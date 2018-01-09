Digital Trends
The 10 most interesting products at CES this year

The Consumer Electronics Show is in full swing. With our editors on the ground floor, Digital Trends has a front row seat to some of the coolest tech of the future.

Take a look at our live CES coverage to be a part of the action, or read on to discover some of our favorite highlights from the show.

Samsung 146-inch TV

The Wall

Who needs a wall when you can have a TV? Samsung’s 146-inch MicroLED behemoth is all the TV you could ever need. Until they come out with a 147-inch TV, of course. Read more.

coolest products from ces 2018 nissan imx concept 17

 
Nissan IMx concept

Do you love beautiful cars? So do we. The Nissan IMx concept is a gorgeous blend of technology and travel, both inside and out. This car truly looks like it is from the future, and it might as well be. Read more.

PowerDolphin

The PowerDolphin

We’ve got drones in the air, drones on the ground, and now drones in the water. While many of the applications include fishing and search and rescue, you could also strap a shark fin on this thing and terrify everyone. The possibilities are endless. Read more.

lenovo mirage solo daydream with hands on review 983

Lenovo Mirage Solo

Virtual reality headsets are great, but they usually expect your phone to do most of the heavy lifting. The Lenovo Mirage Solo takes away all of the constraints of the smartphone by taking it out of the equation. The only downside? You end up looking like Wall-E. Read more

Rollable TV

LG’s 65-inch Rollable TV

What’s cooler than a big-screen TV? This Rollable OLED TV from LG. This cool piece of tech isn’t just awesome, it is the future. Can you imagine the day when you can roll up your TV, toss it in your backpack, and take it with you? Read more.

Samsung Flip digital whiteboard


The Samsung Flip

Did someone say “workplace of the future”? No? Well too bad, cause that’s what you’re getting. The Samsung Flip is the whiteboard you didn’t even know you wanted, and it’s on it’s way to a workplace near you. Read more.

Xperia XA2 Ultra


Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra

Sony hasn’t made any dramatic changes to their Xperia lineup over the past few years, so we are very excited about their latest redesign. You can expect to see these phones hitting the market in late January or early February. Read more.

Vuze+


Vuze+

How would you like to live-stream from your point of view? Vuze+ lets you capture 4K virtual reality in real time. Family, friends, and strangers could put on their virtual reality headsets and see what you see. In fact, they could probably see more. Read more.

