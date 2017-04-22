Pain in the wrists? Type in comfort with these excellent ergonomic keyboards

Office work may not require the endurance needed for, say, a construction worker or a warrior monk, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy on your body. Sitting for hours on end and staring at an LED screen can be do a number on your body, to say nothing of the dangers posed by that most innocuous office device: The keyboard. Many people find that their hands and wrists hurt after extensive typing, as typical keyboards tend to force users to bend their wrists. Thankfully, ergonomic keyboards are available, which offer soft arm rests and convenient button placement. While the jury is out on whether or not ergonomic keyboards actually preserve users’ wrists, many people find them more comfortable. If you are interested in an ergonomic keyboard, here are some of the best on the market.

Microsoft Sculpt Ergo While the Microsoft Sculpt may not be the fanciest keyboard around, it is easy on the arms, with a curved, cushioned palm rest to support the user’s wrists while they type. The keyboard is angled to keep wrists in a neutral position, and the keys are arranged in curves, emulating the curvature of human fingers. The Sculpt Ergo lacks customization options, but is a straightforward, reliable option. It’s also inexpensive. Buy it now from: Microsoft Amazon

Logitech K350 If you want a keyboard with a few more bells and whistles, the Logitech K350 may be the right choice. This keyboard is wireless, so it’s a convenient tool for those who may move around the office throughout the day. The cushioned palm rest and wavy keys are gentle on hands, and solid construction ensures that the keyboard will survive frequent travel. The K350 runs on AA batteries, and can run for a long time before you need to swap them out. If you like your keyboard to have designated keys for special functions, the K350 also offers those. Buy it now from: Logitech Amazon

Kinesis Freestyle 2 Some people may find the design of some ergonomic keyboards doesn’t go far enough. For those who need even more comfort, the Kinesis Freestyle 2 –available for both Mac and Windows users — offers a fully split design, allowing users to position their hands as they see fit. The Freestyle 2 is wireless (well, except for the cord that connects the halves), operates over Bluetooth, and can pair with Android or iOS devices. Although it doesn’t have the nicest keys, the freedom to adjust the two halves is a nice (and unique) feature. Buy it now from: Kinesis Amazon

Adesso Tru-Form 150 People who do a lot of work in the dark naturally need a backlit keyboard. While some people find colorful keys to be gaudy, those who want to type the rainbow will feel right at home using the Adesso Tru-Form 150, which allows users to customize the keyboard with green, red, or blue lights, and adjust the brightness. The keyboard lacks a cushioned palm rest, but it is curved, at least, keeping wrists in a neutral position. The Tru-Form also possesses special function keys for adjusting volume and such. It’s not the most comfortable keyboard, but for those who must have lights, it should suffice. Buy it now from: Adesso Amazon