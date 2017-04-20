The best iPhone 7 deals for November

Since their launch, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus have sold better than expected. As we approach the holidays, demand for Apple’s latest smartphone is expected to increase. Fortunately, retailers are offering various deals and trade-in offers to help offset the cost of the new iPhone.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best iPhone 7 deals you can get today. You’ll notice there are no T-Mobile deals at the moment, but fear not. There’s a reason they call themselves the “Uncarrier” network and it’s likely they’ll have something to offer as we inch closer to Black Friday. In the meantime, here are the deals you can act on now.
Verizon Wireless
Verizon’s iPhone 7 deal is pretty straightforward: Buy a new iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus with monthly device payments, trade in your old iPhone, and received up to a $300 credit you can apply to your new phone. The iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, and iPhone 5S will snag you a $100 credit, whereas the iPhone SE will land you a $200 credit. Meanwhile, the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus will get you a $300 credit. The phones must be in good working and cosmetic condition to qualify and the trade-in credit will be applied to your monthly bill over 24 months. Earlier in the year Verizon offered a slightly stronger deal with a $650 credit. Nevertheless, their current offer is still a great way to lower the cost of admission for a new iPhone.
AT&T
AT&T is currently offering one of the best iPhone deals you’ll find. It requires that you purchase your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus via AT&T’s Next plan, but otherwise you’ll get a generous $650 credit when you trade-in your older iPhone. This is the same promo AT&T offered earlier in the season and essentially guarantees you a new iPhone 7 on the house.
Target
Sprint users who want to save on Apple’s latest iPhone will want to make sure they shop at Target. The retailer is taking $100 off the cost of an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus when you purchase from them and activate your phone on Sprint. (The savings also apply to Verizon and AT&T, but their trade-in promos above offer a better incentive). Just make sure to act fast because this sale ends Saturday, November 5.
Best Buy
Best Buy is offering its customers a free $100 e-gift card with the purchase and activation of any Verizon smartphone, including the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. While that’s not as strong as the Verizon offer previously mentioned, it’s a respectable alternative, especially if you don’t have an iPhone you can currently trade in.
Sam’s Club
Leaked copies of Samsung’s Black Friday ad indicate that the retailer will offer its members a $250 Sam’s Club Gift Card and a waived activation fee with the purchase of any iPhone. Keep in mind this is a gift card and not a credit, so you’re still responsible for the full price of your iPhone. Also, Sam’s Club memberships start at $45 per year.