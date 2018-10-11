Digital Trends
Wireless Speaker Reviews

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 review

Party-proof and big on sound, this could be the perfect portable speaker

1 of 12
Ultimate Ears’ Megaboom 3 Bluetooth speaker is a life-proof cylinder of sound
ultimate ears megaboom 3 front full
ultimate ears megaboom 3 volume buttons
ultimate ears megaboom 3 water
ultimate ears megaboom 3 top button
ultimate ears megaboom 3 front offset
ultimate ears megaboom 3 phone
ultimate ears megaboom 3 top
ultimate ears megaboom 3 logo
ultimate ears megaboom 3 bottom detail
ultimate ears megaboom 3 front full
ultimate ears megaboom 3 app
DT Editors' Choice
One of the best portable speakers you can buy, period.
One of the best portable speakers you can buy, period.
One of the best portable speakers you can buy, period.

Highs

  • Loud, dynamic sound
  • Easy to use
  • Waterproof
  • Great battery life

Lows

  • Some functionality only supports Apple Music/Deezer

DT Editors' Rating

9.0
DT Editors' Choice
Scores Explained
Parker Hall
By
Research Center: Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3

Whether you’re setting up a barbecue by the pool or headed out into the wilderness, adding in some of your favorite tunes is all but guaranteed to take any outdoor adventure to the next level. But with the vast array of portable Bluetooth speakers on the market, it can be tough to know which one to rely on when you’re out and about.

With 20 hours of battery life, dust/waterproof design, and loud, punchy sound, we’ve never been more confident in a portable Bluetooth speaker than we are in the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3. With its third generation of Megaboom, Ultimate Ears wisely didn’t try to reinvent its cylinder of sound, instead making steady improvements that translate in the real world — and make it one of the best portable speakers, period.

Out of the box

No matter which color you choose (our review unit was a flashy pinkish-purple) the sleek, cylindrical Megaboom 3 leaps out of its cardboard box with practical, modern design.

Riley Young/Digital Trends

Two massive volume buttons — something of an Ultimate Ears design signature — appear on the front of the device, on top of a durable light-shifting fabric material that covers the drivers, with the power and multifunction button (more on this later) on the Megaboom’s rubberized top.

A cleverly positioned loop of fabric is on the back of the new Megaboom, making it easy to hang from a carabiner, branch, or string, depending on where you find yourself jamming out. The only port you’ll find on the speaker is the in the bottom rear — a micro USB charging port that hides below a rubberized strip on the rear of the device.

Features and design

The Megaboom 3’s most important features are actually the ones that you don’t see.

First and foremost is the speaker’s durability. The speaker has an IP67 dust and waterproof rating, which means it’s good for up to 30 minutes in three feet of water and is more than fine with a trip to your closest sandy shore. In fact, though that cool fabric coating on the exterior may seem to be just an aesthetic choice, it was engineered for motorcycle jackets and fire equipment — meaning it will put up with virtually any abuse you throw at it. You probably won’t need to worry about it reaching three feet of depth, either, as the speaker is designed to float.

It will put up with virtually any abuse you throw at it.

The company claims it put the new Megaboom through 25 durability tests, including thousands of button pushes, drop tests, tumbles, and more, making sure that it would hold up to the stresses of everyday life.

All that durability is paired with a huge battery: the Megaboom 3 offers up to 20 hours of listening time, which is more than enough for a weekend of nighttime tunes during a backpacking trip, or for a couple days of poolside partying.

The big volume buttons make it easy to quickly turn down (or up!) the tunes, but the most important button you’ll use on the Megaboom 3 is on top. The multifunction button can be used to play and pause music, but with long presses (and an Apple Music or Deezer subscription, sorry Spotify fans) the button can be used to switch between favorite playlists. To do this, you just need to download the company’s Ultimate Ears app, which also allows you to link up to 150 Ultimate Ears speakers in Party Mode. The Bluetooth range has also been improved from the previous generations — now up to 45 feet. It’s also cheaper: where the original model retailed for $300, the Megaboom 3 costs just $200.

