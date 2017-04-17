Great deal! These are our 3 favorite Amazon tech bargains today

Monday’s Gold Box deals from Amazon include a stylish yet powerful HP desktop, a handy GPS system with free lifetime map updates, and a midsize LED TV that fits easily in any room. Score savings up to $133 and discounts as deep as 47 percent. Read on to browse Amazon’s best tech deals of the day.

HP 20 AIO 19.5 Inch HD+ LED Desktop

Apple products are known for being as stylish as they are functional. Now, other manufacturers have followed Apple’s lead with products such as this HP 20 AIO 19.5 Inch HD+ LED Desktop, which is currently 27 percent off on Amazon today only. The desktop has a clean white exterior with a stylish stand and packs a 1 TB hard drive, AMD Radeon R2 Graphics, and more.

This desktop is certified refurbished, but don’t let that deter you — refurbished products endure extra testing for functionality, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging to make sure everything works just like new.

The desktop’s 19.5-inch HD+ LED display with 1600 x 900 pixel resolution showcases impressive color and clarity. With dual core processing, the AMD E2 APU handles the graphics to optimize everything from normal browsing to your most power-hungry programs. The 4 GB memory provides high-bandwidth RAM to run multiple applications and browsers at once, while the 1 TB hard drive enables rapid read and write times for large files and complex applications.

This certified refurbished HP 20 AIO 19.5 Inch HD+ LED Desktop normally retails for $449 but today only is discounted to just $316 on Amazon, providing a savings of $133 (30 percent).

Garmin Nuvi 57LM GPS Navigator System

Before you dismiss GPS systems as completely outdated, consider how you’d find your way around without cell service. A GPS system makes an excellent gift for everyone from dads to grads, which is why we love this Garmin Nuvi 57LM GPS Navigator System, which is currently 47 percent off on Amazon today only.

The Nuvi 57LM features a sleek, stylish, and bright, five-inch dual-orientation display. The GPS has Garmin Real Directions to guide you using recognizable landmarks, buildings, and traffic lights. Easily discover nearby spots for food and gas without turning off the map by using the Up Ahead feature, while enjoying lifetime map updates (which normally will cost around $100 as an add-on).

The GPS provides easy directions — including a Lane Assist with Junction View feature to display upcoming junctions — and uses brightly colored arrows to indicate your proper lan. Enjoy the convenience of always knowing your speed and speed limits, including school zone warnings that modify the screen color to reflect lower speed limits.

The Garmin Nuvi 57LM GPS Navigator System with included lifetime map updates normally retails for $150 but is available today only for only $80 on Amazon, providing a $70 (47 percent) discount.

TCL 32D2700 32-Inch 720p LED TV

A midsize TV for your bedroom or office without spending a fortune? It’s possible with this TCL 32D2700 32-Inch 720p LED TV deal, which reduces the price to only $140 on Amazon for a limited time. This TV provides premium picture quality and a sophisticated design perfect for bringing entertainment to any room in the house.

This TCL model is a flat-screen LED HDTV with high -efinition resolution for excellent color and contrast, and direct LED backlighting for darker blacks and luminous brightness. HP 720 resolution gives you two times the standard resolution for a crystal-clear picture, and features TCL True Color to offer the latest-generation dimensional sorting and color processing.

The TV has a sleek and sophisticated design with a slim frame and stylish quad pedestal, and the ultra-thin bezel allows the TV to fit more screen into less space, meaning you not only maximize your entertainment space but can also easily mount the device to a wall.

This TCL 32D2700 32-Inch 720p LED TV regularly retails for $230 but is currently available for only $140 on Amazon, saving you $90 (39 percent).

