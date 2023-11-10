Over 100 more Best Buy Black Friday deals just went live

Best Buy is one of the key retailers when it comes to offering fantastic Black Friday deals. That means it’s the perfect place to check out awesome TV deals, laptop deals, and even great sales on appliances too. With hundreds of options newly available, we’ve helped you out by picking out some highlights. Below, you’ll find all the best Best Buy Black Friday deals on TVs, laptops, gaming PCs, headphones, appliances, and other items too.

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

Best Buy is consistently one of the best retailers for TV deals. Throughout the year, it has some great offers going on with a mixture of fantastic bargains on the cheapest of TVs along with delightful discounts on high-end TVs with the latest technology like OLED and QLED. Look out for the best TV brands featuring in the sale.

Samsung 43-inch TU690T —

LG 55-inch UQ70 4K TV —

LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED TV —

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV —

LG 77-inch G3 Series OLED TV —

Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals

Best Buy often has great cheap laptops throughout the year with those prices getting even more competitive around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The retailer often has deep discounts on Chromebooks along with inexpensive laptops for taking to class, but there are also some great 2-in-1 devices and more powerful gaming laptops too. Look for anything from one of the best laptop brands.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 —

HP 17.3-inch HD+ laptop —

HP Envy 2-in-1 14-inch laptop —

Samsung GalaxyBook 3 360 2-in-1 —

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16-inch gaming laptop —

Best Buy Black Friday gaming PC deals

If you prefer to game from the comfort of your home and don’t need a portable rig, you can enjoy tremendous value from one of the Best Buy Black Friday gaming PC deals. With many brands that make the best gaming PCs, there are no shortage of options with starter gaming rigs as well as some high-end towers too. Just remember to add a monitor if you don’t already own one.

HP Omen 25L —

iBUYPOWER TraceMesh Gaming Desktop —

HP Omen 40L —

ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop —

Corsair Vengeance i7400 Gaming Desktop —

Best Buy Black Friday headphones deals

Best Buy sells some of the best headphones around with the likes of Sony, Bose, and cheaper brands like JBL all frequently discounted and part of the Black Friday sales. With such a wide variety of different headphones, there’s a lot of room to save big on budget priced cans along with pricier alternatives too.

Skullcandy Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds —

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones —

Apple AirPods Pro 2 —

Sony WF1000XM5 Earbuds —

Bose 700 Headphones —

Best Buy Black Friday small appliance deals

Buying the best smart home kitchen appliances is a surefire way of ensuring your home works better for you. Whether that’s with a coffee maker, robot vacuum, or an air fryer, Best Buy has many of them and often on sale. It’s always a reliable retailer to save big with.

Bella Electric Grill and Panini Maker —

Bella Pro 8-quart Air Fryer —

Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker —

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 —

iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ robot vacuum and mop —

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum —

Best Buy Black Friday large appliance deals

Best Buy doesn’t just sell small kitchen appliances — it’s also a great place for buying refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers and other essential appliances. Read up on guides like the best refrigerator brands to ensure you get a reliable brand for your home.

Whirlpool 1.7 cubic feet over-the-range Microwave —

Insignia 4.1 cubic feet High Efficiency Top Load Washer —

Samsung 4.5 cubic feet High-Efficiency Top Load Washer —

Insignia 18.6 cubic feet Bottom Freezer Refrigerator —

Samsung 27 cubic feet 3-door French Door Counter Depth Smart Refrigerator —

Other notable early Best Buy Black Friday deals

You could potentially kit out your entire home through Best Buy as well as buy plenty of devices to carry on your person. That’s how much stock Best Buy has and it also discounts much of it from smartwatches to smart home hubs, games consoles, and much more. Black Friday tends to extend to all these things as Best Buy is keen to compete with other retailers.

Google Nest Hub 7-inch —

Samsung A Series 2.1 Dolby & DTS Soundbar —

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite —

Garmin Instinct Solar Smartwatch —

Sony PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle —

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB —

Editors' Recommendations