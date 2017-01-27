Audio lovers: Enjoy 50 percent off of navy blue Bose SoundTrue II headphones

If you’re an audio junkie and are in the market for a pair of quality over-ear headphones, then this deal is right up your alley. Amazon is currently offering a considerable 50 percent discount on the navy blue version of the highly rated Bose SoundTrue II headphones, bringing them down to just $90 from their usual price of $180. These popular headphones currently have a 4-star user rating with over 770 reviews.

The Bose SoundTrue II is a full-sized pair of headphones with memory foam cushions designed to fit comfortably over your ear for increased comfort and noise isolation. The audio drivers utilize Bose’s TriPort technology to provide crisp and clear sound. A sleek and low-profile design cuts down on weight and bulk, and the ear cups fold flat so that the headphones can easily fit into the included color-matching carrying case for compact storage when you’re on the move.

The detachable headphone cable features convenient inline controls, specifically designed for Apple products such as the iPad and iPhone, which allow you to adjust the volume and control audio playback on your devices. This compact control unit features a handy built-in microphone as well.

Note that some reviewers have stated that the inline controls on this model function only with Apple products. If you have a non-Apple device and want to use these controls, then this is something to consider. The Bose SoundTrue II cable uses the 3.5mm audio jack that is standard on most electronics, however, and works just fine as normal headphones for computers, phones, and tablets from other manufacturers that use the 3.5mm jack.

While Amazon’s 50 percent discount only applies to the navy blue Bose SoundTrue II headphones for Apple devices, the black version is also on sale for 28 percent off and comes in at $129 – still a sizable drop from $180. We don’t know how long this deal will last, so if you’ve been shopping around for Bose headphones then now is a great time to grab a pair for under $100.

$90 on Amazon