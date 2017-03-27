Score $47 off an August Smart Lock to keep your home even more secure

Traditional door locks securely keep doors shut, but they’re not necessarily the best protection with all the new technology that is available. Instead of relying on a traditional deadbolt, upgrade your front door with an August Smart Lock, currently discounted 20 percent off on Amazon.

This second-generation August Smart Lock turns your smartphone into a smart key to fully enjoy the peace of mind and flexibility that comes with home automation. Even if you haven’t decked out your house with smart devices, a smart door lock is a good place to begin. The smart device allows you to lock and unlock your door, create virtual keys for guests, and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your iOS or Android smartphone. No more fumbling around your bag for keys or worrying about forgetting them somewhere. With the smart lock, everything is controlled from your smartphone, meaning you have fewer items to carry and keep track of.

The lock also provides an extra level of security. The August Smart Lock auto-locks behind you for and automatically unlocks as you approach, both features which you can turn on or off whenever as desired. You also have the peace of mind that comes with knowing what is happening at your front door when you’re not there. The lock provides a 24/7 activity log that tracks who enters and exits your home. Finally, there are no more copying keys for when guests come to stay, as the smart device allows you to create virtual keys to share with visitors.

As a home automation device, the August Smart Lock works with a variety of smart home products you may already have, including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Nest, If This Then That, Wink, Logitech Harmony, Logitech Pop, iOS, and Android device. Best of all, it is easy to install and notifies you when replacement batteries are needed.

The August Smart Lock normally retails for $230 but is currently discounted to $183 on Amazon, giving you a $47 or 20 percent discount.

Buy it now on:

Amazon