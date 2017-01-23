Keep your driving record squeaky clean with these top-flight radar detectors

Speeding tickets are the worst. There you are, minding your own business with the music blaring and the wind in your hair — and then it happens: Those familiar red and blue strobes advance on your position and you suddenly realize you’re driving nearly 15 miles over the limit. No matter what excuses you offer up, the mustachioed police officer stares back at you, emotionless, writing you a citation before wishing you a good day.

What if you knew the exact location of a speed trap miles before you reached it? Not only could you avoid tarnishing your driving record, you could also save yourself hundreds of dollars. There is an extensive selection of radar detectors on the market, many of which tap into the latest speed camera databases or feature the ability to learn the location of potential traps on the fly. Here are our picks for the best radar detectors available to any and all drivers.

Our pick

Escort Max 360

Why should you buy this: It’s the most accurate and feature-packed radar detector available

Who’s it for: Drivers who want the most ticket protection possible

How much will it cost: $650

Why we picked the Escort Max 360:

The Escort Max 360 is the spendiest detector on our list, and for good reason. This windshield-mounted lookout is packed with nearly every feature available on a radar detector today, including dual antennas, directional arrows that point out threats, and smartphone compatibility to help you network with other speedsters in your area.

At the heart of the device lies a powerful digital signal processor (DSP), which uses a microchip to automatically recognize and prioritize radar bands typically used by law enforcement, ensuring that random signals from automatic doors and blind spot detection systems don’t interrupt your commute. In addition, the Max 360 boasts a GPS-powered AutoLearn feature that cuts down on false alerts by logging frivolous emissions and ignoring them the next time you drive by. Escort is so confident in its abilities, it will even pay for your first ticket if you’re cited while using it.

Another thing that sets the Max 360 apart is community-based protection. It uses Bluetooth to link itself to smartphones, giving users access to a community-based ticket protection program called Escort Live. Escort Live is a free app for Android and Apple Devices, one that notifies you of nearby alerts, red light camera locations, local speed limit data, and even your own over-speed violations.