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Compared To
solis so 6000
Solis SO-6000
sbode m400 review
SBode M400
tivoli audio model one digital art speakers prd
Tivoli Audio Model One Digital and…
wren v3usv3usp v3us wireless speaker review prod 2
Wren V3US/V3USP
ultimate ears blast prod
Ultimate Ears Blast Wireless Speaker
harmon kardon invoke prod
Harmon Kardon Invoke
jbl flip 4 prod
JBL Flip 4
jlab block party wireless multiroom bluetooth speaker prod
JLab Block Party
jlab house party prod
JLab House Party
ultimate ears wonderboom bluetooth speaker product
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom
fugoo go product
Fugoo Go
v moda remix bluetooth speaker product
V-Moda Remix Bluetooth
vizio smartcast crave pro product
Vizio Smartcast Crave Pro
sengled pulse link starter kit product
Sengled Pulse Link Starter Kit
creative sound blaster roar
Creative Sound Blaster Roar SR20A

Even without the added playlist features offered by Apple Music and Deezer (we’re die-hard Spotify lovers), the speaker was an absolute joy to use, allowing us to play and pause music and adjust volume — let’s be honest, the vast majority of what anyone wants to do without reaching for their phone — with ease.

Audio Performance

The bar for Bluetooth speaker audio quality has been steadily on the rise in recent years, but while we used to praise a speaker for simply being loud and having some semblance of bass response, there are now a number of genuinely great sounding options vying for your cash.

So, when we say that the Megaboom 3 holds its own against many non-portable Bluetooth options, that’s saying a lot.

ultimate ears megaboom 3 with spotify on phone
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The most impressive aspect of the speaker is just how well it disperses sound. The Megaboom projected bold and vibrant sound in all directions, allowing us to constantly enjoy our favorite tunes while meandering around a large outdoor space.

As with many contemporary speakers, the Megaboom 3 sounds best when playing contemporary pop and hip-hop. Everything from Taylor Swift to Chance The Rapper sounds tight and punchy, delivered with crisp high-end clarity and the right amount of low-end oomph.

Everything from Taylor Swift to Chance The Rapper sounds tight and punchy, delivered with crisp high-end clarity and the right amount of low-end oomph.

When listening to more classic recordings with an acoustic guitar — things like Neil Young’s Harvest or the recently Thriller-beating Eagles’ Greatest Hits album — we noticed a bit of mud in the midrange, but nothing like we typically experience on speakers this size. In fact, provided there wasn’t too much layering of instruments in the low mid-range, the Megaboom 3 did very well to showcase each individual instrument in a mix. We didn’t get the chance to pair two together in stereo mode, which is configurable via the app, but we imagine clarity would be significantly enhanced if we had done so.

Overall, we thoroughly enjoyed the sound of the Megaboom 3. It offered a solid amount of clarity in the low and high end, and it got loud enough to fuel a beachside dance party, all without us ever worrying about it being knocked over or running out of juice. As far as portable speakers go, that’s all we could possibly ask for.

Warranty information

Ultimate Ears offers a two-year warranty on defects in materials or workmanship.

Our Take

The Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 is a near-perfect portable Bluetooth speaker. With a superb blend of audio performance and durability — plus spectacular battery life — you’ll throw the Megaboom in a tote bag or clip it onto a backpack for nearly every adventure. After all, even the most beautiful places on earth are better with some choice tunes.

Is there a better alternative?

Those who are after a great rugged Bluetooth speaker that can go anywhere should also take a look at the JBL Charge line, which offers identical battery life and a slightly inferior IPX7 waterproof rating (for up to 30 minutes in water) at a lower price point. We think the JBL speakers are great, but we’ll be the first to admit they don’t offer quite the same musical detail you’ll get with the Megaboom, and the looks are considerably more subdued.

How long will it last?

Ultimate Ears has a history of creating durable, great-sounding Bluetooth speakers that last through years of steady use, and we have no reason to believe the Megaboom 3 is any different.

Should you buy it?

