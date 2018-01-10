Digital Trends
Home > Smart Home > Let just the right amount of light in with Halio…

Let just the right amount of light in with Halio smart-tinting glass

By
Subscribe on YouTube
iDevices' new products at CES 2018 will make your home smarter than you
The Olfinity will help us gauge, clean, and augment the air that we breathe
Award-winning, safety-focused KikaGo charging cable lets drivers go hands-free
Power outage at CES plunges thousands of exhibitors and attendees into darkness
Watch as we crawl inside Furrion Robotics' gargantuan Prosthesis racing mech
This little Time Machine camera captures and saves 10 seconds of the past
Baidu takes aim at Amazon and Google with the Raven H, its first smart speaker
CES Day 2: 5D Printing and the race for smart home supremacy
Funny seeing you here: Comedian Sinbad tells us what's caught his eye at CES
Hyundai Mobis shows off self-parking and eco-friendly automotive technology
From smartphone to notebook: Razer's Kevin Sather gives scoop on Project Linda
LG and SideChef aim to sync recipes with smart home integration
Muuselab keeps kids off smartphones by creating the Jooki jukebox
HP's Mike Nash on why new Spectre x360 15 is thicker, much more powerful
The best mice of CES 2018

Smart homes, once a fantastical element of sci-fi stories, are quickly becoming the new normal, as ever more “smart” appliances hit the market. With the growing popularity of digital assistants like Alexa (a 2017 study by the Consumer Technology Association predicted that 44 percent of adults in the United States plan to buy a smart speaker in 2018) consumers automate many of the daily tasks that clog up home life, from big things like keeping your home secure to less pressing details, like combining the weather report with breakfast. Kinestral, maker of the Halio smart-tinting window, wants to do away with pesky blinds, offering a window that can darken to dim incoming sunlight.

The Halio “came out of the need to solve one of the oldest problems in buildings,” vice president of marketing Craig Henricksen told Digital Trends, “which is as soon as you put glass or a window in, suddenly there’s all this light coming in, which we love, we love the views, until that point where it’s too much; too much glare, you can’t do your work.”

Like the thermostat wars, the battle over whether to leave the shades open or closed can be a contentious topic in offices. Some people want to let the sunshine in, others hate the overbearing glare of the sun on their computer screen. Unfortunately, blinds and shutters are generally a binary solution. Halio offers a more nuanced approach, allowing users to adjust the exact amount of light that comes through the glass.

How does it work? Henricksen described the process. “There’s two special chemicals on a piece of glass, separated by a conductive layer. And when you apply a voltage, it moves ions from one side to the other, and depending on which side you push it to, it either blocks light, or lets it through.”

The Halio can connect to digital assistants like Alexa, and users can fine-tune the tinting with remarkable precision. There are two models: The Halio, which can block up to 70 percent of light, and the Halio Black, which can block up to 99.9 percent of light, perfect for those who hate to be awoken by morning light.

You’ll likely see Halio in your office before your bedroom. Henricksen said that the company is planning to launch Halio for commercial buildings around mid-2018, with residential sales closer to the end of the year. Although the price is not yet set, Henricksen estimated the price will be around four to five times that of a traditional window.

Editors' Recommendations

Related Topics: ces2018, glass, smart homes, Emerging Tech, Smart Home
Don't Miss

Hanson Robotics CEO talks A.I. and Sophia, his latest humanoid robot, at CES