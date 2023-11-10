 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Web
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Over 100 more Best Buy Black Friday deals just went live

Jennifer Allen
By

Best Buy is one of the key retailers when it comes to offering fantastic Black Friday deals. That means it’s the perfect place to check out awesome TV deals, laptop deals, and even great sales on appliances too. With hundreds of options newly available, we’ve helped you out by picking out some highlights. Below, you’ll find all the best Best Buy Black Friday deals on TVs, laptops, gaming PCs, headphones, appliances, and other items too.

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

The LG A2 placed in a living room environment.
LG

Best Buy is consistently one of the best retailers for TV deals. Throughout the year, it has some great offers going on with a mixture of fantastic bargains on the cheapest of TVs along with delightful discounts on high-end TVs with the latest technology like OLED and QLED. Look out for the best TV brands featuring in the sale.

  • Samsung 43-inch TU690T —
  • LG 55-inch UQ70 4K TV —
  • LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED TV —
  • Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV —
  • LG 77-inch G3 Series OLED TV —

Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals

HP Envy x360 15.6 2023 tent view.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Best Buy often has great cheap laptops throughout the year with those prices getting even more competitive around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The retailer often has deep discounts on Chromebooks along with inexpensive laptops for taking to class, but there are also some great 2-in-1 devices and more powerful gaming laptops too. Look for anything from one of the best laptop brands.

  • Acer Chromebook Spin 311 —
  • HP 17.3-inch HD+ laptop —
  • HP Envy 2-in-1 14-inch laptop —
  • Samsung GalaxyBook 3 360 2-in-1 —
  • Acer Predator Helios Neo 16-inch gaming laptop —

Best Buy Black Friday gaming PC deals

An HP Omen 25L setup on a desk with external gaming monitor.
HP

If you prefer to game from the comfort of your home and don’t need a portable rig, you can enjoy tremendous value from one of the Best Buy Black Friday gaming PC deals. With many brands that make the best gaming PCs, there are no shortage of options with starter gaming rigs as well as some high-end towers too. Just remember to add a monitor if you don’t already own one.

  • HP Omen 25L —
  • iBUYPOWER TraceMesh Gaming Desktop —
  • HP Omen 40L —
  • ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop —
  • Corsair Vengeance i7400 Gaming Desktop —

Best Buy Black Friday headphones deals

A man wearing Bose 700 headphones with a moody background.
Bose

Best Buy sells some of the best headphones around with the likes of Sony, Bose, and cheaper brands like JBL all frequently discounted and part of the Black Friday sales. With such a wide variety of different headphones, there’s a lot of room to save big on budget priced cans along with pricier alternatives too.

  • Skullcandy Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds —
  • JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones —
  • Apple AirPods Pro 2 —
  • Sony WF1000XM5 Earbuds —
  • Bose 700 Headphones —

Best Buy Black Friday small appliance deals

Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven on a kitchen counter with pizza and wings.
Ninja

Buying the best smart home kitchen appliances is a surefire way of ensuring your home works better for you. Whether that’s with a coffee maker, robot vacuum, or an air fryer, Best Buy has many of them and often on sale. It’s always a reliable retailer to save big with.

  • Bella Electric Grill and Panini Maker —
  • Bella Pro 8-quart Air Fryer —
  • Keurig K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker —
  • Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 —
  • iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ robot vacuum and mop —
  • Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum —

Best Buy Black Friday large appliance deals

28 cu. ft. Samsung 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in a kitchen with dark gray cabinets and a wooden floor
Samsung

Best Buy doesn’t just sell small kitchen appliances — it’s also a great place for buying refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers and other essential appliances. Read up on guides like the best refrigerator brands to ensure you get a reliable brand for your home.

  • Whirlpool 1.7 cubic feet over-the-range Microwave —
  • Insignia 4.1 cubic feet High Efficiency Top Load Washer —
  • Samsung 4.5 cubic feet High-Efficiency Top Load Washer —
  • Insignia 18.6 cubic feet Bottom Freezer Refrigerator —
  • Samsung 27 cubic feet 3-door French Door Counter Depth Smart Refrigerator —

Other notable early Best Buy Black Friday deals

A person folding up the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

You could potentially kit out your entire home through Best Buy as well as buy plenty of devices to carry on your person. That’s how much stock Best Buy has and it also discounts much of it from smartwatches to smart home hubs, games consoles, and much more. Black Friday tends to extend to all these things as Best Buy is keen to compete with other retailers.

  • Google Nest Hub 7-inch —
  • Samsung A Series 2.1 Dolby & DTS Soundbar —
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite —
  • Garmin Instinct Solar Smartwatch —
  • Sony PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle —
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
How to get $15 free credit to spend on anything at Amazon
An Amazon logo seen on the side of a building.

Amazon often has some great deals going on but snacks? That's not such a common thing. Right now though, Amazon is the place for you to stock up on snacks instead of heading to Walmart like usual. That's because if you spend $60 on snacks at Amazon, you get $15 Amazon credit back and available to spend on anything else on the site. That's a pretty hefty discount of 25% off the food you're buying. The idea is you're stocking up on snacks for the big game but really, it's entirely up to you how you consume the delicious treats.

What snacks to shop for at Amazon
Amazon has an extensive supply of different snacks out there. It's broken up the category as different parts of the sports-watching process. That means first-round draft picks, pre-game essentials, halftime snacks and drinks, along with post-game favorites, and for at-home streamers. Ultimately, these are simply cute categories for great snacks. Pair them up with the big game or simply enjoy all your snacks while watching the best online streaming services -- it's your choice.

Read more
The 6 best places to order contact lenses online in 2023
Contacts Direct lenses stacked

If you love your contact lenses, chances are you don't love the process of refilling your prescription. It's annoying at the very least, and it can get complicated when you're dealing with a doctor, a retailer, and insurance. Thankfully we have the internet, which has streamlined basically every exchange of goods and money. For the vision-impaired among us, buying glasses online has become practically a necessity. You don't have to worry about the store you're at not having any good frames -- you have access to millions of options. Innovative ways of trying on glasses remotely, like photo filters and sample packs, have made it all simple. The same goes for buying contacts online.

There are several different companies that sell contacts online. You can choose from tons of your favorite brands, so you won't have to switch away from a particular type of contact if you don't want. Many of the options below take insurance, so you'll save a lot of money, and they have quite a few sales too. The biggest reason to buy contacts online is the convenience. As you'll see below, all of these retailers let you simply upload a copy of your prescription during the checkout process. You can even renew an old prescription by taking vision tests on your phone. Keep reading to find out the best ways to buy contacts online.
Best Places to Order Contact Lenses Online

Read more
How to recall an email in Gmail if you accidentally sent it
A person sitting at a desk, in front of a computer monitor with their head in their hands.

The instantaneous delivery of email comes with consequences. Once you send an email, it’s gone and out of your hands. We all make mistakes, though, and Google gets it. To help out, Gmail includes a feature called Undo Send that allows you to cancel your send request. In the past, you had to manually enable it, but now it’s on by default.

Here’s how to make the most of it.

Read more