Ozobot joins forces with Marvel for new educational superhero machines

Why it matters to you What is more fun than programming a robot? Programming a robot that looks like Spider-Man.

You might say that Ozobots are educational superheroes — the tiny, adorable motorized robots help teach kids how to code with an intuitive line-based programming language. But starting Thursday, they will don real superhero masks in new packs and skins inspired by Disney’s Marvel universe.

It’s an expansion of Ozobots’ Marvel Action line, which let players unlock features, voices, and behaviors that reflect the Marvel characters’ personalities and play missions in a companion Stark Academy app. “Our collaboration with Marvel continues to blend beloved superheroes with exciting mission-based adventures to ensure purposeful playtime along with an [educational] experience,” Nader Hamda, founder and CEO of Ozobot, said in a statement. “Ozobot players can now supplement their play with Marvel’s Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy characters, which will help them develop necessary superpowers for the digital age.”

The new Marvel-themed Ozobot kits include characters from Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, and the Avengers. Later this year, Rocket, Groot, Venom, Black Widow, the Incredible Hulk, and Ultron skins will ship to customers who pre-order from Best Buy, Toys “R” Us, Barnes & Noble, Disney.com, or the Ozobot website.

Two new starter packs, the Guardians of the Galaxy starter pack an Ozobot Bit Spider-Man starter pack, are available for $60, and individual skins start at $30. The Avengers line is available now and the starter kits will be released at Disney’s D23 Expo on July 14.

The kits come with the Ozobot Bit, the company’s first-generation design and the skins fit newest generation of Ozobot — the Evo. It’s Bluetooth enabled and works with a smartphone companion app that includes missions, games, and messaging features. It can interpret OzoBlockly, Ozobot’s block- and color-based programming language that kids can use to program spins, dances, zigzags and more. It is compatible more than 20 page of drawing and color-coding activities, four color-coding markers, color-coding stickers, Marvel-themed stickers and pop-outs, and a USB-charging cable that comes included.

The Ozoblock Evo is also social. It recognizes and connects with other Evo units nearby and, once paired, lets internet-connected owners exchange messages, share programs, and synchronize their units’ movements. “Whether players see themselves as a future artist or tomorrow’s astronaut, Ozobot kickstarts creativity, critical thinking, and tech skills that strengthen the whole mind,” Hamda said.

Ozobot is this season’s hot new educational toy. More than half a million units have shipped to date, and it is in use in more than 3,000 science, technology, engineering, art, math, English, and history courses. The newest additions to the lineup will no doubt help carry it further.