TV, AI everything, and more trends we expect to see

Europe's biggest technology show is just around the corner, and this is a year you will not want to miss. We've rounded up the trends and secrets you need to know ahead of the show's launch later this week.
Posted By Caleb Denison
apple event poll september 2017 topics feature
Apple

Apple September 2018 Event Coverage

Apple’s annual September event is coming up, though no date, time, and location have been announced just yet. What can we expect? New iPhone devices, starting with the iPhone X Plus, a refreshed iPhone X, and perhaps a smaller model…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
casio pro trek wsd f30 news
Wearables

Even those with (slightly) smaller wrists can wear Casio’s new Pro Trek watch

Casio continues to refine its Pro Trek Wear OS activity smartwatch. The new WSD-F30 adds several new features, including another new battery-saving mode that makes great use of the dual-screen technology.
Posted By Andy Boxall
diesel on full guard 2 5 news face
Wearables

Diesel’s neon-soaked On Full Guard 2.5 is a Vegas marquee on your wrist

Diesel's new smartwatch is the On Full Guard 2.5, and no, you didn't miss version 2.0. Diesel feels the advances made warrant the substantial version jump, so we spoke to the brand about what makes the new watch special.
Posted By Andy Boxall
skagen launches new smartwatch falster 2 fa18 wholesale feature 2018 fall
Mobile

Skagen’s new Falster 2 smartwatch comes with built-in GPS, heart-rate tracking

One day ahead of IFA 2018 in Berlin, Skagen announced it's launching a new smartwatch to add to its lineup, and it's called the Falster 2. The new smartwatch features a heart-rate sensor, built-in GPS, and more.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
ai hearing aid translates languages monitors falls aids
Emerging Tech

Next-gen A.I. hearing aid can translate languages, track fitness, monitor falls

A smart new hearing aid from Starkey Hearing Technologies can not only automatically translate between 27 different languages, but also track wearers' fitness and even detect falls.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Kate Spade Scallop Touchscreen review
Wearables

Here's what Google's revamped Wear OS looks like, which watches will be updated

Google has announced an update to Wear OS, its smartwatch operating system, which brings more concise notifications, a better Google Assistant, and the recent changes to Google Fit to your wrist.
Posted By Andy Boxall
diesel on full guard 2 5 news face
Wearables

New Wear OS smartwatches have arrived! Here’s why you shouldn’t buy them

The likes of Skagen and Diesel have unveiled new Wear OS smartwatches at IFA 2018. You shouldn't buy them, because they're utilizing an old processor. Qualcomm is expected to announce a new wearable processor next month.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
garmin vivosmart 4 news lifestyle 1
Wearables

The new Garmin Vivosmart 4 can keep tabs on your blood oxygen level

The new Vivosmart packs a punch, combining new hardware and software into a thinner and sleeker device. The most notable addition to the Vivosmart line is a pulse oximeter which measures blood oxygen saturation.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
apple work on self driving cars store feat
Computing

Apple acquires yet another startup as the release of its AR glasses draws near

Apple AR glasses may be closer to reality than we thought. Here is everything we know so far about the augmented reality system, including the rumored specifications of Apple's Project Mirrorshades.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
lg suitbot lifestyle
Emerging Tech

LG’s SuitBot wearable exosuit will give workers the extra strength they need

South Korean tech giant LG has designed a new wearable robot exosuit called SuitBot, intended to enhance users' leg movements to help with activities such as lifting heavy objects.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
why fitness trackers are losing popularity fitbit
Health & Fitness

Fitbit heart rate data shows which people have the best cardiac health

Fitbit recently combed through 149 billion hours of heart rate data from more than 10 million Fitbit users to see if it could discover some unexpected trends about this vital health parameter. The results bucked conventional medical wisdom.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins