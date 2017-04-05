If you only need basic Microsoft Office features, you can get a limited version for free.

Microsoft Office can be expensive: The standalone versions of the software, which are becoming increasingly rare as Microsoft grows Office 365, start around $150 and grow from there. Subscriptions to Office apps start at $7 per month or $70 per year, and quickly grow higher for professional versions of the software.

Either way, it’s a lot to spend, but there is some good news. If you’re not a power user and don’t need all the latest, premium features, you can save a lot of cash money on Microsoft Office. How does free sound? Let’s take a look at your options!

Use free online and mobile apps

Microsoft has been gradually expanding the number of apps you can use online, for free, and now offers an impressive suite that can easily merge with downloaded apps if necessary, and has plenty of functionality for the average project.

It’s also really easy to sign up: Go this web page, pick the app that you want (scroll down for all options), and log into your Microsoft account to get started. If you don’t have a Microsoft account, signing up is easy—plus, since you need Office Online, it’s a good idea to create one anyway. This allows you to use Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Calendar, and other traditional Microsoft apps. It also gives you access to more niche apps, like Sway, an interactive report/presentation app, People, which is an advanced, Skype-friendly contact list, and Docs.com, for uploading and sharing documents.

OneDrive is also available for deeper cloud storage capabilities, but you may need a subscription to unlock all features.

Additionally, you can download a variety of Office apps, including Word and Excel, for free on mobile operating systems, most notably Android and iOS.

So, if this is all here and available for free, why does the rest of this article exist? Because while these apps are useful, they’re also dumbed down and only work for very basic functions. They don’t offer the full features that Office 365 provides and, of course, you need an online connection to use them. It’ll work for simple tasks, like writing a letter, but that’s about it.

Get Office through your school

If you are part of an education organization (student, faculty or staff), take time to enter your school email address on this site and see if you can get a version of Office 365 for free. Microsoft extends this to all students, but your school needs to be signed up first. If your school isn’t part of the program, an administrator can sign you up easily. Benefits are basically the same as the trial version of the software, but with a separate Class Notebook for class management, unlimited online meetings, and intranet customization options that edge in the professional Office world.

Try a free 30 day trial of Office 365

Ahh, the free trial lives on. If you want to experience Office 365 for free, you can – for a full month. Just head to the free trial page and sign up. The trial allows you to download Office 365 on up to five PCs or Macs, and allows you to use the Office mobile apps on up to five tablets and five phones. Plus, you get 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage for each user to experiment with. The trial includes the Office 2016 versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and other apps.

The downside is that you only get a month of service, which isn’t beneficial if you need long-term use. Another caveat is that Microsoft requires your financial account information before the download and will start automatically charging you after the month is up, which can make disentangling yourself from Office 365 a little difficult (which is the point).

Side note: Some product offers can be a little tricky, like the “Try Office 365 Personal for free” hook on the Microsoft Store. Be warned that this is still referring to the one month trial version, even if it doesn’t come right out and say so.

Sign up for an evaluation (30 to 60 days)

Over at its TechNet Evaluation Center, Microsoft also runs an evaluation program that allows you to test out certain Office apps for a period of time. This includes Project Professional 2016 (60 days), Visio Professional 2016 (60 days), and Office 365 ProPlus (30 days). It’s basically another way to get a free trial, but with more specific and full-featured software. However, remember that it is an evaluation period, so the service will stop after the set period of time. Also, Microsoft may use this service to help work out the kinks in newer apps, so don’t expect everything to be perfect the first time around.

Graduate from college (and get a major discount)

All right, it’s not totally free but if you are graduating from college, then you can get a year of Office 365 for 50% off. If you need that subscription, then this is absolutely a deal worth taking. Microsoft also provides plenty of help migrating files and dealing with other important data transitions. You’ve got to take every advantage you can find, right?

Try public previews (StaffHub)

Microsoft occasionally does public previews of its software and new apps, which essentially allows you to beta test software for free. The problem is that well-entrenched apps, like the Office suite, are rarely offered here—at least until Office 2018 or whatever the next version comes along. Currently you can experiment with StaffHub, which is a new Office app designed to help “deskless workers” or remote workers handle all their work through mobile devices or temporary PCs. Even if this doesn’t sound like a good fit, look for public preview news to see if an app appears that you do need.

Don’t forget that you can use free Microsoft Office alternatives

If you need Office-like apps and need them fast, there are a lot of free versions out there, like FreeOffice 2016 and Apache OpenOffice. The good news is that these apps tend to have interfaces very similar to Office apps, and their files can often be transferred over to the Office suite with little to no hassle. That makes these solutions great in a pinch – or for a pennysaver. Check out our list of your top options here:

