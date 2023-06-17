A new Best Buy sale just started – our 11 favorite deals

If you’ve been looking to do some shopping recently but haven’t found the best time, you’re in luck! Best Buy has just started an excellent weekend sale with many different products, but, to help save you some hassle, we’ve collected our 11 favorite deals from the bunch, ranging from robot vacuums to gaming laptops. So, without further ado, let’s dive right in!

Shark ION Robot RV761 — $143, was $260

If you’re looking to dip your toes into robot vacuums without spending a lot, the Shark ION Robot RV761 falls within the Shark Ion 700 range and has a few nifty features, making it a good starting robot vacuum. For example, it has a triple brush mechanism that makes it great for picking up pet hair and does relatively well on carpeted flooring. It also has its own that allows you to schedule and control it to fit your schedule, and it comes with sensing technology that lets it avoid bumping into things. On the other hand, it doesn’t have home mapping, which is great for the privacy-minded, but that does mean the occasional bump does happen. The Shark ION RV761 has about 90 minutes of battery life before it takes itself in for recharging.

Acer Chromebook 315 15.6-inch — $189, was $289

There are a lot of excellent Chromebook deals floating around, but this one from Best Buy on the Acer Chromebook 315 is worth considering. With an unusually large 15.6-inch screen, you get a lot of real estate screens to work with, and the FHD resolution means it’s also great for watching shows and films. Under the hood, you get an Intel Celeron N4020, an entry-level processor just enough to get your productivity work done, so don’t expect any gaming. RAM is also on the smaller end with only 4GBs, but luckily you’re working with ChromeOS, so it doesn’t eat up as much RAM as Windows does. Finally, the 64 GB of storage is also on the smaller end, so it might be worth picking up one of these external hard drive deals to supplement it. Even so, it’s a great overall device, especially if you don’t need anything fancy.

Samsung Odyssey G51C — $200, was $400

It can be hard to find good gaming monitors that don’t cost an arm and a leg, but luckily Best Buy has a great deal on the Samsung Odyssey G51C that’s worth picking up. It comes with a QHD resolution and a max 165Hz refresh rate, which, if you have the GPU to run it, is pretty excellent, especially if you love playing competitive games like League of Legends and Fortnite. Response time is a minimal 1ms (MPRT), which helps the Odyssey G51C be even better for competitive gaming. It also comes with AMD Freesync Premium to help avoid tearing; luckily, it also works for most Nvidia GPUs. Surprisingly, you also get HDR10, for when you want just to watch stuff, as well as being able to rotate it 90 degrees for portrait view if you want to do some coding.

Hisense 50-inch A6 Series — $230, was $290

Much like good monitors, great TV deals can be hard to come by, but luckily this Hisense A6 Series is a great TV with an excellent discount on it. To start, the A6 Series comes with both UHD resolution and a base refresh rate of 60Hz, the latter of which not being that great for gaming. Luckily, Hisense throws in Game Mode Plus, which decreases latency and adds a variable refresh rate, so if you’re playing on a console, you’re all set. When it comes to image fidelity, you’ll be happy to note that you get excellent contrast courtesy of Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, which is always nice to see on a budget TV. As for convenience, the A6 Series uses the Google TV platform, so if you’re already in their ecosystem, you’re all set, and if you aren’t, the remote comes with a remote for voice control.

Garmin Instinct Solar Smartwatch (45mm) — $250, was $350

While there may be a lot of excellent smartwatches on the market, if you’re looking for something rugged for an active lifestyle, Garmin is the company to go for. The Garmin Instinct Solar is one of their better products, especially since it has solar charging, which can help you extend your activities. Under the hood, you’ll find GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo support, which means you get the full gamut of tracking almost wherever you go. While they won’t work underwater, the Garmin Instinct is rated to 100 meters underwater. It also has health, wellness, and energy monitoring so you can track how your body is doing and how far it’s safe to push yourself; although it’s not medically rated, it’s mostly there to let you make informed decisions.

Meta Quest 2 — $300, was $400

If you’re considering the Meta Quest Pro vs. Quest 2, this deal will probably make you lean a bit more toward the Quest 2, especially if you’re looking for a budget VR option. The Meta Quest 2 comes with Snapdragon’s XR2 processor, a variation of the Snapdragon 865, a relatively powerful CPU running flagship phones around 2020. That means you don’t have to have a bulky or expensive gaming PC to enjoy VR, which is great if you’re the type who often likes to be on the go. The screens are also pretty great, although not as powerful as the Pro; given that the Quest 2 costs a third of the price, that’s screens are not a dealbreaker. Even better, Meta has been hard at work updating the mixed reality aspect of Quest 2, so we’re likely to see a lot more versatility in the next few months and therefore add a ton of value.

Sony WH1000XM5 — $350, was $400

If you’re looking for some of the best audio fidelity and industry-leading Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), you can’t go wrong with the Sony WH1000XM5, which is easily competing with the other top dog in the market, the Apple AirPods Max. Luckily, Sony has balanced the WH1000XM5 almost perfectly so that it fits most genres and songs you can think of, with deep and resounding bass and detailed and defined mid and high notes. Even better, you get full EQ control if you don’t like Sony’s default settings, which is something we can appreciate. As for battery life, you’re looking at about 30 hours with ANC on and 38 hours with ANC off, which are impressive numbers compared to competitive headphones.

Segway Ninebot D40X Electric Kick Scooter — $525, was $850

It’s probably not often that you hear about the Segway, and while it’s not as well known for its iconic Segway roller, the Segway Ninebot D40X is a great scooter alternative. It is, of course, powered with a 350w motor, so you do not have to rely solely on your own power, but you can go pretty fast too. Even better, you can easily choose between three modes with a click of a button that change the ride experience, such as the eco mode, which conserves batter but is a bit slower. Luckily, the Segway Ninebot D40X has regenerative braking, so you can recycle some of that energy rather than lose it. Also, if standing up for a long period sounds bothersome, you’ll be happy to find out that there’s a removable seat, which we love.

TCL 75-inch 4-Series — $570, was $620

If you aren’t familiar with TCL, it’s a company that focuses mainly on budget-oriented TVs, and while it’s not always easy to find good 75-inch TV deals, this TCL 4-Series is a great option if you want the most bang for your buck. With 4k and HDR coming in standard, many of the features this TV has to offer come in the form of the RokuTV platform, which is probably one of the best out there and includes its own free TV broadcast channel. It also has integrations with all the major assistants, Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant, and the Roku TV app allows you to control the whole thing by voice if you prefer. You even get three months of Apple TV+ thrown in for your troubles, which is excellent.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ — $600, was $930

The Surface Pro laptops are great if you’re looking for a thin and lightweight solution to your computing needs, but if you’re still weighing your options between the Surface Pro 8 vs. Surface Pro 7+ vs. Surface Pro 7, this deal will have you chomping at the Pro 7+. It has a 12.3-inch screen with an excellent 2736×1824 resolution and a gorgeous touchscreen with a surprisingly great pen experience. Under the hood, you get an 11th Gen Intel Core i3, an entry-level yet powerful CPU, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM, the latter of which will be more than enough for the average user. The best thing about this deal is that the Surface Pro 7+ comes with a type cover, which is so necessary that most folks would pay extra to buy it separately, so you’re saving yourself some extra cash.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus 16-inch — $1,100, was $1650

While the Surface Pro 7+ is nice, if you’re looking for a gaming laptop, you can’t beat the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16, at least not easily. For starters, you have an RTX 3060 under the hood, a low-to-mid-tier GPU that will see you playing most games without too much difficulty. Even better, the screen runs at 2560 x 1600 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate, so you have a lot of variability in what you want to prioritize when gaming. As for the CPU, you get an excellent mid-tier i7-12700H, which will handle all of your productivity tasks and help with some editing and streaming. Battery life is relatively good, although it’s not as good as a non-gaming laptop, which we expect. As for the overall build, it’s excellent and what you’d expect from ASUS, with little to no give on the keyboard and a great overall aesthetic. This is easily one of the best gaming laptop deals you’ll find this weekend, and the only thing this is really missing is a slightly more powerful GPU.