Yes. If you’re in the market for a Bluetooth speaker that you can consistently rely on for big volume, great battery life, and go-anywhere performance, the Megaboom is one of the best you’ll find.

hbo go vs now game of thrones streaming
Home Theater

AT&T takes aim at Netflix with HBO-led streaming service set for a 2019 launch

HBO fans have worried that parent company AT&T was looking to turn it into Netflix, but the company is now looking to instead launch a new, separate streaming service with programming from HBO, as well as Warner properties.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Home Theater

Still listening on tinny TV speakers? Try one of our favorite soundbars

You no longer have to sacrifice sound for size when selecting home audio equipment. Check out our picks for the best soundbars, whether you're looking for budget options, pure power, smarts, or tons of features.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
how to buy and install an hd antenna pick the right type of
Home Theater

How to install an HD antenna for free TV

Today's TV antennas will get you loads of free over-the-air broadcast TV, but setting them up can be a challenge. We walk you through how to install a TV antenna, and provide tips on picking the best antenna for your home.
Posted By Brendan Hesse, Ryan Waniata
sennheiser ar one in ears ambeo
Home Theater

Sennheiser’s Ambeo AR One in-ears blur the line between the real and the virtual

For a few years now, Sennheiser has made it clear that it is all-in on virtual and augmented reality, and now it has unveiled the Ambeo AR One in-ears, the first product of its kind to be certified by AR pioneer Magic Leap.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Home Theater

Need more contrast in your life? Here’s what you need to know about HDR TVs

So what is HDR TV? In a nutshell, it’s the best thing to happen to TV since the arrival of 4K. Here's everything you need to know about the technology, what it can do, and why it’s a must-have.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Logitech G533
Home Theater

Don't wake the baby! How to connect headphones to a TV

Do you need to connect a pair of headphones to your TV? Our handy guide will show you how to hook up your headphones in a variety of ways, whether you're using wired headphones, wireless headphones, or gaming headsets.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Apple TV Review
Home Theater

Free original content is coming to Apple devices, but only if it’s rated PG

New reports say that Apple is planning to bring free original content to the TV app on its devices next year, but don't expect any blood and gore, as the company will only show PG content.
Posted By Kris Wouk
everything you need to know about 4k ultra hd sony oled ces 2017
Home Theater

Time for a TV upgrade? Here’s what you need to know about 4K Ultra HD TV

Ultra HD 4K has quickly taken over the world of TVs. But what is Ultra HD 4K, how does it work, and most importantly, should you upgrade, or keep your old TV? We explain it all right here.
Posted By Caleb Denison
best streaming TV service
Movies & TV

Do you have questions about Hulu? We’ve got answers

Not sure which Hulu subscription is right for you? We're here to help. This is your complete guide to Hulu and Hulu with Live TV, including content offerings for each service, pricing, internet requirements, and more.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Brie Barbee
ready player one review reaching
Home Theater

Bask in the glory of your home theater with these 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays

What good is a 4K TV if you don't have the means of pushing it to its limits? Here are our favorite 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays, all of which are nothing short of stunning. It'll make you wonder why you haven't always watched movies this way.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Home Theater

Genius gives Apple Music a brainy boost with new lyrics integration

Genius has announced its most in-depth partnership to date with Apple Music, bringing lyrics to the app as well as making it the default player for the Genius mobile app and website.
Posted By Kris Wouk
1315736 autosave v1 how to mirror your smartphone tv television tablet
Home Theater

What is MHL, exactly, and how does it work with your TV?

There are more ways to mirror your smartphone or tablet to your TV than you might think. Check out our rundown of MHL for everything you need to know about the wired protocol and its myriad uses.
Posted By Parker Hall
jon favreau star wars series the mandalorian 3 2 crop
Movies & TV

The most anticipated new TV series for 2018 and beyond

From The Righteous Gemstones and George R.R. Martin's Nightflyers to The Twilight Zone and The Lord of the Rings, here are the most anticipated new television series premiering later in 2018, at some point in 2019, and beyond.
Posted By Christine Persaud
tv buying guide vlcsnap 2018 01 25 09h41m02s184
Home Theater

Still wondering why you should buy a smart TV? Here's what you should consider

If you've been living under a rock, you might wonder: What is a smart TV, anyway? Lucky for you stone-dwellers, we've put together a quick-hit guide to teach you everything you need to know about televisions with big brains.
Posted By Caleb Denison, Kris Wouk