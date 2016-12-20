DT
Best Verizon Phones

Check out the best Verizon phones, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers. Best Verizon Phones Verizon screwed up by not obtaining the iPhone early, but its early investment in 4G LTE high-speed Internet has helped it regain much ground from rival AT&T. Verizon’s prices are high, but it’s network is the most reliable and robust out there. We’re not a huge fan of Verizon’s Droid branding, but it often gets some of the best exclusive devices of any US carrier. Below are our favorite smartphones on Verizon Wireless. Our best Verizon phones list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.

Looking for more than just the top ten? Head over to our full collection of Verizon Phone Reviews to find the motherload, or check out our list of the best cell phones across all carriers and brands.

Featured in Best Verizon Phones
 
1
apple iphone s review press

iPhone 6S

9

A class-leading camera and 3D Touch bring major new functionality to the gold standard in smartphones.

Full Review »
 
2
lg g review

LG G5

8

While its competitors play the game, the LG G5’s modular design changes it.

Full Review »
 
3
google pixel review product

Google Pixel

8

Google's Pixel is the polished superphone Android fans have waited 8 years for.

Full Review »
 
4
samsung galaxy s edge review

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

8

With the Galaxy S7 Edge, Samsung's side screen is finally ready for primetime.

Full Review »
 
5
apple iphone plus review product

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

8

Zoom right in on the iPhone 7 Plus: It’s the iPhone to buy in 2016.

Full Review »
 
6
apple iphone se review

Apple iPhone SE

8

Apple’s iPhone SE is the best 4-inch smartphone you can buy, period.

Full Review »
 
7
lg v review

LG V10

8

LG’s V10 has the best smartphone camera we’ve ever used.

Full Review »
 
8
moto g plus review motorola product

Moto G4 Plus

8

The Moto G4 Plus is Motorola’s best budget phone to date.

Full Review »
 
9
motorola droid maxx review

Motorola Droid Maxx 2

8

Motorola's Droid Maxx 2 banishes battery anxiety with almost supernatural endurance.

Full Review »
 
10
apple iphone review product

Apple iPhone 7

7

The iPhone 7 is a fantastic phone, but we recommend the 7 Plus.

Full Review »